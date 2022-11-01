ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Dump Truck Overturns Causing Delays in Part of the Lower Hudson Valley

This time of year can be quite hectic for travel, as the already busy streets get even more backed up with traffic and delays. According to statistics provided from Health NY from 2012-2014, motor vehicle traffic injuries were the 4th leading cause of injury related death in Westchester County. It goes without saying, commuters often face some of the worst delays during morning and afternoon rush hours traffic.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley

Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
15 Best Restaurants in Yonkers, NY

Yonkers, New York is the place to be if you want an excellent dining experience. There is something for everyone in the city's broad selection of restaurants. You'll find whatever type of cuisine you're craving in this dynamic city, from Italian to Mexican, Indian, and more. But knowing where to...
YONKERS, NY
“Julie & Julia” Author with Ties to Hudson Valley NY Dies at 49

During the time just after 9/11, September 2001, there was a woman who was trying to keep her life together and figure things out, while living and working in New York City. It was the blog that she wrote, talking about her everyday challenges, how she decided that cooking her way through a Julia Child cookbook, would somehow help her figure things out, that got the attention of the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh

After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
NEWBURGH, NY
‘Undercover Boss’ Restaurant Opens in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie

A popular restaurant chain with a cult following was featured on "Undercover Boss" and now has two new Hudson Valley locations. It's been a rough few years for Hudson Valley restaurants. BurgerFi, Hudson's, The Valley Diner, Mole Mole, Dairy Island, Ruby Tuesday, the Table Talk Diner, Bonefish Grill, Golden Corral and so many other restaurants have all shut their doors in the Hudson Valley. But after a long stretch of high-profile restaurant closures, theregion is finally seeing an uptick in new restaurant openings.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Pumpkin Thrown at Car in New York Town, Police Look For Answers

The last thing you expect driving down the road is for a pumpkin to come crashing down on the windshield of your vehicle. That's exactly what happened early Sunday, according to one man, as a pumpkin was reportedly tossed from a moving vehicle at the other car. A 22-year-old victim and his girlfriend consider themselves lucky to be okay, though the incident could have been far more serious.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner

Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
KINGSTON, NY
What’s the Mystery Behind the Disparaged Building in Poughkeepsie?

There has to be an interesting story behind it. The Hudson Valley is filled with cool buildings and most of them are pretty unique. However, there are some eye sores in the area as well and it's unfortunate that they have fallen in such disrepair. It always makes you wonder things like how did that happen? Why is nobody keeping it up? Who owned it previously and what is the story behind it? There's a building I pass on the way to work every morning and I wonder all of these questions when I go by.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
