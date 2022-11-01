Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia
No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
Georgia football strength staff challenges fans to get loud for Tennessee game
With No. 3 Georgia set to play in its sixth conference game of the season, vs No. 1 Tennessee in Athens, the strength and conditioning coaches at Georgia are back for their weekly video series entitled "#throwdownthursday," in which the staff performs an exercise or workout that pushes them. In...
Georgia football: How to Watch UGA vs Tennessee, Radio, streaming rundown
ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday in the sixth conference game of the year. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 5. TV: CBS.
Luke Bryan named College GameDay guest picker No. 3 Georgia game against No. 1 Tennessee
As ESPN’s College GameDay returns to Athens, the pregame show announced its guest picker ahead of the showdown between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia. Country star Luke Bryan, with 27 No. 1 singles and over 75 million records sold, is set to be the guest picker. The five-time "Entertainer of the Year" and current American Idol judge may have graduated from Georgia Southern, but he considers himself a diehard Georgia fan. Bryan actually played in the first-ever concert in Sanford Stadium nine years ago. The Leesburg, Ga. native was actually the guest picker in the first week of the 2018 season in South Bend, correctly picking Notre Dame over Michigan and going 9-3 in his picks.
GoVols247 Podcast: Is this really gonna happen again?
Looking for a discussion on whether Tennessee can really go down to Sanford Stadium and beat the reigning national champions in their own house?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic...
Vols OL target names finalists leading up to planned announcement
A week ahead of his planned commitment, one of Tennessee's top remaining targets announced that he has narrowed his focus to four finalists. Class of 2023 offensive lineman Vysen Lang of Pike Road (Ala.) High School revealed Tuesday in a post on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, LSU, Auburn and Texas when he makes his decision known on Nov. 8.
247Sports
Georgia vs. Tennessee: Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray identifies keys to Saturday's clash
Week 10 of the college football season boasts one of the most important games in recent history, as second-ranked Tennessee football travels to No. 1 Georgia. The winner controls their own destiny in the SEC East and has the inside track on a potential College Football Playoff bid. Ahead of the action, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray delivered a prediction and identified some keys that will impact the action.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following Tuesday practice
After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
390K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0