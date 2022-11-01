Read full article on original website
Attorney representing class action against American Express blasts company after it allegedly seeks to dismiss
The attorney representing plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination by American Express sent a letter to the company's lawyers accusing it of hypocrisy.
Jury orders FedEx to pay $365 million in damages in retaliation case
A jury has ordered FedEx Services to pay $365 million in punitive damages in a racial discrimination and retaliation case brought against it by former FedEx Services employee Jennifer Harris. FedEx says it plans to appeal the verdict. ...
Jeff Bezos Sued by Former Housekeeper Over Working Conditions, Discrimination by Other Staff
A woman who worked as a housekeeper at Jeff Bezos' Seattle-area property sued the Amazon founder and companies that manage his properties. Mercedes Wedaa, who was hired in 2019, claimed she faced racial discrimination, and was made to work long hours without adequate meal or rest breaks. A woman who...
Kroger to pay $180K after firing workers who refused to wear logo allegedly resembling Pride flag
The Kroger supermarket chain will pay $180,000 to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit after two former employees alleged they were fired from an Arkansas grocery store in 2019 for refusing to wear logos they thought resembled a rainbow Pride flag. The settlement was reached earlier this week and announced Thursday...
Ex-housekeeper for Jeff Bezos files discrimination lawsuit
A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle...
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
Companies are ‘hanging on to workers for dear life’ as employees continue to wield their power over bosses
Workers may not need to worry about layoffs as much as they think. Some employers are acting like John Cusack outside your door with a boombox, as they try to hold on to the good thing that they have. “Companies are still confronting this enormous churn and losing people, and...
Kroger Ordered to Pay Two Former Employees They Fired Over Refusal to Wear a Multicolored Heart
A Kroger store found themselves in the middle of a lawsuit after they fired two of their workers over the workers' refusal to wear a multicolored company apron. Kroger was requiring the two former employees to wear an apron with a multicolored heart and phrase. One of the employees, Brenda Lawson, asked not to wear the apron because she considered the symbol to be an LGBTQ symbol and her religious beliefs do not allow her to support or promote LGBTQ +.
U.S. orders grocer Giant to pay fine for immigrant discrimination
The Giant Company will have to pay $11,000, and retrain its staff, after the Justice Department found the grocery store chain discriminated against immigrants when hiring.
GoLocalProv
A Top Newport Restaurant Group Repeatedly Delays Response to Fed. Lawsuit Alleging Wage Violations
A top Newport restaurant group being sued by the federal government for alleged federal wage violations has requested multiple extensions to respond to the U.S. Department of Labor. One of the government's allegations is that the owners kept employees' tips. The restaurants' lawyer, in the latest request for a delay...
80 charged in $5M US Postal Service fraud scheme
More than four dozen people were arrested Thursday and Friday in connection with what the U.S. Postal Inspection Service called a “sophisticated and organized fraud scheme,” resulting in the theft of nearly $5 million from hundreds of people across California. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the 56...
Three attorneys general file lawsuit seeking to block Albertsons' $4 billion payout
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The attorneys general of Washington D.C., California and Illinois filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in a federal court seeking to block grocer Albertsons' (ACI.N) $4 billion dividend payout to shareholders before the closing of its proposed merger with rival Kroger Co (KR.N).
Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.
Employees said the company plans to lay off about 30 workers who can’t switch from day shifts to a night shift. It’s the latest in a string of walkouts at local Amazon warehouses over workplace conditions. The post Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Battle Over Wage Rules for Tipped Workers Is Heating Up
Talia Cella, training manager for burrito chain Illegal PeteÕs, which offers starting pay of $15 plus tips as well as health care, at a location in Denver, Sept. 13, 2022. (Andrew Miller/The New York Times)
CNET
T-Mobile's $350 Million Data Breach Settlement: Find Out if You Could Be Owed Money
After more than 100 million T-Mobile customers' personal information was exposed in a 2021 cyberattack, the telecom company agreed to a $350 million settlement to head off a class action lawsuit. Now current and past customers can file a claim for their share of the money. In addition to Social...
Alex Jones trial moves to punitive damages phase
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones is facing the possibility of having more penalties heaped onto the amount he already owes for spreading conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, as the punitive damages phase of his Connecticut trial is set to begin Friday in a lawsuit filed by the victims’ families.
New York Attorney General Letitia James secures $523 million from Teva Pharmaceuticals for role in opioid crisis
The New York Attorney General's office announced it has secured $523 million from Teva Pharmaceuticals and affiliates for its role in the opioid crisis, effectively marking the end of the state's litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors not currently in bankruptcy proceedings.
CVS, Walgreens reach $5 billion deals to settle opioid lawsuits
CVS Health and Walgreens announced agreements Wednesday to pay about $5 billion each to settle lawsuits over how its pharmacies handled prescriptions for addictive opioid painkillers. Why it matters: CVS and Walgreens are the two largest drugstore chains in the U.S. The proposed framework would resolve a series of lawsuits...
AboutLawsuits.com
3M Earplug Lawsuits Account for 30% of Federal Case Docket, As Settlement Negotiations and Trial Prep Continue
With more than 230,000 U.S. military veterans currently pursuing 3M earplug lawsuits, alleging that they were left with hearing loss or tinnitus following the use of 3M’s Combat Arms eaplug during military service, a new report suggests that the litigation represents up to 30% of the civil caseload in the U.S. federal court system.
Kroger, Albertsons unions, antitrust experts urge FTC to block merger -letter
NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Kroger Co's (KR.N) acquisition of Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI.N) could exacerbate income inequality through job losses and eroding wages at a time of high inflation, a group of the retailers' biggest unions and antitrust experts wrote in a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.
