Santa Monica Next

Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians

A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
SANTA MONICA, CA
westsidetoday.com

Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Voter finds keys left inside lock of LA County ballot drop-off box

The Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters is trying to figure out how keys to an official ballot drop-off box were left inside the lock Tuesday.According to the Registrar, a person returning their ballot stumbled upon the key dangling from the lock and immediately reported it. "Thanks to the immediate actions taken by the voter to contact our office, we coordinated and secured the pick-up of the keys," said L.A. County Registrar Dean Logan. "There is no indication that the box was opened or that there was any interference prior to retrieving the keys and securing the box."Following this lapse in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HACLA’s affordable housing waiting list lottery applications officially close

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles Section 8 Waiting List Lottery application period is now closed, following a two-week period of accepting online applications. By Dec. 1, all applicants will receive an email to inform them whether or not they were selected to be placed on the Section 8 Waiting List. As funding is available, HACLA will contact applicants for program eligibility determinations, and this process may begin for some applicants as early as June 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor evading being served court papers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. is evading being served court papers in an legal matter. We are in receipt of documents detailing the Sheriff’s department has tried unsuccessfully to reach him on three separate occasions throughout the month of October at his city hall office.
INGLEWOOD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again in LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose again Wednesday, with state figures showing the figure again rising above 400. The number of COVID-positive patients has bounced up and down in recent weeks, with health officials closely watching the figures as they...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Orange County bus service interrupted as maintenance workers go on strike

ORANGE, Calif. - Barring some last-minute change, thousands of Orange County bus riders will find themselves without service Thursday after the union representing maintenance workers for the Orange County Transportation Authority went on strike. The union called the walkout on Wednesday -- setting up picket lines at the agency's Santa...
ORANGE, CA
2urbangirls.com

DA drops the ball on Compton election fraud matter

COMPTON, Calif. – The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has dropped the ball an ongoing legal matter related to alleged election fraud in the Compton 2021 election. Former Compton Councilman Isaac Galvan was alleged to have participated in election fraud to win re-election to his District 2 council seat in June 2021.
COMPTON, CA

