After less than an hour of deliberation, a Florida jury recommended the death penalty for Mark Wilson Jr. Content warning: This story contains disturbing descriptions of violence. It took less than an hour for a Florida jury to deliberate and recommend Mark Wilson Jr. be sentenced to death for the brutal murder of two young brothers. A judge will make the final decision on whether to accept the jury's recommendation during a December hearing. "Welcome to the 7th Circuit, where making justice a reality is our sworn and solemn...

PUTNAM COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO