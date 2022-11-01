As ESPN’s College GameDay returns to Athens, the pregame show announced its guest picker ahead of the showdown between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia. Country star Luke Bryan, with 27 No. 1 singles and over 75 million records sold, is set to be the guest picker. The five-time "Entertainer of the Year" and current American Idol judge may have graduated from Georgia Southern, but he considers himself a diehard Georgia fan. Bryan actually played in the first-ever concert in Sanford Stadium nine years ago. The Leesburg, Ga. native was actually the guest picker in the first week of the 2018 season in South Bend, correctly picking Notre Dame over Michigan and going 9-3 in his picks.

ATHENS, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO