Ben Askren thinks there are some fighters who are lacking the self-promotion category. Ben Askren is putting his fighting days behind him. He is a former champion wrestler, a world champion mixed martial artist, and an athlete that competed in several different fight promotions. He was able to promote himself in a way that got people talking about him and was able to keep the interest of the fans on him. Even now that he has moved on from fighting he is still self-promoting.

9 HOURS AGO