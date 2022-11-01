ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

tulanehullabaloo.com

OPINION | You should care about the Recall Cantrell campaign

Tulane University students have likely seen signs reading “Recall Cantrell” or “NOLAtoya” around New Orleans neighborhoods since returning to the city this fall. The visible emergence of the recent campaign to recall the mayor, LaToya Cantrell, may leave students wondering what sparked the public outrage and what the potential reelection means for them as Uptown residents.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Mackenzie Scott gifts $5.7M to Urban League of Louisiana

LOUISIANA, USA — Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott gifted $5.7 million to the Urban League of Louisiana, making it the largest donation in the organization’s 84-year history. The donation is to help support the organization in its continued efforts to deliver impactful and sustainable racial equity. “So often...
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Funny & Weird Louisiana Laws That Were or Are on the Books

It seems like following the law would be a 'no-brainer.' After all, without laws, our society would very quickly deteriorate into utter chaos. Movies and shows have been produced based on that very concept. And for the most part, it's easy to see why certain laws are on the books. Don't steal... self-explanatory... don't murder... sure... even speeding and stop lights... of course... but there are some laws that were, or are still on the books that might make you take a second and ask.... what??
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Bogalusa frustrated by decision to forfeit game due to violence: 'no community is crime-free'

The Bogalusa High School Lumberjacks will not play their last football game of the season after the opposing team at Albany High School forfeited the game Tuesday. The forfeit came from a 4-0 vote late Tuesday from the principals of Athletic District 7-3A. It was the final decision in an ongoing debate on where the game should take place after a deadly shooting occurred at Bogalusa’s stadium earlier this month.
BOGALUSA, LA
fox8live.com

Pastor who pleaded guilty to money laundering profited from federally subsidized affordable housing properties

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Shanyka Phillips moved into 912 Fourth St., an apartment building in the Irish Channel, in 2013. She had a support network nearby. The building was directly across the street from where her then-boyfriend’s mother lived, and his sister was in another one of the units. And, with a rent of $600 per month, the apartment was affordable.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Political analyst: Voter enthusiasm by whites outpaces that of blacks

(WVUE) - Hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana voted early for the mid-term election. Still, a political analyst says voters’ enthusiasm is not equal when it comes to white and black voters around the country. Sandra Wilson, Ph.D., is the registrar of voters in New Orleans. “The voters,...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says

Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
PLAQUEMINE, LA

