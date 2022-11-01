Read full article on original website
profootballnetwork.com
Grading the Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers Deal Chase Claypool to Chicago Bears
The biggest surprise of NFL trade deadline day? The Chicago Bears were buyers, parting with a second-round pick in 2023 for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears, at 3-5, are the NFC’s 14 seed but just a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh seed. Still, this is a move that is seemingly more about building for 2023 — and giving Justin Fields a fair evaluation — than it is about trying to win in 2022.
Steelers Reportedly Acquire Veteran Cornerback Will Jackson III From Commanders
The Pittsburgh Steelers, after trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears earlier today, are making another trade ahead of the soon-approaching deadline. In a move first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are finalizing a trade for Washington Commanders cornerback ...
Cornerback William Jackson III allows Steelers to play the coverages they prefer
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 season, only the New Orleans Saints had played more man coverage than the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mike Tomlin’s defense had arrayed its secondary in Cover-0, Cover-1, and 2-Man on 116 opponent attempts this season, per Sports Info Solutions. And in those man coverage situations, they’ve allowed 66 catches for a league-high 1,046 yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 92.8.
If Steelers Fire Matt Canada, It Won't Be Today
One Pittsburgh Steelers insider sees when the move could happen.
Bears salary cap: Breakdown of 2022 dead cap after Roquan Smith trade
The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth-round picks. With the Quinn trade, it’ll cost Chicago $9.16 million in dead money. Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been overhauling the roster since the offseason, which included getting some expensive contracts...
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor, other stars react to wild NFL trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline brought some major fireworks Tuesday, with several impact players changing teams. Stars from around the NFL – including some who were traded themselves – reacted to the flurry of moves on social media. Let's look at some of the most notable Twitter reactions from NFL players.
Mike Tomlin not making changes to Steelers coaching staff during bye week
With one word, coach Mike Tomlin ended any speculation that he might change offensive coordinators during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ bye week. “No,” Tomlin said when asked Wednesday whether any staff changes were forthcoming. He did not elaborate. Second-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s job performance has come under question...
Browns GM expects Deshaun Watson to turn around season in Week 12 return
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry confirmed to reporters that Deshaun Watson will start in Week 12, giving Browns playoff hope. With a little over a month left before Deshaun Watson’s scheduled Week 12 debut with the Cleveland Browns, reporters asked Browns general manager Andrew Berry to confirm Watson’s status with the team.
247Sports
Chase Claypool excited about trade to Chicago and chance to work with Justin Fields
Chase Claypool was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, first reported by Field Yates. By Wednesday morning, he landed in Chicago and was at Halas Hall shortly after. The Steelers received the Bears' original second-round pick in return, according to Adam Schefter. It was an...
FOX Sports
New CB Jackson ready to hit ground running with Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — William Jackson thought he'd make it to Pittsburgh a long time ago. The veteran NFL cornerback met with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and other members of the staff before the 2016 draft and walked out of it thinking there was a strong chance he'd end up in black and gold by the end of the first round.
Chidobe Awuzie Makes First Public Comments Since Suffering Torn ACL
The veteran got hurt in Monday's loss to the Browns
A crafty Jason Kelce tried to play between the rules by dragging Eagles RB into end zone
Jason Kelce isn’t the NFL’s arguably best center just because he can impose his will on other defenders. To play at his high level in the middle of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line, you’ve got to find an edge and/or make a heads-up play whenever possible. We...
NBC Sports
William Jackson III gave up per-game roster bonuses to facilitate trade to Steelers
William Jackson III wanted out of Washington, and he was willing to give up some money to move along. Jackson agreed to give up the per-game roster bonuses in his contract this year to facilitate his trade to Pittsburgh, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Those bonuses were for $44,000...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/3: Berry Speaks, No Controversy, and Total Inertia
It is the Week of Glorious Bengals Victory, Day 3, and Kareem Hunt remains in Cleveland. This is of little surprise, as the trade deadline has passed. Still, the running back continues to impress with Webdorkian levels of inertia and the ability to not relocate in any meaningful way. That changes, of course, when he hits a football field, whereas with a Webdork, the best one can hope for is something that spurs the ingestion of bourbon and Ho-Hos, just not at the same time. Usually. Otherwise, it’s mostly “sit, surf, and type” all day long. Exciting stuff.
