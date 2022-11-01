Frankie Edgar Says He’ll ‘Follow Through’ On Retirement Plans At UFC 281: ‘All Good Things Come To An End’

Read full article on original website
Nate Diaz responds after Michael Bisping suggests he would lose boxing match to Jake Paul
Nate Diaz is responding after Michael Bisping suggested he would lose in a boxing match with Jake Paul. After defeating Anderson Silva this past Saturday night, Jake Paul called out Nate Diaz to meet him in the boxing ring next. Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on a Diaz vs Paul...
Joe Rogan Addresses Claims That Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Was Fixed: ‘Anybody Says It’s Not Legit is Crazy’
YouTuber turned pro boxer, Jake Paul once again made headlines with his eighth-round knockdown and subsequent win over MMA legend Anderson Silva last weekend. ‘The Problem Child’ stepped into the squared circle for the sixth time in his career, earning his sixth straight victory over one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time. In the closely contested and highly entertaining affair, combat sports fans were stunned when Paul managed to land a blow that sent Anderson Silva crashing to the canvas in the eighth and final round of their pay-per-view main event.
Raleigh News & Observer
Yair Rodriguez to UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski: ‘Are you a man of your word?’
Yair Rodriguez wants a direct shot at the UFC featherweight title – not the interim. With champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) looking to move up in weight and challenge newly crowned lightweight champ Islam Makhachev, numerous top 145-pounders have been vying for a title shot. Among them...
Israel Adesanya on UFC 281 title defense vs. Alex Pereira: 'If there's ever a fight I have to win, it's this one'
Israel Adesanya thinks his upcoming title defense will be special. The UFC middleweight champion looks to defend his title for a sixth time Nov. 12 when he takes on Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Although it’s a fresh matchup...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 64 weigh-in results: Carlos Candelario, Benito Lopez miss by 2.5 pounds, 4 fighters miss weight
The scale tripped up several UFC Vegas 64 fighters. Five fighters missed weight at Friday’s official weigh-ins for Saturday’s card, which takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, with Carlos Candelario and Benito Lopez both coming in 2.5 pounds over the limit for their respective bouts. Lightweight contender Grant Dawson missed weight by 1.5 pounds, while bantamweight Ramona Pascual and flyweight Shanna Young missed by one pound.
TJ Dillashaw Explains His Reasoning Behind Taking The UFC 280 Fight Injured
TJ Dillashaw thought he could outstrike Ajamain Sterling even with a dislocated shoulder. TJ Dillashaw was betting on himself at UFC 280 to go out and regain his lost UFC bantamweight title. The problem was that he showed up compromised and was, therefore, shut down within two rounds by the champion Aljamain Sterling. After the fight, it was revealed that Dillashaw had been battling a shoulder injury throughout his training camp and suffered the same issue during the fight.
UFC Fight Night 214 predictions: Is anyone picking Amanda Lemos to upset Marina Rodriguez?
The UFC stays on its Las Vegas home turf this week with a pair of women’s strawweight contenders at the top of the lineup. UFC Fight Night 214 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+. (Click here to open a PDF...
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley: ‘I’ll obviously do five times whatever Henry’ Cejudo will on PPV for UFC title fight
Is Sean O’Malley the next fight for UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling?. The two-horse race for the division’s next title shot appears to be down to either him or former two-division champion Henry Cejudo following O’Malley’s win over Petr Yan at UFC 280. And “Sugar” believes there’s no question as to which fight is more marketable.
Fans Accuse ‘Super Heavy’ Conor McGregor of Using Banned Substances After Latest Instagram Post
Conor McGregor is being bombarded with steroid allegations and memes after recent Instagram post. Whether McGregor is actively fighting or not, he always seems to be in the MMA headlines. ‘The Notorious’ last fought in July 2021, where he lost his second consecutive fight to Dustin Poirier and suffered a broken fibula and tibia. Since then, the former two-division UFC champion has been filming a Road House remake with Jake Gyllenhaal while rehabbing his left leg.
