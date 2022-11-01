The Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters is trying to figure out how keys to an official ballot drop-off box were left inside the lock Tuesday.According to the Registrar, a person returning their ballot stumbled upon the key dangling from the lock and immediately reported it. "Thanks to the immediate actions taken by the voter to contact our office, we coordinated and secured the pick-up of the keys," said L.A. County Registrar Dean Logan. "There is no indication that the box was opened or that there was any interference prior to retrieving the keys and securing the box."Following this lapse in...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO