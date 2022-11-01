Bucs waive OT Fred Johnson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived offensive tackle Fred Johnson, the team announced Tuesday.

An undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2019, Johnson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but was waived during his rookie season. He landed with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he would spend three seasons, making eight starts in 23 games.

Johnson signed with the Bucs this past offseason, and saw limited action on special teams.

His departure leaves the Bucs with reduced depth in the offensive trenches, as well as two open spots on their 53-man active roster.