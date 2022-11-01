After Chicago mass shooting, anti-violence activists call for peace

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHICAGO (CBS) – Activists and community leaders from all over Chicago gathered to help the families of those injured during the mass shooting Monday night at California and Polk.

Among the 14 people who were injured were three children. At least 11 victims were still in the hospital as of Tuesday night. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez was there when around 100 activists from different organizations were calling for peace.

The group handed out flyers for grief support services and therapy at the site of the mass shooting.

Francisco Perez from UCAN, an anti-violence organization, said reaching out to those affected is one way to prevent further gun violence.

"We can try to nip in the bud any type of repercussions behind this," said Perez. "Because, as you know how it goes in Chicago, if you do one of our, this goes back and forth, back and forth. We're trying to prevent that by all means."

Among those attending were mothers who have lost their children to shootings like Pam Bosley.

"I'm angry, upset and mad and hoping that by us coming together, we can figure this thing out," she said.

People at the event were asking the community to come forward with information to solve the case.

"People in this neighborhood, they saw what happened so we know they know," said Bosley.

Meanwhile, Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) is asking religious leaders to gather at the site of the shooting on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

