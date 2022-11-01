ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Exclusive: Sneak peek at Elephant Car Wash sign

The Elephant Car Wash sign – the larger of two elephant-themed signs which stood at the former car wash – has had its neon tubes replaced and restored, and is now in storage at MOHAI. This larger sign stood at the north side of the car wash along...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

‘Underwatergate’ scandal put Ivar’s in hot chowder in 2009

It was the summer of 2009. An exciting undersea mystery unexpectedly came to the surface off of Alki Point in West Seattle. The mystery unfolded through a series of YouTube videos. Expertly shot footage showed grizzled undersea explorers diving in Puget Sound to locate and ultimately bring to the surface eerie-looking and barnacle-encrusted 1950s-era billboards advertising Ivar’s restaurants in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State

#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
ANACORTES, WA
Local Insider

Seattle has a dog poop problem

This morning I just stepped on a dog poop for the third time in like a week. It just blows my mind that there is dog poop littered everywhere in the residential area of Ballard. I just found one in front of my townhome. Did people just forget how to clean up after their dog all of a sudden? It can't be that difficult to bring your doggie bags, pick up the poop, and tie it up and throw it away.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

2 Washington cities rank in America's top neighborly cities, report finds

A new survey from Neighbor.com reveals America's 25 most neighborly cities, and both Seattle and Spokane made the list. Neighbor.com surveyed 1,000 Americans about how the recent year's challenges have impacted their local communities. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness and more.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle faces deteriorating economic outlook

There's some bad news for the Seattle economy as widespread inflation continues to cause concern. Office of Economic and Revenue Forecasts Director Ben Noble says the city's overall economic outlook has worsened since August. "Economic conditions have continued to deteriorate and expectations about future conditions have also deteriorated," Noble said.
SEATTLE, WA
townandtourist.com

Sailing to Hawaii from California (San Francisco, LA & Seattle)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Sailing to Hawaii from California is every seasoned sailor on the west coast’s dream. It may sound daunting, but it is a reasonable trip if you are experienced and prepared. So, what should you expect when sailing to Hawaii from California?
CALIFORNIA STATE
livingsnoqualmie.com

North Bend’s South Fork Grandly Opens and Introduces their Supper Club

The last time we spoke to the folks at South Fork in North Bend, they had their ‘Hurry Up Pants’ on for an expected Grand Opening in April. Even though it took a bit longer than expected, South Fork finally had its Grand Opening on October 1st and is now open Thursday through Sunday (check their website for opening and closing times). While I needed to act faster to secure my ticket to opening night (they went fast!) I had a chance to ask co-owner Karin Ayling how that first night went.
NORTH BEND, WA
q13fox.com

Starbucks holiday drinks are back Thursday, here's a look at the cups

SEATTLE - Coffee drinkers can get their first sips of the holidays as Starbucks rolls out their seasonal beverages on Thursday. The company announced Wednesday that their drinks in their festive cups will be in stores on Thursday, Nov. 3. The drinks include, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Toasted White...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlespectator.com

The Bellarmine Blackout: 40 Hours with No Power

Flashlights in hand, students navigated Bellarmine Hall’s staircases by dim illumination of the overcast Seattle sky Monday morning—the power had been out for over 40 hours. Due to a neighborhood power surge that damaged the hall’s breaker, the residence hall was left without internet, heating or hot water as noted by Seattle University Public Safety in an email Sunday night.
SEATTLE, WA
