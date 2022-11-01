Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.peaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Depressed in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
The road less traveled: Adult Child Estrangement, Advocacy and ReconciliationNOLA ChicLouisiana State
Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the best festival in history is back.Tina HowellHammond, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
KTBS
St. Timothy in Mandeville votes by overwhelming margin to leave the United Methodist Church
MANDEVILLE, La - St. Timothy on the Northshore, one of the largest United Methodist Church congregations in Louisiana, has voted to leave the denomination, which has been roiled for years by tensions between traditionalists and progressives that have been pulling apart the nation's second-largest Protestant denomination. Among other issues, the...
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
fox8live.com
Man who killed fiancee on Metairie street in 2013 must be freed, La. Supreme Court ‘reluctantly’ rules
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mentally disturbed man who chased down and fatally shot his fiancee on a Metairie street nine years ago no longer can be subject to involuntary hospitalization, a reluctant Louisiana Supreme Court said. In a decision issued Tuesday (Nov. 1), the justices of the state’s highest...
NOLA.com
Before the addiction, the abuse and the 'suicide by cops,' family remembers a loving dad
The Hammond man who police say strapped an explosive device to himself and fired a gun, causing officers to fatally shoot him, told his family that he wanted to commit "suicide by cops" and would "have some fun with the police with his AR-15" if law enforcement was contacted to respond to reported domestic abuse, court documents say.
fox8live.com
Attorneys argue over Bob Dean’s worth as families await settlement checks
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish judge is considering a class-action settlement over nursing home owner Bob Dean’s deadly evacuation of residents during Hurricane Ida. Some plaintiffs have argued that not enough has been done to determine Dean’s worth and what he should pay to the families...
tulanehullabaloo.com
OPINION | You should care about the Recall Cantrell campaign
Tulane University students have likely seen signs reading “Recall Cantrell” or “NOLAtoya” around New Orleans neighborhoods since returning to the city this fall. The visible emergence of the recent campaign to recall the mayor, LaToya Cantrell, may leave students wondering what sparked the public outrage and what the potential reelection means for them as Uptown residents.
Mackenzie Scott gifts $5.7M to Urban League of Louisiana
LOUISIANA, USA — Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott gifted $5.7 million to the Urban League of Louisiana, making it the largest donation in the organization’s 84-year history. The donation is to help support the organization in its continued efforts to deliver impactful and sustainable racial equity. “So often...
Natchitoches Times
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Judge Laurie White announces her retirement: 'Enough is enough.'
Judge Laurie White, who has served on the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court bench for more than 15 years, announced her retirement Wednesday. “I’m retiring,” White said in court, “because enough is enough.”. Her announcement cuts short her current six-year term by about four years. Her last...
theadvocate.com
Nursing home owner Bob Dean loses legal control as judge weighs Ida evacuation settlement
A Jefferson Parish judge is scheduled to consider a proposed class-action settlement Wednesday over nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr.’s botched evacuation of 843 south Louisiana patients for Hurricane Ida. Dean likely won’t appear to testify, though he's received a subpoena. That's because a probate judge in Georgia last...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana anti-abortion group has no plans to compromise on strict abortion ban, director says
The head of Louisiana's largest and most influential anti-abortion group said Monday his organization intends to push the Legislature to not give up any ground from the state's strict ban on abortion and make the law even stricter by removing one of its few exceptions during the upcoming spring session.
fox8live.com
Xavier University announces vision for the next 100 years as it approaches its centennial
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Xavier University of Louisiana announced its vision and plan for the next 100 years, during an early centennial celebration. The announcements were made during the university’s annual Leadership Breakfast. During the event, officials highlighted the school’s achievements since it’s coming into being on October 6, 1925.
Funny & Weird Louisiana Laws That Were or Are on the Books
It seems like following the law would be a 'no-brainer.' After all, without laws, our society would very quickly deteriorate into utter chaos. Movies and shows have been produced based on that very concept. And for the most part, it's easy to see why certain laws are on the books. Don't steal... self-explanatory... don't murder... sure... even speeding and stop lights... of course... but there are some laws that were, or are still on the books that might make you take a second and ask.... what??
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
Missing Texas teacher found in Louisiana, reunited with family
Texas law enforcement says Michelle Reynolds, an ISD teacher in Alvin, Texas, was found by Louisiana State Police Tuesday (Nov.1).
theadvocate.com
Bogalusa frustrated by decision to forfeit game due to violence: 'no community is crime-free'
The Bogalusa High School Lumberjacks will not play their last football game of the season after the opposing team at Albany High School forfeited the game Tuesday. The forfeit came from a 4-0 vote late Tuesday from the principals of Athletic District 7-3A. It was the final decision in an ongoing debate on where the game should take place after a deadly shooting occurred at Bogalusa’s stadium earlier this month.
fox8live.com
Pastor who pleaded guilty to money laundering profited from federally subsidized affordable housing properties
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Shanyka Phillips moved into 912 Fourth St., an apartment building in the Irish Channel, in 2013. She had a support network nearby. The building was directly across the street from where her then-boyfriend’s mother lived, and his sister was in another one of the units. And, with a rent of $600 per month, the apartment was affordable.
fox8live.com
Political analyst: Voter enthusiasm by whites outpaces that of blacks
(WVUE) - Hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana voted early for the mid-term election. Still, a political analyst says voters’ enthusiasm is not equal when it comes to white and black voters around the country. Sandra Wilson, Ph.D., is the registrar of voters in New Orleans. “The voters,...
theadvocate.com
Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says
Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
Comments / 5