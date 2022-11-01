Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained
The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. On Thursday, Nov. 3, officials with Fort Polk confirmed the victim is Logan Greer. SWEPCO awards grant to 3 Caddo schools for cyber curriculums.
Is SPD’s Pension Fund Doomed? Secretary Blames Mayor For Issues
The Secretary of the Shreveport Police Pension Fund Board, Bill Wilson, told KEEL News Thursday morning that the City of Shreveport has not contributed required funds into the Police Pension fund for the last 4 years, during the Perkins term in the mayor's office. Wilson claims the city is negligent...
KSLA
Shreveport mayor to hold 2nd State of the City address 5 days before election
The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Did you know there are city ordinances in place meant to...
Read All of the Names of Early Voters in Caddo Parish
Early voting is a wrap across Louisiana and now we wait for election day on Tuesday, November 8. The polls open on that day at 6am and close at 8pm. The numbers from the Secretary of State's Office show nearly 18,000 people voted early or by mail in Caddo Parish.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Commissioner Taliaferro aiming to win seat on Shreveport City Council
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — After serving in the military, with the Shreveport Police Department, and on the Caddo Parish Commission, Jim Taliaferro is looking for a new challenge, the day-to-day operations of Shreveport governance. “I want to affect the process,” Taliaferro said. “I want to affect the process which...
KSLA
Mayor Perkins to deliver second State of the City address Thursday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins is set to share his vision for Shreveport in his second State of the City address. The mayor’s address is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3 behind the Shreveport Aquarium downtown. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. “I am looking forward to sharing...
KTBS
ArkLaTex Politics: Perkins and Landry
When Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins holds his State of the City Address on Thursday evening, is it truly a state of the city event or a state of the campaign event; that's what political analyst Jeremy Alford asks. Alford also said he wasn't sure Perkins would want to address either;...
Louisiana Ballot Cheat Sheet for the 2022 Midterms
Campaigns are kicking into high gear as we are now less than a week away from election day 2022. Mid-term election on a national level, a possible new mayor for Shreveport, as well as council-members, school board members, constitutional amendments, as well as parish-wide propositions are all on the ballot for Tuesday.
KTBS
Early voting numbers good in Caddo, Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting ends Tuesday in the state of Louisiana. Officials in Caddo and Bossier parishes are feeling pretty good about the turnout so far. There was a good stream of early voters at the Bossier Parish Library History Center throughout the day. Each parish has identical ballots...
KSLA
Shreveport Police Pension Fund Board says City of Shreveport owes it $1.3 million
The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Did you know there are city ordinances in place meant to...
ktalnews.com
Mavice Hughs-Thigpen seeks Shreveport City Council District B
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Mavice Hughs-Thigpen is running for City Council District B in the City of Shreveport. She says she is no politician, but she heard from God to run to be the next councilwoman. “I heard, I think, and I know in my heart. I know God...
ktalnews.com
Candidate Profile: Frustration with current conditions pushed Antonio Washington to run for Council Dist. G
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Antonio Washington says he has been frustrated with the current condition of District G in Shreveport, so he decided to run for city council. Washington, who owns a trucking company, says Shreveport has great potential. “In District G, we have good communities. We have small...
Natchitoches Times
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
KSLA
SWEPCO awards $15k grant to 3 Caddo schools for cyber programs
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are getting a leg up thanks to a grant from SWEPCO. On Thursday, Nov. 3, KSLA spoke with the principal of the school, Latoria Stewart, about how this money will benefit students. Stewart says the grant money will help to enhance the cyber classes they already teach at the school.
KSLA
State of the City address to focus on public safety, economy, city budget, technology
The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Did you know there are city ordinances in place meant to...
Are You Allowed to Keep a Rooster Within Shreveport City Limits?
Over the last several years, it's become quite popular to keep chickens for their eggs, but are you allowed to have a rooster if you live within Shreveport city limits? The reason why I ask is that the question came up on the Shreveport Reddit page recently. Apparently, someone in...
KSLA
Community Renewal International hosts Haven House Leaders’ Rally
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Russell Minor is visiting KSLA to speak about the Haven House Leaders’ Rally. On Nov. 3, The Haven House Leaders’ Rally is being held at Mount Canaan Baptist Church, 1666 Alston Street, Shreveport, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event will have...
KEDM
Guilty plea entered involving illegal distribution of narcotics in Mansfield, Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea today before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud. Craig worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse Medical...
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Wednesday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District D. Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations in the Cedar Grove and Springlake neighborhoods. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition.
KTBS
Bossier’s School Bus Fleet Among Top in America
BOSSIER CITY, La. - They are seen everywhere, getting students to and from school safely and on time, and Bossier Schools’ bus fleet is ranked among the best of the best in the United States. The district’s 216 iconic yellow buses criss-cross Bossier Parish every day, running 336 daily...
Comments / 0