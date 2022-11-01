ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

LMPD revised special order

Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus. JCPS is experiencing a bus driver shortage, and the parent who shared the video is concerned the district is hiring anyone just to fill those vacancies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 9 includes the neighborhoods and cities of Beechwood Village, Bellewood, Bowman, Brownsboro Village, Cherokee Gardens, Cherokee Woods, Clifton, Clifton Heights, Crescent Hill, Druid Hills, Greenleaves, Irish Hill, Lexington Road Preservation Area, Richlawn, Seneca/Rock Creek and a portion of St. Matthews. The district’s Democratic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

No excuse early voting begins in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The midterm elections are now less than a week away. The last day for excused absentee voting in Kentucky was Wednesday. This means no excuse early voting begins. No excuse early voting is happening at seven locations across Jefferson County. Those polling locations will open from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Lawmakers press case for Louisville juvenile detention center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lawmakers are trying to find a way to solve rampant juvenile crime in Louisville. One of the issues they’re focusing on is a lack of beds in the juvenile justice system for serious offenders. The Jefferson County Youth Detention Center was closed in 2020...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded

Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

FULL INTERVIEW: Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg asked about city homicides

FULL INTERVIEW: Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg asked about city homicides
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL to learn NCAA infractions committee rulings on Thursday

UofL to learn NCAA infractions committee rulings on Thursday
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Wednesday night. Around 10:40 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf casts ballot for early voting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown Mayor and Republican candidate for Mayor of Louisville, Bill Dieruf casted his vote early on Thursday at the Jeffersonian. His wife joined him at the voting center. Bill Dieruf shared more about his passion for the city and how he knows how great Louisville can...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Urban League welcomes new president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dr. Kish Cumi Price will succeed Sadiqa Reynolds as the President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League. After seven years of creating significant growth and community impact, Reynolds announced her departure from the league in July. Dr. Price is now the second woman to lead the organization in its 101-year-old history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

The Well Incubator opens in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s newest incubator, The Well, opened Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting. The Well is a nonprofit co-working space designed for Louisville’s black and minority entrepreneurs. Owner Kena Samuels Smith said she was in a lot of entrepreneurs footsteps when she started her accounting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

‘Showing Up for Racial Justice’ speaks on jail system issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville and National organizations of Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) held a press conference Wednesday about the conditions of the jail and impact of the upcoming election. According to SURJ, this past year 12 people have died while being housed at the Louisville Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY

