L.A. County to explore purchasing student debt of some employees
After a Board of Supervisors vote today, Los Angeles County will look into ways it can purchase student loan debt that is unpaid or defaulted on by county employees who earn less than the median income of the area they live in.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council vetoes support for measure that could allow supervisors to remove rogue sheriffs
This election cycle, LA County voters will be asked to decide whether the Board of Supervisors should be empowered to remove sheriffs “for cause.” Whatever voters choose, the City of Santa Monica has elected to not take a formal position on the matter. Simmering tensions between the LA...
scvnews.com
New LA County Justice Care and Opportunities Department Aims to Transform the Justice Landscape
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed retired Judge Songhai Armstead as interim director of the new Justice Care and Opportunities Department, driving forward its Care First, Jails Last vision. With this appointment, JCOD can formally begin its work to unify LA County’s efforts to serve vulnerable justice-impacted...
L.A. County Board of Supervisors votes to support Prop 1
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to officially support Proposition 1, the state ballot measure that would make access to contraceptives and abortions a right under state law.
Why Is There An Amendment On The Ballot To Remove A Sheriff?
Explaining Measure A
LA County approves nearly $50 million in sheriff's department lawsuit settlements
The county Board of Supervisors approved nearly $50 million in settlements Tuesday of litigation stemming from allegations of misconduct or excessive force by sheriff's deputies, including one described by an attorney as the largest in the county's history.
L.A. County backs policy requiring all-gender bathrooms in new buildings
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a policy today requiring the inclusion of single-user, all-gender bathrooms at all newly built, leased or renovated county buildings.
Villanueva accuses county of failing to defend sheriff's dept. in lawsuits
One day after a nearly $50 million settlement was approved alleging excessive force or wrongful conduct by deputies, Sheriff Alex Villanueva shot back today, accusing the county of failing to adequately defend the sheriff’s Dept. in court.
LA County DPSS worker awarded $3.5M in workplace segregation case
A jury has awarded $3.5 million to a Black former Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services employee who maintained she suffered a backlash for speaking out against racial segregation in the workplace. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel on Thursday found in favor of plaintiff Lorna Young on...
Los Angeles County to pay $47 million to settle five lawsuits alleging deputy misconduct
Los Angeles County will pay $47.6 million to settle lawsuits alleging misconduct by sheriff’s deputies, including $8 million to the family of a man whose killing prompted large protests two years ago. The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve payouts to resolve five cases, the Los Angeles Times reported. In three of the cases deputies shot […]
Santa Monica Next
Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians
A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
westsidetoday.com
Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
Voter finds keys left inside lock of LA County ballot drop-off box
The Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters is trying to figure out how keys to an official ballot drop-off box were left inside the lock Tuesday.According to the Registrar, a person returning their ballot stumbled upon the key dangling from the lock and immediately reported it. "Thanks to the immediate actions taken by the voter to contact our office, we coordinated and secured the pick-up of the keys," said L.A. County Registrar Dean Logan. "There is no indication that the box was opened or that there was any interference prior to retrieving the keys and securing the box."Following this lapse in...
HACLA’s affordable housing waiting list lottery applications officially close
The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles Section 8 Waiting List Lottery application period is now closed, following a two-week period of accepting online applications. By Dec. 1, all applicants will receive an email to inform them whether or not they were selected to be placed on the Section 8 Waiting List. As funding is available, HACLA will contact applicants for program eligibility determinations, and this process may begin for some applicants as early as June 2023.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor evading being served court papers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. is evading being served court papers in an legal matter. We are in receipt of documents detailing the Sheriff’s department has tried unsuccessfully to reach him on three separate occasions throughout the month of October at his city hall office.
spectrumnews1.com
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again in LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose again Wednesday, with state figures showing the figure again rising above 400. The number of COVID-positive patients has bounced up and down in recent weeks, with health officials closely watching the figures as they...
Jury Awards $3.5 Million to Worker Who Protested Workplace Segregation
A jury has awarded $3.5 million to a Black former Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services employee who maintained she suffered a backlash for speaking out against racial segregation in the workplace.
foxla.com
Orange County bus service interrupted as maintenance workers go on strike
ORANGE, Calif. - Barring some last-minute change, thousands of Orange County bus riders will find themselves without service Thursday after the union representing maintenance workers for the Orange County Transportation Authority went on strike. The union called the walkout on Wednesday -- setting up picket lines at the agency's Santa...
2urbangirls.com
DA drops the ball on Compton election fraud matter
COMPTON, Calif. – The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has dropped the ball an ongoing legal matter related to alleged election fraud in the Compton 2021 election. Former Compton Councilman Isaac Galvan was alleged to have participated in election fraud to win re-election to his District 2 council seat in June 2021.
Rick Caruso says building malls a skill that's 'transferable' to creating housing for homeless
"My business has been building shopping centers ... That skill is so transferable," Caruso said about his plans to build housing for the homeless if he's elected Los Angeles mayor.
