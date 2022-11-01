Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
LMPD revised special order
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus. JCPS is experiencing a bus driver shortage, and the parent who shared the video is concerned the district is hiring anyone just to fill those vacancies. Updated: 5 hours ago. The candidates for the open seat told us...
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 9 includes the neighborhoods and cities of Beechwood Village, Bellewood, Bowman, Brownsboro Village, Cherokee Gardens, Cherokee Woods, Clifton, Clifton Heights, Crescent Hill, Druid Hills, Greenleaves, Irish Hill, Lexington Road Preservation Area, Richlawn, Seneca/Rock Creek and a portion of St. Matthews. The district’s Democratic...
No excuse early voting begins in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The midterm elections are now less than a week away. The last day for excused absentee voting in Kentucky was Wednesday. This means no excuse early voting begins. No excuse early voting is happening at seven locations across Jefferson County. Those polling locations will open from...
Lawmakers press case for Louisville juvenile detention center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lawmakers are trying to find a way to solve rampant juvenile crime in Louisville. One of the issues they’re focusing on is a lack of beds in the juvenile justice system for serious offenders. The Jefferson County Youth Detention Center was closed in 2020...
Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections. The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Wednesday’s...
Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded
FULL INTERVIEW: Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg asked about city homicides
FULL INTERVIEW: Louisville Republican mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf asked about city homicides
UofL to learn NCAA infractions committee rulings on Thursday
How JCPS students are being trained to fill depleted workforces in Louisville
Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city.
Louisville man indicted on carjacking, business robbery
A Louisville man was been indicted Wednesday after being charged with carjacking and a business robbery.
LMPD: Man shot in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Wednesday night. Around 10:40 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers arrived...
Mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf casts ballot for early voting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown Mayor and Republican candidate for Mayor of Louisville, Bill Dieruf casted his vote early on Thursday at the Jeffersonian. His wife joined him at the voting center. Bill Dieruf shared more about his passion for the city and how he knows how great Louisville can...
Louisville Urban League welcomes new president
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dr. Kish Cumi Price will succeed Sadiqa Reynolds as the President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League. After seven years of creating significant growth and community impact, Reynolds announced her departure from the league in July. Dr. Price is now the second woman to lead the organization in its 101-year-old history.
The Well Incubator opens in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s newest incubator, The Well, opened Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting. The Well is a nonprofit co-working space designed for Louisville’s black and minority entrepreneurs. Owner Kena Samuels Smith said she was in a lot of entrepreneurs footsteps when she started her accounting...
2 Kentucky men sold fentanyl to people seeking heroin
In one call recorded by officials a customer told the man he should tell his other buyers to "be careful".
FBI: Man wanted after allegedly committing wire fraud in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is wanted by the FBI after allegedly committing wire fraud in Louisville. According to the FBI's website, 61-year-old James Stewart, Jr. was indicted in July 2021 on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. The FBI's website says Stewart reportedly participated...
‘Showing Up for Racial Justice’ speaks on jail system issues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville and National organizations of Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) held a press conference Wednesday about the conditions of the jail and impact of the upcoming election. According to SURJ, this past year 12 people have died while being housed at the Louisville Metro...
Norton Healthcare announces features, services, chief administrative officer for Norton West Louisville Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At a community update meeting Thursday Norton Healthcare showed the results for a community survey where people shared their ideas about features and services that will be available in the new Norton West Louisville Hospital. According to the release, feedback from the public is being added...
