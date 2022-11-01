Frankie Edgar Says He’ll ‘Follow Through’ On Retirement Plans At UFC 281: ‘All Good Things Come To An End’

Michael Bisping is making his prediction for the bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. There is a huge pay-per-view event on the horizon as UFC 281 is set to go down next weekend live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Alex Pereira. There is another title fight on the card, a strawweight title bout between champ Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili. Despite these two massive title fights, many fans are looking forward to another fight on the card, the lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler.

