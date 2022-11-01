Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Exclusive: Sneak peek at Elephant Car Wash sign
The Elephant Car Wash sign – the larger of two elephant-themed signs which stood at the former car wash – has had its neon tubes replaced and restored, and is now in storage at MOHAI. This larger sign stood at the north side of the car wash along...
This Is Washington's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! No. 1 place in every state for people who stay on the hunt for amazing food.
MyNorthwest.com
‘Underwatergate’ scandal put Ivar’s in hot chowder in 2009
It was the summer of 2009. An exciting undersea mystery unexpectedly came to the surface off of Alki Point in West Seattle. The mystery unfolded through a series of YouTube videos. Expertly shot footage showed grizzled undersea explorers diving in Puget Sound to locate and ultimately bring to the surface eerie-looking and barnacle-encrusted 1950s-era billboards advertising Ivar’s restaurants in Seattle.
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Washington
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
Seattle has a dog poop problem
This morning I just stepped on a dog poop for the third time in like a week. It just blows my mind that there is dog poop littered everywhere in the residential area of Ballard. I just found one in front of my townhome. Did people just forget how to clean up after their dog all of a sudden? It can't be that difficult to bring your doggie bags, pick up the poop, and tie it up and throw it away.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
Aye, Matey! There Be True Life Pirates Off the Coast of Washington State
Did Pirates Ever Roam The Pacific Ocean Near Washington State?. It's hard to believe, but there have actually been pirates off the coast of Washington State. In fact, there have been a few different incidents throughout history that you might not be aware of. One Famous Pirate Lost His Loot...
q13fox.com
2 Washington cities rank in America's top neighborly cities, report finds
A new survey from Neighbor.com reveals America's 25 most neighborly cities, and both Seattle and Spokane made the list. Neighbor.com surveyed 1,000 Americans about how the recent year's challenges have impacted their local communities. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness and more.
seattlerefined.com
KOMO's Eric Johnson shows why George's Sausage & Delicatessen continues to thrive
To walk into tiny George's Sausage & Delicatessen on Madison Street in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood, is to be transported. All about you are cans and bottles and boxes of groceries and delicacies from far away. There are imported mustards and horseradish's, all different kinds. There are sardines from Latvia...
KUOW
Seattle faces deteriorating economic outlook
There's some bad news for the Seattle economy as widespread inflation continues to cause concern. Office of Economic and Revenue Forecasts Director Ben Noble says the city's overall economic outlook has worsened since August. "Economic conditions have continued to deteriorate and expectations about future conditions have also deteriorated," Noble said.
townandtourist.com
Sailing to Hawaii from California (San Francisco, LA & Seattle)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Sailing to Hawaii from California is every seasoned sailor on the west coast’s dream. It may sound daunting, but it is a reasonable trip if you are experienced and prepared. So, what should you expect when sailing to Hawaii from California?
livingsnoqualmie.com
North Bend’s South Fork Grandly Opens and Introduces their Supper Club
The last time we spoke to the folks at South Fork in North Bend, they had their ‘Hurry Up Pants’ on for an expected Grand Opening in April. Even though it took a bit longer than expected, South Fork finally had its Grand Opening on October 1st and is now open Thursday through Sunday (check their website for opening and closing times). While I needed to act faster to secure my ticket to opening night (they went fast!) I had a chance to ask co-owner Karin Ayling how that first night went.
q13fox.com
Starbucks holiday drinks are back Thursday, here's a look at the cups
SEATTLE - Coffee drinkers can get their first sips of the holidays as Starbucks rolls out their seasonal beverages on Thursday. The company announced Wednesday that their drinks in their festive cups will be in stores on Thursday, Nov. 3. The drinks include, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Toasted White...
q13fox.com
'Our families are dying:' Protesters shut down freeway in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - All lanes of I-5 north were closed for about an hour Friday afternoon in downtown Seattle due to a protest. Images from the scene near the Olive Way exit shows multiple vehicles with the Tigray flag the hoods of their cars. According to the Washington State Department of...
seattlespectator.com
The Bellarmine Blackout: 40 Hours with No Power
Flashlights in hand, students navigated Bellarmine Hall’s staircases by dim illumination of the overcast Seattle sky Monday morning—the power had been out for over 40 hours. Due to a neighborhood power surge that damaged the hall’s breaker, the residence hall was left without internet, heating or hot water as noted by Seattle University Public Safety in an email Sunday night.
Half-cut tree crashes into home in Mountlake Terrace
Hiring an unlicensed person to cut down a tree could end up with a tree crashing into your house. KIRO 7 cameras were there Wednesday afternoon as arborists with Seattle Tree Care tried to clean up the damage someone else left behind in Mountlake Terrace. The person living in the...
King County Health says there is growing concern of a tridemic
The King County Health Department says there is growing concerns of a local tridemic. The latest medical term refers to a rise in three viruses at the same time. Most recently, the term has been used in reference to the rising case numbers of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.
KUOW
Black Seattle detective feared Proud Boys were chasing her. They were undercover sheriff’s officers
T was Saturday, March 13, 2021. Protesters gathered in downtown Seattle to mark the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed a year earlier by police in Louisville, Kentucky. A Black female detective was undercover, monitoring the protest for Seattle Police. She noticed two men in an unmarked white...
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0