Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
nittanysportsnow.com
According to Analytics: How PSU OL Nourzad, Effner Have Performed in Increased Roles
It looks like Penn State could be without the starting left side of its offensive line Saturday at Indiana. Left guard Landon Tengwall hasn’t played since Oct. 1. Left tackle Olu Fashanu— a young man who could be a top-five pick in the 2023 draft— was seen limping off the field this past Saturday and wasn’t seen practicing the following Wednesday.
nittanysportsnow.com
Abdul Carter Named Semifinalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year
On Thursday, Penn State freshman linebacker Abdul Carter was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. The Alexander Freshman of the Year award has been awarded by the Maxwell Club since 2018 to the most outstanding freshman in college football. He is one of 14...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘I Think They’ll be Ready’: PSU TE Strange Confident in QBs Clifford, Allar
The big talk surrounding Penn State football this week is the quarterback position. It took up most of coach James Franklin’s weekly press conference Tuesday, and the team’s matchup at Indiana this weekend feels secondary. All anybody seems to care about is who Penn State will start at...
3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday
The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin reveals plans for QB competition at Penn State
James Franklin stated that Penn State is going with the QB that will give the team the best chance to win on Saturday. He was asked about who QB1 will be at Wednesday’s press conference. It will either be Sean Clifford or Drew Allar suiting up for the Nittany...
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 ATH Tasean Young Stieff Has Penn State in his Top Ten
Tasean “Nate” Young-Stieff, a Class of 2024 three-star athlete out of Green Run High school in Virginia Beach, Virginia, has narrowed his school choice down to ten, and Penn State made the list. Penn State is in the mix with Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland,...
Ten Takeaways: Penn State week
Ten Takeaways from this week's media availability with the Hoosiers as the Indiana football team returns to Memorial Stadium for a home contest with the Penn State Nittany Lions. 1. Penn State at Indiana: The Details. The Hoosiers and Nittany Lions meet this Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Indiana comes in...
A No. 1 Wrestling Recruit Commits to Penn State
Joe Sealey, a world freestyle champion and top-ranked prospect, joins the Lions' 2024 recruiting class.
nittanysportsnow.com
Myles Dread, Andrew Funk, Seth Lundy, and Jalen Pickett Named Men’s Basketball Team Captians
On Thursday, Penn State men’s head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry announced his team captains for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. Myles Dread, Andrew Funk, Seth Lundy, and Jalen Pickett, all of whom are seniors. Dread is a 6-foot-4 swingman from Detroit, Michigan, who is in his fifth season at Penn...
nittanysportsnow.com
The Penn State Daily Notebook- November 1
Update (9:19 AM)- **Very interesting offer last night by Penn State as they extend one to a player in the Class of 2023. Defensive tackle Quientrail Jamison-Travis (6’4″, 290-pounds), who attends Iowa Western Community College received an offer on Monday from Penn State. Jamison-Travis holds offers from Georgia Southern, Marshall, Central Michigan, Charlotte, UAB, Washington State, Western Kentucky, Arkansas State and Nebraska.
All State Preps Senior Spotlight: Alexander Yost | Altoona High School
All State Preps on 247Sports will be spotlighting senior high school football players all the way through Signing Day 2023. This spotlight features Alexander Yost out of Altoona High School in Pennsylvania. Yost is a 6-0, 200-pound running back/linebacker prospect. According to his statistics posted on MaxPreps, Yost has carried the football 133 times for 768 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns in the nine games that are listed. He also plays linebacker for Altoona. Yost recently took a visit to Shippensburg University (PA) back on Oct. 16.
Penn College alumni on fast track for success in race car industry
An alumni of Pennsylvania College of Technology is on the fast track for career success – literally. Just a few months after his May graduation, Dylan C. Godinez, of Reading, designed front and rear suspension brackets for a Ford Roadster that topped 200 mph in a sanctioned land speed race. “It was a surreal experience for sure,” Godinez said about watching the successful run on a 1.25-mile flat track in...
d9and10sports.com
Obama Academy Opts Not to Play DuBois; 2A Title Game Moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday
DUBOIS, Pa. – On Tuesday, Obama Academy informed DuBois that it was opting out of its subregional playoff volleyball game set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, and in the process the D9 2A title game between Kane and Keystone will now be played at 7 p.m. at DuBois instead of 7:30 p.m.
Penn State student Cindy Song vanished 21 years ago in an enduring Halloween mystery
STATE COLLEGE — Cindy Song just keeps fading away. In the 21 years since the Penn State junior vanished without a trace following a Halloween costume party in downtown State College, nearly everyone touched by the case has moved on.
Fetterman, Shapiro coming to Penn State for “Rally In The Valley”
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Election Day is just a week away, and Democratic candidate for United States Senate, John Fetterman will be in Happy Valley. Democratic Gubernatorial candidate, Josh Shapiro and Democratic Candidate for Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis are also making the stop at University Park as part of their Get Out The Vote bus […]
Onward State
Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano Stops By State College For ‘Restore Freedom’ Tour
With Election Day a week away, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and his wife, Rebbie, made a stop at C3 Sports on Tuesday evening as part of his “Restore Freedom” tour. Hundreds of attendees filled the venue. After the regional director for the Mastriano campaign welcomed the...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
fox8tv.com
Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands
The 1st ever Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands was held on Saturday in Altoona. Twenty three bands took part in the competition from across the state and competed in several divisions for 1st place with Indiana University of Pennsylvania showcasing a guest performance. Organizers of the event wanted...
State College
Drip Studios Brings Luxury Tattooing Experience to State College
When walking down Calder Way, you likely wouldn’t suspect Drip Studios is a tattoo shop. But that’s exactly what owner Jen Eisenhauer wants you to think. Eisenhauer is a first-generation immigrant of Vietnamese parents. She grew up in Carlisle, and said that throughout her childhood, she was always artsy. As she began to look toward college and a career, she knew what she wanted to do.
State College Borough committee to host forum on police response to Penn State protest
The public forum was organized after community questions following events surrounding last week’s eventually canceled speech involving the founder of the Proud Boys.
