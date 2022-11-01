Read full article on original website
ICC judges approve request to reopen Afghanistan probe
Judges have approved a request by the International Criminal Court's prosecutor to reopen an investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan, saying Afghan authorities are not carrying out meaningful probes into the alleged crimes.The court announced the decision Monday, saying that authorities in Kabul have not established that “Afghanistan has investigated, or was investigating, in a manner that covers the full scope of the Prosecutor’s intended investigations and that would justify even a partial deferral of the court’s investigations.”The decision comes just over a year after Prosecutor Karim Khan announced that he wanted to resume an...
The U.S. is trying to mend ties with Venezuela. One big reason? Oil
The Biden administration has extended an olive branch to Venezuela. It might sway Caracas to resume talks with the opposition for elections, and eventually let Venezuelan oil back on the world market.
Philippines to buy US aircraft after scrapping Russia deal
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday backed a decision by his predecessor to cancel a deal to buy 16 Russian military heavy-lift helicopters and said his administration has “secured an alternative supply from the United States.”. Marcos Jr. said at a news conference...
U.S. wants to find a country to lead Haiti military intervention by early November
The State Department is pushing back against the notion that a U.S. resolution proposing a rapid reaction force to Haiti is in peril and expects the dimensions of a force to be settled by early November.
Mexico warns Venezuelan migrant caravans will be turned away under new US policy
Mexico warned Venezuelan migrants on Saturday that those traveling in caravans will be ineligible for a new U.S. immigration program. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security unveiled a new program on Wednesday that would allow up to 24,000 Venezuelans to secure work authorization in the U.S. via sponsorship. However, this...
First group of Venezuelans with U.S. sponsors arrive under new immigration program
The first group of Venezuelan migrants sponsored by U.S.-based individuals under a new Biden administration policy designed to deter illegal border crossings arrived in the U.S. over the weekend, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said. Four Venezuelans approved to come to the U.S. under the private sponsorship program arrived...
Germany tells Serbia: you have to choose between EU and Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia, Germany told Belgrade on Tuesday, two days before six Western Balkan countries are scheduled to discuss closer cooperation in Berlin.
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
Biden’s new plan: No help for desperate Venezuelan refugees
Refugees are people who flee for their lives. Escape from danger and abuse is usually chaotic, sudden, desperate. The Biden administration’s rollout of its new policy for Venezuelan refugees seems oblivious to this refugee reality and risks doing more harm than good. At the center of the Venezuela plan...
Mexico says Trump-era border program has ended
MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday a Trump-era program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), has ended.
Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories
At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S. For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants. “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
6,800 Venezuelans have been approved to come to the U.S. legally under sponsorship policy
The U.S. government has given more than 6,800 Venezuelans permission to fly to the U.S. legally, and admitted several hundred of them, under a sponsorship initiative the Biden administration set up in October to manage a record number of Venezuelan migrants arriving along the southern border, officials said Thursday. Since...
Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union’s sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
U.S. concerned about Iranian threats to Saudi Arabia
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The United States is concerned about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia and will not hesitate to respond if necessary, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Amnesty: Fuel suppliers aiding Myanmar attacks on civilians
BANGKOK (AP) — Amnesty International is urging suppliers of aviation fuel to Myanmar to suspend their shipments to prevent the military from using them to conduct an increasing number of air attacks on civilian targets. In a report released Thursday, the London-based rights group documented diversion of aviation fuel...
China says U.S. has 'no right' to interfere in Hamburg port deal
BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S has "no right" to interfere in Chinese cooperation with Germany, China's foreign ministry said Thursday, after Washington cautioned against Beijing getting a controlling stake in Hamburg's port terminal.
Iran Letter Urges States to Skip U.S. Meeting on Protests at U.N.
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iran on Monday urged countries not to attend a U.S.-organized meeting at the United Nations on protests in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody, according to a letter seen by Reuters that accused Washington of politicizing human rights. The United...
Kenya Deploys Troops to Congo to Help End Decades of Bloodshed
NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya's President William Ruto on Wednesday officially deployed troops to eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to join an East African regional force aiming to end decades of bloodshed. The seven countries of the East African Community (EAC), which Congo joined this year, agreed in April to set up...
Anti-Rwanda protests break out in east Congo as Kinshasa recalls envoy
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Thousands joined anti-Rwanda protests in the east Congolese city of Goma on Monday, denouncing Rwanda's alleged support of M23 rebels as Kinshasa recalled its interim acting ambassador from Kigali in a further souring of relations.
UK orders Glencore to pay millions over African oil bribes
LONDON (AP) — A British court on Thursday ordered commodities company Glencore to pay more than 280 million pounds ($313 million) for using bribes to bolster its oil profits in five African countries. The order comes months after the Anglo-Swiss company announced it had reached deals with authorities in...
