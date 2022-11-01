ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Gabbard endorses Bailey in race for Illinois governor

A former Congresswoman who ran for president in 2020 endorsed state Sen. Darren Bailey in the race for governor. Tusli Gabbard, an independent former Democratic congresswoman, endorsed Bailey on Monday. It prompted some to speak out against the endorsement. Gabbard and Bailey both spoke at a Republican rally on Monday...
POLITICO

Pritzker headlines a drag show

Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. Temps will be in the 70s for a few days, a gift for door knockers. Enjoy it. Gov. JB Pritzker leaned into the culture wars Tuesday night, headlining a Democratic get-out-the-vote effort at the Baton Show Lounge for a drag show and political rally. Main drag:...
columbiachronicle.com

Get to know your candidates for Illinois governor: Pritzker vs. Bailey

As the midterm election season is approaching, it might feel overwhelming to register, learn as much as possible about the candidates listed on the ballot and then vote for the best choices. To help diminish some voter anxiety, the Chronicle has researched the gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
NBC Chicago

Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth

The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
WIFR

Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
thecentersquare.com

Gubernatorial candidates discuss plans to shore up Illinois’ unfunded pension debt

(The Center Square) – Candidates for Illinois governor are taking different approaches on how they’d tackle the state’s unfunded pension liabilities. Illinois has among the most unfunded public sector employee pension liability. State numbers indicate around $151 billion unfunded, but some place like the American Legislative Exchange Council place the debt at $533 billion.
977wmoi.com

Illinois State Senate Democratic Nominee Mike Halpin

Michael Halpin, a Democratic member of the Illinois House of Representatives representing the 72nd district, joined Mike Weaver on WRAM to let listeners know more about him and why he is running for State Senate. He will be on the General Election ballot on November 8, 2022.
AM 1490 WDBQ

Cash Bail Says Goodbye; Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Pretrial Fairness, And Other Reforms

In Illinois news, Governor J.B. Pritzker has acknowledged that changes to the language of the SAFE-T Act might need to be made following public response across the state. So far, all but 1 of 102 state attorneys oppose the law as it stands. In addition, more than half of those prosecutors have filed lawsuits since Governor Pritzker signed the legislation into law, some calling its constitutionality into question.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout

CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