Julianna Pena On Daniel Cormier Saying She Didn’t Earn Trilogy Fight With Amanda Nunes: ‘Don’t Block Me Out, Dude’
Daniel Cormer previously said Julianna Pena’s work at UFC 277 didn’t earn her a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes. “The Venezuelan Vixen” explained why she has all the right to get a third shot. Many are convinced that the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rematch at UFC...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Rodriguez vs. Lemos
All-action Strawweights get the spotlight inside UFC APEX this Saturday (Nov. 5, 2022) when Marina Rodriguez battles Amanda Lemos in a clash of top contenders. UFC Vegas 64 will also see Neil Magny face Daniel Rodriguez in a pivotal Welterweight battle and Tagir Ulanbekov square off with Nate Maness in the latter’s Flyweight debut.
Dustin Poirier is Ready for War with Michael Chandler at UFC 281; ‘We’re on a Collision Course’
On November 12th, Dustin Poirier will step back into the Octagon for a highly-anticipated meeting with fellow fan-favorite ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. ‘The Diamond‘ will look to avoid back-to-back losses in the evening’s co-main event while Chandler aims to win two straight for the first time in his UFC career. Considered by many to be two of the nicest and most well-respected fighters in the world, fans were surprised at the animosity displayed between Poirier and Chandler ahead of their UFC 281 showdown.
Boxing Insider
It’s Official: David Benavidez-Caleb Plant Fight Is A Go
There was excitement in the air Thursday when Caleb Plant announced that he had signed to face his fellow former super middleweight titlist David Benavidez. “I went and MADE it happen,” Plant stated on Twitter. “Contract signed. See you next year.” Mike Coppinger of ESPN then took to Twitter to state: “A source tells ESPN that Benavidez has also signed a contract. Super middleweight fight expected to land in January.” All that was missing, really, was confirmation from Benavidez himself. On Thursday night, that confirmation came.
MMAmania.com
Five fighters miss weight at historically-disastrous UFC weigh ins — except emaciated flyweight who looks like death
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) appears to have set a new mark for the modern era of weight cutting, thanks to a whopping FIVE scale fails at the UFC Vegas 64 weigh-in festivities on Friday morning, just one day ahead of the “Rodriguez vs. Lemos” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+ this Sat. night (Nov. 5) from inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas.
Henry Cejudo Not Convinced Khamzat Chimaev ‘Could Ever Make 170-pounds’ Again Following UFC 279 Debacle
‘Triple C’ Henry Cejudo takes a look at the potential welterweight showdown between Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev. ‘Chaos’ has been out of action since scoring a win over rival Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 nearly a year ago. Recent rumors suggest Covington is on his way back to the Octagon where he will face ... Read more
Michael Bisping Makes His Prediction For Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler
Michael Bisping is making his prediction for the bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. There is a huge pay-per-view event on the horizon as UFC 281 is set to go down next weekend live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Alex Pereira. There is another title fight on the card, a strawweight title bout between champ Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili. Despite these two massive title fights, many fans are looking forward to another fight on the card, the lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler.
Jake Paul v Anderson Silva Was The ‘Best Boxing Match’ Chael Sonnen’s Ever Seen: ‘I Wanted To See Another Round’
Chael Sonnen believes Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva was the best boxing match that he had ever seen. This past Saturday, internet sensation turned boxer Paul took on legendary mixed martial artist Silva in the headlining bout at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Paul put in an impressive performance and pulled off a ... Read more
Michael Bisping Not Expecting Defensive Israel Adesanya Against Alex Pereira
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is not expecting Israel Adesanya to be as defensive as usual when he takes on rival Alex Pereira. Michael Bisping Expecting Offensive Adesanya Against Pereira. A massive grudge match is set to headline UFC 281 later this month from Madison Square Garden. Israel Adesanya...
Bryce Mitchell Responds To Sean O’Malley Calling Him ‘Inbred’, Tells ‘Suga’ To Move Up A Weight Class
A war of words has ignited between Bryce Mitchell and Sean O’Malley. In the prelude to O’Malley’s fight with Petr Yan, ‘Thug Nasty’ would go on a rant, saying O’Malley didn’t deserve to fight the #1 contender and that he’d be beaten at UFC 280.
Steve Garcia admits he was surprised he put Chase Hooper away so early, hopes to re-sign with UFC after fighitng out his contract
Steve Garcia knew he had to drop down in weight after his last fight. Garcia went to Singapore to take on Maheshate at UFC 275 in June and after he weighed in, he had a hard time putting on weight. He ended up losing by first-round TKO and after the loss, he knew he needed to drop down to featherweight.
