MMAWeekly.com
Daniel Cormier on Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match: ‘Anderson was the better fighter’
Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier watched the Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match and gave his takeaways from the fight. Paul defeated Silva by unanimous decision and scored the biggest moment of the fight when he dropped the UFC legend in the final round. Cormier believes we saw a much improved Paul since his previous outing December 2021.
MMA Fighting
Frankie Edgar reveals reasons behind decision to retire after UFC 281: ‘I know I can’t fight forever’
Frankie Edgar knows he could keep going beyond his next fight at UFC 281, but he’s already declared that Nov. 12 will be the last time he’ll ever compete in mixed martial arts. A former UFC lightweight champion, who has also fought for gold at 145 pounds and...
MMAmania.com
Bubba Jenkins: American wrestlers are best in MMA — ‘We would beat the s—t out of Russian wrestlers’
Wrestling has long been considered the best base for mixed martial arts (MMA). Upcoming Professional Fighters League (PFL) Featherweight title challenger, Bubba Jenkins, knows all too well what it takes to be a great wrestler. The Arizona and Penn State University alum had a storied career throughout his college days competing in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 and Big Ten Conference matches.
MMAmania.com
Paulo Costa teases move to boxing after impending conclusion of ‘miserable’ UFC contract
Paulo Costa is going to need to see some changes to keep him in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) once his contract expires. A perennial top contender within the 185-pound Middleweight ranks, Costa is currently riding high off a big “Fight of the Night” unanimous decision victory against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 in Aug. 2022 (watch highlights). Despite believing the fight may have been his last on his contract, Costa revealed afterward that he actually has one more to get out of the way before he can test free agency.
Video: Francis Ngannou ‘Can’t Believe’ Zhang Weili’s Strength After She Lifts 293-Lb Monster Up In The Air
Francis Ngannou was left stunned after Zhang Weili picked him up with ease in training footage. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion has been on the sidelines since his last outing against former interim heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane in Jan. at UFC 270. Ngannou utilized a surprisingly grappling heavy gameplan to get the nod on the ... Read more
411mania.com
Bobby Fish Says He Plans To Keep Fighting After Upcoming Boxing Match
Bobby Fish is set to compete in a boxing match in Dubai, and he plans to continue fighting beyond that. The WWE and AEW alumnus spooke on the latest MCW Backstage Pass about his boxing career, which will next see him face Boateng Prempeh for Global Titans on November 13th. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
UFC Release 11 Fighters, Including Askar Askarov After Request
11 fighters have been granted their UFC release, including Askar Askarov, who requested his walking papers from the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion. UFC Release 11 Fighters According to a report from MMA Fighting, Askarov leads a list of 11 fighters who have been given their walking papers from the company. Askarov actually ... Read more
Ben Askren Thinks Some Fighters Miss The Mark On Self-Promotion, Questions Israel Adesanya’s Authenticity
Ben Askren thinks there are some fighters who are lacking the self-promotion category. Ben Askren is putting his fighting days behind him. He is a former champion wrestler, a world champion mixed martial artist, and an athlete that competed in several different fight promotions. He was able to promote himself in a way that got people talking about him and was able to keep the interest of the fans on him. Even now that he has moved on from fighting he is still self-promoting.
Jake Paul Breaks Down Disappointing PPV Numbers For Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul was extremely disappointed with the pay-per-view (PPV) numbers his fight with Anderson Silva brought in over Halloween weekend. Over Halloween weekend, Paul stepped into the ring for his sixth professional boxing bout, taking on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva. It was viewed as...
Frankie Edgar Says He’ll ‘Follow Through’ On Retirement Plans At UFC 281: ‘All Good Things Come To An End’
Frankie Edgar’s legendary MMA career is coming to an end. After 35 pro fights, the former UFC Lightweight Champion has decided his next fight will be his last. Edgar’s last dance comes against Chris Gutierrez at UFC 281 inside the legendary Madison Square Garden. Edgar Explains Why He’s Retiring It wasn’t easy for ‘The Answer’ ... Read more
themaclife.com
‘I can’t fight forever’: Frankie Edgar discusses upcoming retirement
After 35 fights, wins in three separate weight classes and world title, Frankie Edgar will call time on his (presumably) Hall of Fame career at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden in less than two weeks — and the 41-year-old says that he knows the time has come for him to hang up the 4oz gloves.
Steve Garcia admits he was surprised he put Chase Hooper away so early, hopes to re-sign with UFC after fighitng out his contract
Steve Garcia knew he had to drop down in weight after his last fight. Garcia went to Singapore to take on Maheshate at UFC 275 in June and after he weighed in, he had a hard time putting on weight. He ended up losing by first-round TKO and after the loss, he knew he needed to drop down to featherweight.
Jake Paul v Anderson Silva Was The ‘Best Boxing Match’ Chael Sonnen’s Ever Seen: ‘I Wanted To See Another Round’
Chael Sonnen believes Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva was the best boxing match that he had ever seen. This past Saturday, internet sensation turned boxer Paul took on legendary mixed martial artist Silva in the headlining bout at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Paul put in an impressive performance and pulled off a ... Read more
Aljamain Sterling and Marlon Vera Exchange Barbs on Twitter, Agree To Fight
Aljamain Sterling is willing to fight Marlon Vera next if he is the UFC’s pick. Since defending his UFC bantamweight title at UFC 280, most talk has been about who champion Aljamain Sterling will face next. Immediately it seemed that number one contender Sean O’Malley, who beat Petr Yan on the same night would be the logical next opponent for Sterling. However, a few more names have emerged that could step into the title shot, one of which is Marlon Vera.
Boxing Coach BJ Flores Has A ‘Couple Of Boxers and MMA Guys’ In Mind For Jake Paul
BJ Flores, the boxing coach of Jake Paul is impressed with his performance against Anderson Silva. Since he began boxing professionally, Jake Paul has been shocking fans around the world. The man who started off as a Disney Channel star is now one of the most popular boxers on the planet. He recently defeated multi-time UFC champion Anderson Silva and continues to prove his haters wrong. Paul is showing that he is a true boxer and not just a passing fad.
Sean O’Malley Reveals Feeling Concussed Immediately Following UFC 280 Bout
Sean O’Malley was feeling the effects of his fight with Petr Yan afterward. In the wake of the UFC 280 fight card that went down in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22, one man may have earned himself a title shot. Sean O’Malley set out to prove his haters wrong and take down the number one-ranked ... Read more
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with T.J. Dillashaw, Arnold Allen, BJ Flores and Jared Gordon
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On the Nose. 2:15 p.m.:...
ESPN
Aline Pereira joins brother Alex in MMA, will debut Nov. 18
The younger of the fighting Pereira siblings will be making a transition to MMA, much like her brother. Aline Pereira, a former Glory kickboxer, has signed a mixed martial arts deal with Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA), the promotion announced Wednesday. Pereira will make her MMA debut Nov. 18 against Ultimate Fighter veteran Helen Peralta in a women's flyweight bout.
Israel Adesanya on UFC 281 title defense vs. Alex Pereira: 'If there's ever a fight I have to win, it's this one'
Israel Adesanya thinks his upcoming title defense will be special. The UFC middleweight champion looks to defend his title for a sixth time Nov. 12 when he takes on Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Although it’s a fresh matchup...
