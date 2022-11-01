ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

KSLA

Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained

The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. On Thursday, Nov. 3, officials with Fort Polk confirmed the victim is Logan Greer. SWEPCO awards grant to 3 Caddo schools for cyber curriculums.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo Commissioner Taliaferro aiming to win seat on Shreveport City Council

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — After serving in the military, with the Shreveport Police Department, and on the Caddo Parish Commission, Jim Taliaferro is looking for a new challenge, the day-to-day operations of Shreveport governance. “I want to affect the process,” Taliaferro said. “I want to affect the process which...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

ArkLaTex Politics: Perkins and Landry

When Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins holds his State of the City Address on Thursday evening, is it truly a state of the city event or a state of the campaign event; that's what political analyst Jeremy Alford asks. Alford also said he wasn't sure Perkins would want to address either;...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Ballot Cheat Sheet for the 2022 Midterms

Campaigns are kicking into high gear as we are now less than a week away from election day 2022. Mid-term election on a national level, a possible new mayor for Shreveport, as well as council-members, school board members, constitutional amendments, as well as parish-wide propositions are all on the ballot for Tuesday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Early voting numbers good in Caddo, Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting ends Tuesday in the state of Louisiana. Officials in Caddo and Bossier parishes are feeling pretty good about the turnout so far. There was a good stream of early voters at the Bossier Parish Library History Center throughout the day. Each parish has identical ballots...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

SWEPCO awards $15k grant to 3 Caddo schools for cyber programs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are getting a leg up thanks to a grant from SWEPCO. On Thursday, Nov. 3, KSLA spoke with the principal of the school, Latoria Stewart, about how this money will benefit students. Stewart says the grant money will help to enhance the cyber classes they already teach at the school.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Property standards sweep set for Wednesday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District D. Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations in the Cedar Grove and Springlake neighborhoods. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier's School Bus Fleet Among Top in America

BOSSIER CITY, La. - They are seen everywhere, getting students to and from school safely and on time, and Bossier Schools’ bus fleet is ranked among the best of the best in the United States. The district’s 216 iconic yellow buses criss-cross Bossier Parish every day, running 336 daily...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

