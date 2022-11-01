ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain and snow linger overnight, end Friday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 6 AM Friday for our nearby mountains above 8,000 feet, including the Colorado National Monument, the Grand Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Bookcliffs, the Flattops, and the Sawatch Range. Heavy snow will end Friday morning, but travel can still be difficult through the higher terrain overnight. Snow accumulation will be 6-12 inches total, including the snow that has already fallen. Locally higher amounts are possible.
Valley rain, mountain snow mean slippery, slow Thursday travel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 6 AM Friday above 8,000 feet for the Grand Mesa, Colorado National Monument, the Flat Tops, the Bookcliffs, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the northern San Juan Mountains, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is likely in these areas. The snow will be blown around by winds gusting to 40-55 mph, limiting visibility and making conditions difficult for travel. This includes Mesa, Glade Park, Aspen, Vail, Crested Butte, Telluride, Ouray, and Minturn.
Wednesday November 2, 2022 Forecast First

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Rain showers and cooler temperatures lead the way into the end of this week’s pattern. Snow potential still exists for the lower elevations before Friday noon when this system exits to the east.
Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
Wyoming records 76 mph wind gusts ahead of winter storm; 12+ inches of snow possible in mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming is seeing some strong winds Wednesday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to impact the area overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. The Red Canyone-South Pass area recorded a gust of 76 mph early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Mount Coffin in Lincoln County saw a 71 mph gust at around 4:30 a.m. Buffalo recorded a 67 mph gust at 11:47 a.m. More high wind reports are available from the NWS in Riverton.
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains

The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
This Is What They Built On Orchard Mesa In Grand Junction

For the last few months, you've probably encountered construction when eastbound on Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado. What are they building?. Ongoing construction has affected traffic right next to the new auto parts store on the southeast corner of 27 Road and Highway 50. This construction had nothing to do with the new business.
Body found in western Colorado wilderness, likely to be missing hunter

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing hunter ended tragically Tuesday with the discovery of his body in the remote western Colorado wilderness. For more than two days, search teams scoured 1,300 acres around Black Canyon of the Gunnison looking for Grand Junction resident Calvin Prochnow. Prochnow, 70, had been elk hunting with a friend over the weekend and failed to return late Sunday afternoon. Loved ones then reported him missing.
Cold front to bring rain, wind and snow to drought-parched California

A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska headed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings were set to go into effect in much of the Sierra Nevada by […]
Rain and snowfall hit Southern California

Wintry weather has officially hit Southern California with a much-needed storm drenching the southland overnight. The second wave of the storm is expected to stick around this week, bringing snowfall across the mountains. Heavy fog blanketed the San Bernardino Mountains while city streets were covered with rain and wind. The Cajon Pass along I-5 could […]
Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?

Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
Grand Junction Elk Hunter Missing in Montrose County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 70-year-old Grand Junction man has been missing since Sunday night, October 30th in rural Montrose County. Calvin Prochnow and a friend were hunting in the area of Green Mountain, north of The Black Canyon of the Gunnison. The two men went on their own. When Prochnow failed to show up late Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Montrose County Sheriff’s office started their search.
