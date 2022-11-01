ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Strictly Legal: Is an emoji a signature?

In a dispute over the payment, a New York trial court considered whether an emoji could constitute a valid signature. In this case, the court said it did not. Lightstone Real Estate agreed via a series of e-mails to buy personal protective equipment from a companycalled Zinntex. Lightstone wired Zinntex over $2 million...
