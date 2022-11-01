ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

According to Analytics: How PSU OL Nourzad, Effner Have Performed in Increased Roles

It looks like Penn State could be without the starting left side of its offensive line Saturday at Indiana. Left guard Landon Tengwall hasn’t played since Oct. 1. Left tackle Olu Fashanu— a young man who could be a top-five pick in the 2023 draft— was seen limping off the field this past Saturday and wasn’t seen practicing the following Wednesday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday

The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

2024 ATH Tasean Young Stieff Has Penn State in his Top Ten

Tasean “Nate” Young-Stieff, a Class of 2024 three-star athlete out of Green Run High school in Virginia Beach, Virginia, has narrowed his school choice down to ten, and Penn State made the list. Penn State is in the mix with Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Ten Takeaways: Penn State week

Ten Takeaways from this week's media availability with the Hoosiers as the Indiana football team returns to Memorial Stadium for a home contest with the Penn State Nittany Lions. 1. Penn State at Indiana: The Details. The Hoosiers and Nittany Lions meet this Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Indiana comes in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

The Penn State Daily Notebook- November 1

Update (9:19 AM)- **Very interesting offer last night by Penn State as they extend one to a player in the Class of 2023. Defensive tackle Quientrail Jamison-Travis (6’4″, 290-pounds), who attends Iowa Western Community College received an offer on Monday from Penn State. Jamison-Travis holds offers from Georgia Southern, Marshall, Central Michigan, Charlotte, UAB, Washington State, Western Kentucky, Arkansas State and Nebraska.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

All State Preps Senior Spotlight: Alexander Yost | Altoona High School

All State Preps on 247Sports will be spotlighting senior high school football players all the way through Signing Day 2023. This spotlight features Alexander Yost out of Altoona High School in Pennsylvania. Yost is a 6-0, 200-pound running back/linebacker prospect. According to his statistics posted on MaxPreps, Yost has carried the football 133 times for 768 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns in the nine games that are listed. He also plays linebacker for Altoona. Yost recently took a visit to Shippensburg University (PA) back on Oct. 16.
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College alumni on fast track for success in race car industry

An alumni of Pennsylvania College of Technology is on the fast track for career success – literally. Just a few months after his May graduation, Dylan C. Godinez, of Reading, designed front and rear suspension brackets for a Ford Roadster that topped 200 mph in a sanctioned land speed race. “It was a surreal experience for sure,” Godinez said about watching the successful run on a 1.25-mile flat track in...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Fetterman, Shapiro coming to Penn State for “Rally In The Valley”

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Election Day is just a week away, and Democratic candidate for United States Senate, John Fetterman will be in Happy Valley. Democratic Gubernatorial candidate, Josh Shapiro and Democratic Candidate for Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis are also making the stop at University Park as part of their Get Out The Vote bus […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands

The 1st ever Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands was held on Saturday in Altoona. Twenty three bands took part in the competition from across the state and competed in several divisions for 1st place with Indiana University of Pennsylvania showcasing a guest performance. Organizers of the event wanted...
ALTOONA, PA
State College

Drip Studios Brings Luxury Tattooing Experience to State College

When walking down Calder Way, you likely wouldn’t suspect Drip Studios is a tattoo shop. But that’s exactly what owner Jen Eisenhauer wants you to think. Eisenhauer is a first-generation immigrant of Vietnamese parents. She grew up in Carlisle, and said that throughout her childhood, she was always artsy. As she began to look toward college and a career, she knew what she wanted to do.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

