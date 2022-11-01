Read full article on original website
Photos: New York Driver Smashes Into Hudson Valley Store, 2 Hurt
A truck somehow ended up driving into a popular store in the Hudson Valley while people were inside. Two people were hurt, but not severely. We have some incredible photos from the scene. On Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, around 12:30 p.m., the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department and EMS along...
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
‘Pioneers’ of Upstate New York Food Scene Selling Beloved Business
Owners of an award-winning Hudson Valley business known for its "feel-good food" are looking for someone to take over. On Monday, a spokesperson from Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know that "Pioneers of the Catskills' Food Scene Are Handing Down Their Business."
Dump Truck Overturns Causing Delays in Part of the Lower Hudson Valley
This time of year can be quite hectic for travel, as the already busy streets get even more backed up with traffic and delays. According to statistics provided from Health NY from 2012-2014, motor vehicle traffic injuries were the 4th leading cause of injury related death in Westchester County. It goes without saying, commuters often face some of the worst delays during morning and afternoon rush hours traffic.
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley
Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, New York is the place to be if you want an excellent dining experience. There is something for everyone in the city's broad selection of restaurants. You'll find whatever type of cuisine you're craving in this dynamic city, from Italian to Mexican, Indian, and more. But knowing where to...
Avoid These 7 Most Violent Streets in Kingston, New York
The Hudson Valley has so much beauty to offer the residents who live here. There are several reasons why someone would want to live here. With that beauty and opportunity comes a large population. In any big city comes unwanted crime. You have to admit that it is pretty bad...
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
5 Hudson Valley Towns That Used to be Called Something Else
Did your ancestors help play a role in naming a Hudson Valley town?. Some of us who were born in the Hudson Valley may have had ancestors who helped settle the towns that we reside in now. Some towns date back to the early 1600's. Your ancestors could have played a role in how the Hudson Valley was shaped.
“Julie & Julia” Author with Ties to Hudson Valley NY Dies at 49
During the time just after 9/11, September 2001, there was a woman who was trying to keep her life together and figure things out, while living and working in New York City. It was the blog that she wrote, talking about her everyday challenges, how she decided that cooking her way through a Julia Child cookbook, would somehow help her figure things out, that got the attention of the world.
Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh
After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
‘Undercover Boss’ Restaurant Opens in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie
A popular restaurant chain with a cult following was featured on "Undercover Boss" and now has two new Hudson Valley locations. It's been a rough few years for Hudson Valley restaurants. BurgerFi, Hudson's, The Valley Diner, Mole Mole, Dairy Island, Ruby Tuesday, the Table Talk Diner, Bonefish Grill, Golden Corral and so many other restaurants have all shut their doors in the Hudson Valley. But after a long stretch of high-profile restaurant closures, theregion is finally seeing an uptick in new restaurant openings.
Unsolved Orange County Murder Case Looking for New Clues
Cold cases in the United States have gripped our attention for decades, and unfortunately, the Hudson Valley isn't immune to these unsolved crimes. Recently, renewed interest has been shown in one of the most tragic cases in Orange County, NY history. The Case of Dawn Marino in Orange County, NY.
New York State Police Confirms Sergeant’s Line Of Duty Death
A New York State Police Sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, passed away. On Tuesday, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales. New York State Police Sergeant, Former...
The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County
What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.
Pumpkin Thrown at Car in New York Town, Police Look For Answers
The last thing you expect driving down the road is for a pumpkin to come crashing down on the windshield of your vehicle. That's exactly what happened early Sunday, according to one man, as a pumpkin was reportedly tossed from a moving vehicle at the other car. A 22-year-old victim and his girlfriend consider themselves lucky to be okay, though the incident could have been far more serious.
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes from upstate New York
It will be on display until mid-January. Afterward, it will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.
Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner
Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
What’s the Mystery Behind the Disparaged Building in Poughkeepsie?
There has to be an interesting story behind it. The Hudson Valley is filled with cool buildings and most of them are pretty unique. However, there are some eye sores in the area as well and it's unfortunate that they have fallen in such disrepair. It always makes you wonder things like how did that happen? Why is nobody keeping it up? Who owned it previously and what is the story behind it? There's a building I pass on the way to work every morning and I wonder all of these questions when I go by.
New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large
A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
