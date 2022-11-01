Read full article on original website
Biden to Visit Chicago Area Friday, Likely Stumping For Suburban Democrats Ahead of Election Day
With just six days before polls close for the 2022 Illinois Midterm Elections, The White House on Wednesday confirmed that President Joe Biden on Friday will be in the Chicago area to stump for Democrats ahead of some of the suburbs' tightest congressional races. While the White House would not...
advantagenews.com
Gabbard endorses Bailey in race for Illinois governor
A former Congresswoman who ran for president in 2020 endorsed state Sen. Darren Bailey in the race for governor. Tusli Gabbard, an independent former Democratic congresswoman, endorsed Bailey on Monday. It prompted some to speak out against the endorsement. Gabbard and Bailey both spoke at a Republican rally on Monday...
What a Sample Illinois Ballot Looks Like This Midterm Election Depends on Where You Live
The race is on to make your candidate choices ahead of Tuesday's Illinois midterm election. What you'll see on your 2022 ballot when you step into the voting booth will at least partially depend on where in the state you live. For the most part, the structure of Illinois ballots...
POLITICO
Pritzker headlines a drag show
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. Temps will be in the 70s for a few days, a gift for door knockers. Enjoy it. Gov. JB Pritzker leaned into the culture wars Tuesday night, headlining a Democratic get-out-the-vote effort at the Baton Show Lounge for a drag show and political rally. Main drag:...
Election Potpourri: Poll shows Democrats leading all the way down the ballot
In addition to picking the next governor and United States Senator, Illinois voters are also being asked to choose several executive branch officers as well. According to the latest Emerson College/The Hill/WGN TV poll, Democratic candidates are leading in every contest. Here are some of the higher profile political races across the state of Illinois: […]
columbiachronicle.com
Get to know your candidates for Illinois governor: Pritzker vs. Bailey
As the midterm election season is approaching, it might feel overwhelming to register, learn as much as possible about the candidates listed on the ballot and then vote for the best choices. To help diminish some voter anxiety, the Chronicle has researched the gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
Illinois Democrats push back against controversial law eliminating cash bail: 'Cowering to criminals'
Chicago mayoral candidate Raymond Lopez (D) weighed in on Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act on 'Fox & Friends' Wednesday, ripping soft-on-crime policies.
NBC Chicago
Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth
The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
WIFR
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
thecentersquare.com
Gubernatorial candidates discuss plans to shore up Illinois’ unfunded pension debt
(The Center Square) – Candidates for Illinois governor are taking different approaches on how they’d tackle the state’s unfunded pension liabilities. Illinois has among the most unfunded public sector employee pension liability. State numbers indicate around $151 billion unfunded, but some place like the American Legislative Exchange Council place the debt at $533 billion.
NBC Chicago
What Changes if the Illinois Workers Rights Amendment Passes, and When Would it Take Effect?
When Illinois voters step into the booth on Nov. 8, the very first thing that will appear at the top of their ballot is a constitutional amendment called the “Worker’s Rights Amendment.”. The measure, passed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2021, would codify the right of workers...
Rep. La Shawn Ford weighs in on Illinois' SAFE-T Act debuting next year
State Rep. La Shawn Ford joins Good Day Chicago to share his thoughts on the SAFE-T Act and detail what tweaks he would make to the new system beginning next year.
Illinois' Election Day is One Week Away: Here Are the Offices, Candidates on Your Ballot
The 2022 midterm elections are coming up in Illinois, and voters will have a slew of key races to decide on when they cast their ballots this November. Whether it be at the federal level, the state level or local, the political balance of countless entities is up for grabs this November, and voter turnout is expected to be strong.
A look at the Illinois races as election enters its final week
SPRINGFIELD – In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, Illinois voters will cast a ballot on a state constitutional amendment, every statewide constitutional office, every seat in the General Assembly and, in 12 counties, a spot on the state’s Supreme Court. For more information about voting, including how to...
Chicago area election judges prepare for midterms as FBI warns of nationwide threats
"I think in this area people are cognizant that everyone should have their own opinion and have their right to vote in a safe, secure place," Bonnie Masterman from Northbrook told the I-Team.
977wmoi.com
Illinois State Senate Democratic Nominee Mike Halpin
Michael Halpin, a Democratic member of the Illinois House of Representatives representing the 72nd district, joined Mike Weaver on WRAM to let listeners know more about him and why he is running for State Senate. He will be on the General Election ballot on November 8, 2022.
Company Sent Illinois Voters Text Messages With ‘Election Misinformation,' Officials Say
Some voters in Illinois have recently received text messages containing incorrect information about the location of their polling places for Election Day, state officials said Tuesday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Board of Elections, the unsolicited texts were sent by a group called “Voting Futures.”
KMOV
Illinois Board of Elections warns of text message directing voters to wrong polling place
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Illinois State Board of Elections said voters have complained of receiving unsolicited text messages with incorrect information on Election Day polling places. The text messages, from a group called Voting Futures, list the recipient’s voting address, state that public records indicate the recipient has...
Cash Bail Says Goodbye; Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Pretrial Fairness, And Other Reforms
In Illinois news, Governor J.B. Pritzker has acknowledged that changes to the language of the SAFE-T Act might need to be made following public response across the state. So far, all but 1 of 102 state attorneys oppose the law as it stands. In addition, more than half of those prosecutors have filed lawsuits since Governor Pritzker signed the legislation into law, some calling its constitutionality into question.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout
CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
