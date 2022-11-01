ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Newsom Calls for More Aggressive Action on Homelessness, Pauses Latest Round of State Funding

Collectively, the plans as-submitted would reduce street homelessness statewide by just 2%. Governor Newsom will convene local governments later this month to partner on driving more ambitious action to tackle homelessness. SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he will convene local leaders in mid-November to review the state’s...
Newsom Taps Leading Experts and Advocates for Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education

SACRAMENTO – In the wake of a disturbing increase in antisemitic hate, Governor Gavin Newsom named nine leading academic experts and advocates to serve on the Governor’s Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education, which is tasked with promoting Holocaust and genocide education throughout California to provide young people with the tools necessary to recognize and respond to bigotry or discrimination on campus.
State Board of Education Approves $58 Million in Contracts to Create Statewide Community School Support System

SACRAMENTO––The California State Board of Education (SBE) today approved $58 million in contracts to build a network of support for community schools—campuses where every classroom is focused on high-quality teaching and learning, every student is connected to the services they need to thrive, and every family is empowered to partner in decision-making.
