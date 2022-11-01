Judges have approved a request by the International Criminal Court's prosecutor to reopen an investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan, saying Afghan authorities are not carrying out meaningful probes into the alleged crimes.The court announced the decision Monday, saying that authorities in Kabul have not established that “Afghanistan has investigated, or was investigating, in a manner that covers the full scope of the Prosecutor’s intended investigations and that would justify even a partial deferral of the court’s investigations.”The decision comes just over a year after Prosecutor Karim Khan announced that he wanted to resume an...

3 DAYS AGO