Kentucky State

fox56news.com

Lawmaker wants Kentucky to shift gears on distracted driving

It's something many are guilty of: using phones behind the wheel. A Kentucky lawmaker is hoping to take another try at cutting down distracted driving and has introduced a hands-free driving bill. Kentucky's laws only cover if a driver is texting and driving.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Duncan Taylor with Taylor Made Farms

Central Kentucky's evening weather forecast for November 3, 2022. Lexington prepares for the Breeders' Cup. Breeders' Cup World Championships at Keeneland Race Course. New concessions options and checkout are coming to Rupp Arena. For the 92nd year, the Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters kicks off their annual toy drive.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility

New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Suspect in Crystal Rogers case files to open day care

A suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers files to open day care in Bardstown.
BARDSTOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police trying to identify construction site thief

Lexington police said the man caught on camera after breaking into a vacant Nandino Boulevard building knew what he was after.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky students go for world record

Students at Stopher Elementary went for the cereal box dominoes world record. KSP confirmed four individuals were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries sustained from the collision. One female from Oregon was pronounced deceased.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, 4 airlifted in Knox County crash

KSP confirmed four individuals were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries sustained from the collision. One female from Oregon was pronounced deceased.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Louisville CBP officers seize $2.5 million in counterfeit jewelry

The 2,074 pieces of jewelry were worth an estimated $2.51 million, had they been genuine.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Funeral homes could be required to start posting prices online

Funerals can be pricey, but a new federal rule could make it easier for people to manage those costs. The Federal Trade Commission is considering changes to the so-called 'Funeral Rule', which controls where and how prices are listed.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

EKU and Baptist Health partnership leads to Baptist Health Arena

Leaders with Eastern Kentucky University announced a historic partnership with Baptist Health. Effective immediately, EKU athletes will now play on Paul S. McBrayer Court at Baptist Health Arena. This is an 11-year partnership with Baptist Health, giving EKU $2.5 million.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Evening weather forecast: 11/2/2022

Central Kentucky's evening weather forecast for November 2, 2022.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Dunbar High School principal placed on leave

The Fayette County school district announced the principal of Dunbar High School has been placed on administrative leave, one day after the school's athletic director died.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Flu season continues to affect Kentucky schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As of Thursday, six school districts and two independent schools announced on social media they are closing, due to illnesses. Dr. Ryan Stanton, FOX 56's chief medical contributor, said the rapid closing of schools due to a decrease in student attendance this week is because the flu season arrived early this year.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Sherri Mosley & Katie Whaley with the Lexington Country Club

Sherri Mosley & Katie Whaley with the Lexington Country …. Traffic and safety measures being taken ahead of …. Extensive preparations are being made for the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland as an estimated 45,000 people are expected to be in attendance each day. Lexington landmarks to ‘Go Teal’. Landmarks...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County fighting to retain teachers

Fayette County Public Schools introducing "Grow Your Own" to help retain and recruit teachers.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Local sheriff's office costume controversy

A local police department is being accused of being racially offensive for their mounted unit's Halloween costume. Peggy Gallek has the pictures sparking the uproar.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Wayne County High School put on lockdown

Authorities placed the school on lockdown after a bomb threat was reportedly found in the girls bathroom. Bomb sniffing dogs were able to clear the high school.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Crowd management specialist breaks down tragedy in Seoul

Crowd management specialist and UK alum Paul Wertheimer breaks down large crowd safety following Seoul tragedy.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

CPD: Up to 14 people wounded in drive-by shooting on West Side

Detectives continue to canvass the area for evidence. Extensive preparations are being made for the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland as an estimated 45,000 people are expected to be in attendance each day.
LEXINGTON, KY

