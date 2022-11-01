Read full article on original website
visitnewportbeach.com
5 Out-of-the-Box Friendsgiving Ideas
For many, Friendsgiving has become a hallmark part of the holiday. Whether it’s before Turkey Day or after, this side celebration is typically enjoyed with close friends and has quickly become a cherished tradition. And while you can easily do a standard potluck, we’re here to help you spice things up this year! Check out this list of five unique places to celebrate Friendsgiving in Newport Beach.
Bread: Freshly baked, warm, and wonderful options are all over Orange County
We suggest some of the best examples of all shapes, sizes, and origins of your favorite carb treats. The post Bread: Freshly baked, warm, and wonderful options are all over Orange County appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach to offer skating rink Nov. 18 through Jan. 8
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Winter Wonderland is returning to Surf City with a publicly accessible sheet of ice open to skating enthusiasts. The temporary ice rink, located at Pier Plaza, is possible because of an ongoing partnership with Ice-America. Together, they will give locals a chance to lace up at the base of the city’s historic Huntington Beach Pier. Tickets for access to the rink will cost $22 per skater.
idesignarch.com
Whimsical Rock House in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, California – The “Rock House” is a piece of whimsical real estate art on a desirable beachfront lot in Laguna Beach. The unique home was designed by Brion Jeannette Architecture. It is an exquisite landmark inspired by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi. The 3,000-square-foot 3 bedroom...
Laist.com
Why It's A No Good Terrible Beach Day
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
actiontourguide.com
Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?
The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 4-10
It’s never too early to start planning for the weekend. Whether you prefer learning about different cultures, discovering new foods, shopping, watching live theater, or enjoying the adrenaline rush of a rollercoaster, read on to learn about the best entertainment and cultural happenings in the Southland this upcoming week.
A miraculous coffee & tea shop coming to Garden Grove
Iker Nguyen said he wanted a tea shop that focused on just fresh tea.
dailytitan.com
Five ramen spots in Orange County to check out
The powerful duo creamy broth and chewy noodles is a comfort meal that encapsulates a warm hug on days when you need it the most. Ramen is a traditional Japanese dish loved by many served in a flavorful broth with thick or thin noodles adorned in toppings, such as a slice of pork, a soft-boiled egg and scallions.
SoCal to stay cool on Friday as nighttime temps stay below average
Southern California will see mostly clear skies on Friday, but cold temperatures at expected during the evening.
Eater
Part Ghost Kitchen, Part Food Hall, a Futuristic Dining Destination Opens in Orange County
Local Kitchens, a food hall with nine locations in the Bay Area, opened its first Southern California branch in Huntington Beach last Thursday, October 27. The seven brands inside the newest outlet at 7151 Warner Avenue include Los Angeles restaurants Chicas Tacos and Hanchic; Bay Area imports SAJJ Mediterranean and Sushirrito; and Southern California brands Baby’s Badass Burgers, Backyard Bowls, and Locali.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Punk in the Park 2022 is coming to Orange County
Attention all punk fanatics — Punk in the Park is almost upon us! This Saturday and Sunday, on November 5th and 6th, the greatest punk music festival on the west coast will take place once again at Oak Canyon Park in the heart of Orange County, California. Brew Ha Ha Productions presents an epic two days of music, beer and mosh pits! Unfortunately for all you last-minute ticket buyers, Saturday is already sold out, but don’t let that get you down — there are still some tickets available for two-day packages and Sunday!
This Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In California
Here's where you can find it.
cottagesgardens.com
The Insta-Famous ‘Blanco Bungalow’ in California Lists for Just Under $1M
If this stucco Long Beach home looks familiar to you, it might be because it has a following of 44,500 Instagram followers. The circa-1920s Spanish-style bungalow has been caringly restored over the years, all of which has been documented on the property’s Instagram page. The owners are now looking to sell their labor of love, The Blanco Bungalow, for $999,000—down from its original $1.1 million price tag.
theregistrysocal.com
Four-Building Culture Yard Office Campus Listed in Costa Mesa With $26.6MM Asking Price
A 73,412 square foot office campus is adding to a number of office properties that have been placed on the market in Orange County in recent months. The property, which is marketed by CBRE, includes four buildings for an asking price of $26.6 million, or about $363 per square foot, according to the property listing.
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
Long Beach’s guaranteed income pilot program will start taking applications this month
250 single-parent households living in the 90813 ZIP code will receive $500 monthly payments for a year through the Long Beach Pledge. The post Long Beach’s guaranteed income pilot program will start taking applications this month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
48hills.org
French toast so good I had it flown up from LA (soon you can get it in person)
After hosting a couple years of pop-ups around Los Angeles, with a few surprise Bay Area appearances in San Francisco and Vallejo, chefs Rocky and Daniel Breiz opened Brique French Toastery inside LA’s Westfield Century City mall last November. The couple originally hail from the Bay Area and look forward to bringing the concept up north. They should thrive anywhere they open.
kcrw.com
Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens
In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
foxla.com
You're invited: In-N-Out is hosting a big festival in Pomona to celebrate its 75th anniversary
POMONA, Calif. - Get ready for the "shindig" of the decade. Century? All-time, probably. You are cordially invited to In-N-Out's big 75th Anniversary Festival. Although it's more than a year out, mark your calendar - it's happening Oct. 22, 2023 at the Pomona Raceway. In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder announced the...
