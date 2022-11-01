ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen: Ty Law gets chased by coyote in middle of GHS appearance

By Weei
 2 days ago

Good thing Ty Law still has some wheels on him.

The Patriots legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer faced a bit of a scary situation Tuesday morning during his weekly appearance on The Greg Hill Show.

Law called in during his morning walk, only to quickly be joined by some unwanted company: a coyote.

Law joked at the start of the interview that he had his "head on a swivel" because he knew there might be some coyotes around. About a minute and a half later, Law stopped mid-sentence and swore as he actually encountered one.

"I'm sorry! Hold on, hold on. Oh my goodness," Law said. "Damn. Back at me, guys. I'm sorry. Told y'all I'm out here walking in the dark."

"...I'm telling you, they be out here," Law added. "I don't know if that was a wolfdog, somebody's Alaskan Malamute, or if that was a damn coyote. You all got me tripping on air right now. I'm sorry. That one woke me up right there, guys. I'm woke now. It's 5 o'clock in the morning and I'm awake now."

Law said he was armed with a golf club, but fortunately didn't actually have to use it.

"You know it's bad when you got a golf club in your hand and you're still running," he said.

Listen the full interview below or watch it in the video above. The coyote incident occurs right at the start.

