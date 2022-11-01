ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

Cathedral City murder investigation underway after man found dead in bed

By Jeff Stahl
 5 days ago
Cathedral City Police were investigating a suspicious death as a murder Monday night and said they had taken a suspect into custody for the alleged crime.

Officers were called to the Cathedral Town Villas Apartments at 10:24 p.m., according to a statement from the department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VYKCv_0iv4aUS300

Firefighters were already on the scene for a medical aid call at the location.

A statement says a man was found dead in a bed with obvious signs of trauma to his head and neck areas.

Police officers secured the scene until detectives arrived and began their investigation.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and booked into the John J Benoit Detention Center in Indio. According to jail records, he faces charges of first-degree murder and animal cruelty.

The name of the victim has not been released as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information was asked to call Police Detectives at (760) 202-2488 or the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300; or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at cathedralcitypolice.com ; or email tips@cathedralcity.gov.

You may also report information anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling (760) 341-STOP; or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or www.WETIP.com .

Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.

