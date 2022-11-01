Read full article on original website
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park
A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
Two animal cruelty suspects sentenced from Micanopy case
Alachua County — Two people accused of multiple counts of animal cruelty pleaded no contest and were sentenced to probation, court records show. Two other co-defendants filed to plead no contest, and they have court dates scheduled for later in November. Deputies arrested Erin Douglas, William Garcia, Dawson Hicks,...
Missing 24-year-old in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that 24-year-old Crystalyn Mobley was last seen on October 16th on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
OPD officer safely returns home after one-year deployment
An Ocala Police Department officer who also serves as a sergeant in the Army National Guard has safely returned home from his one-year deployment. Earlier this week, Detective Boyer and Officer Cortez were at the Orlando/Sanford International Airport to greet Officer Powell after he stepped off the plane. Officer Powell’s...
Alachua County jury convicts 2 for murder
An Alachua County jury found two people guilty of murder in what prosecutors say was a love triangle gone bad. The jury returned the verdict against Doug Heath and Martesha Johnson on Monday. Assistant State Attorney Angela Rogers and Assistant State Attorney Ryan Nagel led the prosecution team, according to a press release by the State Attorney’s Office.
Deltona woman, 2-year-old daughter found safe, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Jacqueline Shivers and her 2-year-old daughter were found safe on Wednesday. PREVIOUS: The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Deltona woman and her 2-year-old daughter. The sheriff’s office asked residents to be on...
Two Levy County men arrested during search of ‘drug house’
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Some apparent UF and FSU fans were arrested during the search of a “drug house” in Levy County on Tuesday after guns, money, and drugs were found inside. According to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched a suspected drug house located at 10091...
Police investigating deadly shooting in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured late Tuesday night. Officers were called to a home at 809 Longview Avenue in DeLand for a reported shooting just after 10:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When...
80-year-old Villager jailed without bond after skipping probation appointments
An 80-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after skipping appointments with this probation officer. John Paul Toupin of the Village of LaBelle North was booked Sunday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a probation violation. This summer, Toupin pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the...
Argument with girlfriend leads to Leesburg man’s DUI arrest
An argument with his girlfriend early Sunday morning led to a Leesburg man’s drunk driving arrest. A Leesburg police officer was on traffic patrol when he saw a four-door Mercury car stopped at a red light at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 441 and College Drive. The car then moved across the intersection while the light was still red. The officer put on his emergency lights and stopped the car.
Ocala Police Department lieutenant recognized for 25-year milestone
The Ocala Police Department recently recognized Lieutenant Matt Bos for his 25 years of service to the department and the City of Ocala. In 1997, Bos began his OPD career as a police officer, and he served in multiple units, including the bicycle and drug units. Over the years, he became a Field Training Officer, firearms instructor, hostage negotiator, and detective for both property crimes and major crimes, according to OPD.
FHP reported crash with injuries in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash with injuries in Marion County. According to FHP, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at SE Maricamp Road and Bahia Ave in Silver Springs Shores. Westbound traffic was closed due to a roadblock but it has...
Jury Recommends Death for Fla. Man Who Killed 2 Boys with Hammer in 'Violent and Relentless Rage'
After less than an hour of deliberation, a Florida jury recommended the death penalty for Mark Wilson Jr. Content warning: This story contains disturbing descriptions of violence. It took less than an hour for a Florida jury to deliberate and recommend Mark Wilson Jr. be sentenced to death for the brutal murder of two young brothers. A judge will make the final decision on whether to accept the jury's recommendation during a December hearing. "Welcome to the 7th Circuit, where making justice a reality is our sworn and solemn...
Citrus Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of detective, friend
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Detective James West who passed away early Tuesday morning.
Ocala police seek help identifying two fraud suspects
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify two suspects in a recent case involving multiple fraudulent purchases. In a social media post, OPD provided photos of the man and woman who are suspected of committing the fraudulent transactions, along with the white pickup truck that they were seen traveling in.
Man claims 'curse' led him to drive car with 2 missing tires
MARION OAKS, Fla. — A Florida man driving a vehicle missing two tires was pulled over by law enforcement and alleged that paranormal activity was responsible. Andres Orjuela-Montealegre, 29, was stopped on an Interstate 75 ramp near Marion Oaks on October 23 at about 4 a.m. after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies noticed the vehicle's hazard lights were on and that the tires on the driver's side appeared deflated.
Have you seen them? Florida couple accused of distracting elderly woman to steal purse at Publix
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Do you recognize these two people? The Marion County Sheriff's Office says they are suspected of using a distraction-style tactic to steal an elderly woman's purse at a Publix supermarket recently. According to deputies, the two people in the photo above entered the Publix on SW...
Man dead in overnight crash in Hernando County
A man is dead after a crash overnight on CR-572, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Gainesville Police to hold fraud prevention meeting
Gainesville Police will hold a fraud prevention meeting Tuesday, November 15th, 2022. The meeting is open to residents and business owners. Gainesville Police officers will offer advice on how to protect residents and businesses from fraudulent behavior. The meeting will take place at the Gainesville Police Department Hall of Heroes...
Gun found inside Forest High School was reported stolen from car
An Ocala resident filed a report with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office stating that a firearm had been stolen from her unlocked vehicle on Oct 9. Eleven days later the handgun was found–inside Forest High School. According to the school resource officer’s incident report, Forest High School went...
