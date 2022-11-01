ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

ICC judges approve request to reopen Afghanistan probe

Judges have approved a request by the International Criminal Court's prosecutor to reopen an investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan, saying Afghan authorities are not carrying out meaningful probes into the alleged crimes.The court announced the decision Monday, saying that authorities in Kabul have not established that “Afghanistan has investigated, or was investigating, in a manner that covers the full scope of the Prosecutor’s intended investigations and that would justify even a partial deferral of the court’s investigations.”The decision comes just over a year after Prosecutor Karim Khan announced that he wanted to resume an...
CBS News

First group of Venezuelans with U.S. sponsors arrive under new immigration program

The first group of Venezuelan migrants sponsored by U.S.-based individuals under a new Biden administration policy designed to deter illegal border crossings arrived in the U.S. over the weekend, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said. Four Venezuelans approved to come to the U.S. under the private sponsorship program arrived...
Reuters

Germany tells Serbia: you have to choose between EU and Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia, Germany told Belgrade on Tuesday, two days before six Western Balkan countries are scheduled to discuss closer cooperation in Berlin.
The Hill

Biden’s new plan: No help for desperate Venezuelan refugees

Refugees are people who flee for their lives. Escape from danger and abuse is usually chaotic, sudden, desperate. The Biden administration’s rollout of its new policy for Venezuelan refugees seems oblivious to this refugee reality and risks doing more harm than good. At the center of the Venezuela plan...
Reuters

Mexico says Trump-era border program has ended

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday a Trump-era program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), has ended.
Tennessee Lookout

Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories

At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S.  For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants.  “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Reuters

Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union’s sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
SFGate

Amnesty: Fuel suppliers aiding Myanmar attacks on civilians

BANGKOK (AP) — Amnesty International is urging suppliers of aviation fuel to Myanmar to suspend their shipments to prevent the military from using them to conduct an increasing number of air attacks on civilian targets. In a report released Thursday, the London-based rights group documented diversion of aviation fuel...
US News and World Report

Iran Letter Urges States to Skip U.S. Meeting on Protests at U.N.

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iran on Monday urged countries not to attend a U.S.-organized meeting at the United Nations on protests in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody, according to a letter seen by Reuters that accused Washington of politicizing human rights. The United...
US News and World Report

Kenya Deploys Troops to Congo to Help End Decades of Bloodshed

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya's President William Ruto on Wednesday officially deployed troops to eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to join an East African regional force aiming to end decades of bloodshed. The seven countries of the East African Community (EAC), which Congo joined this year, agreed in April to set up...
The Associated Press

UK orders Glencore to pay millions over African oil bribes

LONDON (AP) — A British court on Thursday ordered commodities company Glencore to pay more than 280 million pounds ($313 million) for using bribes to bolster its oil profits in five African countries. The order comes months after the Anglo-Swiss company announced it had reached deals with authorities in...

