All State Preps on 247Sports will be spotlighting senior high school football players all the way through Signing Day 2023. This spotlight features Alexander Yost out of Altoona High School in Pennsylvania. Yost is a 6-0, 200-pound running back/linebacker prospect. According to his statistics posted on MaxPreps, Yost has carried the football 133 times for 768 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns in the nine games that are listed. He also plays linebacker for Altoona. Yost recently took a visit to Shippensburg University (PA) back on Oct. 16.

ALTOONA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO