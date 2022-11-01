ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

profootballnetwork.com

Grading the Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers Deal Chase Claypool to Chicago Bears

The biggest surprise of NFL trade deadline day? The Chicago Bears were buyers, parting with a second-round pick in 2023 for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears, at 3-5, are the NFC’s 14 seed but just a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh seed. Still, this is a move that is seemingly more about building for 2023 — and giving Justin Fields a fair evaluation — than it is about trying to win in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cornerback William Jackson III allows Steelers to play the coverages they prefer

Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 season, only the New Orleans Saints had played more man coverage than the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mike Tomlin’s defense had arrayed its secondary in Cover-0, Cover-1, and 2-Man on 116 opponent attempts this season, per Sports Info Solutions. And in those man coverage situations, they’ve allowed 66 catches for a league-high 1,046 yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 92.8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor, other stars react to wild NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline brought some major fireworks Tuesday, with several impact players changing teams. Stars from around the NFL – including some who were traded themselves – reacted to the flurry of moves on social media. Let's look at some of the most notable Twitter reactions from NFL players.
Tribune-Review

Mike Tomlin not making changes to Steelers coaching staff during bye week

With one word, coach Mike Tomlin ended any speculation that he might change offensive coordinators during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ bye week. “No,” Tomlin said when asked Wednesday whether any staff changes were forthcoming. He did not elaborate. Second-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s job performance has come under question...
FanSided

Browns GM expects Deshaun Watson to turn around season in Week 12 return

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry confirmed to reporters that Deshaun Watson will start in Week 12, giving Browns playoff hope. With a little over a month left before Deshaun Watson’s scheduled Week 12 debut with the Cleveland Browns, reporters asked Browns general manager Andrew Berry to confirm Watson’s status with the team.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

New CB Jackson ready to hit ground running with Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — William Jackson thought he'd make it to Pittsburgh a long time ago. The veteran NFL cornerback met with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and other members of the staff before the 2016 draft and walked out of it thinking there was a strong chance he'd end up in black and gold by the end of the first round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/3: Berry Speaks, No Controversy, and Total Inertia

It is the Week of Glorious Bengals Victory, Day 3, and Kareem Hunt remains in Cleveland. This is of little surprise, as the trade deadline has passed. Still, the running back continues to impress with Webdorkian levels of inertia and the ability to not relocate in any meaningful way. That changes, of course, when he hits a football field, whereas with a Webdork, the best one can hope for is something that spurs the ingestion of bourbon and Ho-Hos, just not at the same time. Usually. Otherwise, it’s mostly “sit, surf, and type” all day long. Exciting stuff.
CLEVELAND, OH

