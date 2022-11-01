Read full article on original website
money.com
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Fed Inflation Gauge Slows In September, Paring Big Rate Hike Bets
The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation showed slowing price pressures over the month of September, suggesting a possible peak in broader consumer price increase and a pullback in the central bank's rate hike path. The September core PCE Price Index rose 5.1% from last year, down from the...
Yearly inflation in Turkey rises to new 24-year high of 85%
ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Annual inflation in Turkey continued to rise in October, official figures showed Thursday, pushing the price of essential goods higher and amplifying a cost-of-living crisis in the country. Consumer prices rose to 85.51% in October from a year earlier, and by 3.54% from...
NASDAQ
U.S. factory orders rise moderately in September
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-manufactured goods increased moderately in September as a surge in bookings for civilian aircraft was partially offset by declines elsewhere, suggesting a loss of momentum in manufacturing amid rapidly rising borrowing costs. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that factory orders rose...
Employers kept hiking workers’ wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation
New York CNN Business — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
Fed expected to aggressively hike rates to 5%, triggering global recession: survey
Federal Reserve officials are expected to maintain their hawkish stance at next week's policy-setting meeting where they are likely to approve another super-sized interest rate hike, paving the way for borrowing costs to climb above 5% by March 2023, according to a survey of Bloomberg economists. The survey found that...
kitco.com
Gold price holding around $1,650 as ISM manufacturing survey falls to 50.2 in October
(Kitco News) - Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector continues to slow but remained in expansion territory in October, according to the latest data from the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM); activity last month fell relatively in line with market expectations. The gold market is not seeing much reaction...
Asia stocks fall after Fed says more US rate hikes likely
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets tumbled Thursday after the Federal Reserve added to recession fears by saying it wasn't finished raising U.S. interest rates to cool inflation. Hong Kong's benchmark lost 2.9%. Shanghai and Sydney also followed Wall Street lower after the Fed on Wednesday raised...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip on renewed speculation the Fed will slow rate hikes
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar and renewed speculation that the Federal Reserve may slow its rapid pace of raising interest rates to tackle high inflation after a closely watched part of the yield curve inverted further. The yield spread...
Wall Street opens lower as Fed presses on against inflation
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields are again bumping up against multiyear highs a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over. The S&P 500 fell 1% in the early going, as did the Nasdaq composite. The Dow was off 0.6%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 4.20%. Mortgage rates have more than doubled this year. Across the Atlantic, the Bank of England made its biggest interest rate increase in three decades. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed slighlty lower.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
Inflation is not going away. Take a look at the most recent European data
European inflation has accelerated to a new record high as the region's energy and food prices continue to skyrocket. According to preliminary estimates released Monday, prices in the 19 eurozone countries rose at an annual rate of 10.7% in October, up from 9.9% in September.
Is Europe’s energy crisis just getting started? The latest inflation data suggests a winter of pain ahead
A pensioner keeps warm with the aid of an electric heater in November 2008, in Conwy, Wales. The latest inflation data out of Europe isn’t pretty. Consumer prices in the eurozone rose by a record 10.7% in October, up from 9.9% last month, according to the EU’s statistics agency, Eurostat. The figures surprised economists at Bank of America, who had expected inflation to cool slightly to 9.8%.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mostly up, dollar drops vs yen, yields fall following Fed decision
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were mostly higher in choppy trading while the dollar fell against the Japanese yen on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike but signaled that smaller increases may be coming. U.S. Treasury yields...
Canadian dollar forecasts cut as BoC trails Fed on peak-rate bets - Reuters poll
TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar will gain less than previously thought over the coming year as the domestic economy has lost some sensitivity to oil prices and the Bank of Canada potentially lagging the Federal Reserve in hiking rates, a Reuters poll showed.
CNET
What's Next for Inflation Following the Latest Fed Rate Hike?
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. On Wednesday the Federal Reserve raised rates again, marking the sixth rate hike of 2022. This move was in response to September's inflation data, which reported an 8.2% increase in prices year over year.
Wall Street Braces For Another 0.75% Interest Rate Hike Wednesday After Private Payrolls Growth Comes In Hot
The bond market is pricing in a 90.2% chance of a 0.75% rate hike on Wednesday. U.S. private payrolls added 239,000 positions in October, exceeding expectations. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower by 0.5% on Wednesday morning morning ahead of a critical Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision at 2 p.m. ET.
CNBC
Yield on 2-year Treasury note hits highest level since July 2007 as markets absorb Fed rate hike
The yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note climbed to its highest level since July 2007 on Thursday as markets weighed the Federal Reserve's fourth consecutive 75 basis point rate hike and warnings of more increases ahead. Treasurys. As previously expected, the Federal Reserve announced another 75 basis point interest...
Asia markets rise, except Japan, ahead of US jobs report
TOKYO — (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Friday led by a 5.8% jump in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index as Chinese markets were lifted by speculation that Beijing might begin to ease pandemic restrictions. Tokyo’s Nikkei fell, catching up after Japan’s markets were...
US News and World Report
Turkey's Inflation Hits 24-Year High of 85.5% After Rate Cuts
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish annual inflation climbed to a new 24-year high of 85.51% in October, official data showed on Thursday, slightly below forecast, after the central bank cut its policy rate despite surging prices. Inflation has surged since last year, when the lira slumped after the central bank began cutting...
