Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Related
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Canucks Announce Special Community & Fan Engagement Nights for November
Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks are excited to share more details about their upcoming Community & Fan Engagement Night schedule for the month of November. After the Reverse Retro launch to start the month, there are other exciting nights throughout November including two more Reverse Retro games, Bieksa's retirement, Armed Forces Appreciation Night, and World Cup Kickoff.
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Spanish Audio Broadcast: sjsharks.com/escuchar. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1...
NHL
VGK@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - A return to the Bell Centre was not enough to get the Canadiens back in the win column on Saturday, as the team fell 6-4 to the red-hot Vegas Golden Knights. The Habs were back home for the first time since embarking on a nine-day, four-game road trip in late October.
NHL
Blue Jackets GM, Ward, Green host coaches clinic as part of Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Jarmo Kekalainen had no issue getting up a bit early on game day. The Columbus Blue Jackets general manager visited a clinic for junior-level coaches from the area that was hosted by Ilves hockey club. He did that before his team's morning skate for its game against...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. DEVILS
FLAMES (5-4-0) vs. DEVILS (8-3-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: HNIC, Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (17) Goals - Bratt, Nico...
NHL
Global Series Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blue Jackets
COLORADO AVALANCHE (4-4-1) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (3-7-0) 12 PM MT | NOKIA ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche are set to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first of two games of the 2022 NHL Global Series - Finland. The contests will both be played at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.
NHL
'Going down memory lane, that's something very special'
The former Detroit Red Wings forwards were waiting to speak to the media for a special 25th Anniversary Celebration press conference on Thursday night when their former head coach Scotty Bowman started praising the iconic Grind Line. "Role players were so important on all of the good teams I had,"...
NHL
Special teams propel Jets to victory over Chicago
WINNIPEG - Special teams were at the forefront of a special performance on Saturday. The Winnipeg Jets went 3-for-4 on the power play, and added a shorthanded marker for good measure, as part of a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. "I think that was a great effort...
NHL
Ovechkin scores No. 787, but Capitals lose to Coyotes
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th goal to pass Gordie Howe for the most with one team in NHL history, but the Washington Capitals lost 3-2 to the Arizona Coyotes at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Nick Ritchie scored his second goal of the game, and Arizona's third straight...
NHL
Golden Knights score six against Canadiens, win seventh straight
MONTREAL -- The Vegas Golden Knights extended their winning streak to seven games with a 6-4 victory against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday. Reilly Smith scored two goals, Nicolas Hague, Jonathan Marchessault and Keegan Kolesar each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (11-2-0).
NHL
PREDS DOWN FLAMES
The Flames lost their third straight game, falling 4-1 to the visiting Predators at the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday night. Blake Coleman scored in the third period but the Flames were only able to beat Nashville's Kevin Lankinen once on the night despiting putting 30 shots on net. Jacob Markstrom got...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'WE GOTTA WIN TONIGHT'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Devils. "Obviously they are a good team and they are rolling right now so we have to do a good job of slowing them up, breaking out as five men, going through the neutral zone altogether and not get separated and kind of leave guys by themselves on the ice. I think it's gonna take a group effort to kind of slow their speed down."
NHL
Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Canucks Attack, Fall 8-5 in Vancouver
Andrei Kuzmenko scored his first career hat trick and Elias Pettersson posted five points, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 8-5 victory over the Ducks tonight at Rogers Arena. The loss denied Anaheim its first three-game winning streak of the young season and dropped the club to 3-7-1 overall. The...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Devils 4, Oilers 3
EDMONTON, AB - The New Jersey Devils battled back with a late come-from-behind victory to down the Oilers 4-3 at Rogers Place on Thursday night. The Oilers looked to be well on their way to their sixth-straight victory, but a seven-second stretch late in the third period would be their undoing.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BUILD EVERY GAME'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Predators. "I think when Tyler is moving his feet, he's a real effective player. He's got great hands and his vision is, compete to score is second to none. We (saw) it off the faceoff the other night on that goal. That's consistent with Tyler, right? It's not just Tyler, but we've played eight games. If you do it eight times 10 and you do it in every facet of the game, what's eight times 10? That's where those guys are at. Wherever you're at, that's where the team's at. You've got to look at the big picture, always."
NHL
Postgame Report | Power logs career-high minutes in loss to Lightning
TAMPA - With Rasmus Dahlin sidelined due to an injury, the Sabres fought their way to a third-period lead before falling 5-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning inside Amalie Arena on Saturday. Jeff Skinner scored to break a 2-2 tie less than five minutes into the third period. Brandon Hagel...
NHL
Boston Bruins Issue Update on Derek Forbort
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins have issued the following update on Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort :. On November 3, Forbort underwent a successful open reduction and internal fixation surgery on his right middle finger. The procedure was performed by Dr. Matt Leibman at MGB. The expected recovery time is four to six weeks.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Panthers: 6 - 4 - 1 (13 pts) Kings: 6 - 6 - 1 (13 pts) The LA Kings have had 24 multi-point performances from their players this season, ranking fifth-most in the league.
NHL
Projected Lineup: November 3 at Tampa Bay
TAMPA, FL. - Defenseman Calvin de Haan is expected to return to the Carolina Hurricanes lineup Thursday as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. The left-handed defenseman has been out of the lineup since Saturday, October 22 in Calgary due to an injury. de Haan scored in that game, his first goal and point of the season.
Comments / 0