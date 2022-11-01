Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf casts ballot for early voting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown Mayor and Republican candidate for Mayor of Louisville, Bill Dieruf casted his vote early on Thursday at the Jeffersonian. His wife joined him at the voting center. Bill Dieruf shared more about his passion for the city and how he knows how great Louisville can...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 9 includes the neighborhoods and cities of Beechwood Village, Bellewood, Bowman, Brownsboro Village, Cherokee Gardens, Cherokee Woods, Clifton, Clifton Heights, Crescent Hill, Druid Hills, Greenleaves, Irish Hill, Lexington Road Preservation Area, Richlawn, Seneca/Rock Creek and a portion of St. Matthews. The district’s Democratic...
Wave 3
No excuse early voting begins in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The midterm elections are now less than a week away. The last day for excused absentee voting in Kentucky was Wednesday. This means no excuse early voting begins. No excuse early voting is happening at seven locations across Jefferson County. Those polling locations will open from...
Wave 3
FULL INTERVIEW: Louisville Republican mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf asked about city homicides
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”. Louisville Urban League welcomes new president. Updated: 5 hours ago. Louisville Urban...
Louisville activists release list of judicial candidates who support cash bail reform
Activists say holding people in jail while they await trial can cost them their jobs, housing and families.
Wave 3
FULL INTERVIEW: Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg asked about economy
Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 13. Updated: 2 hours ago. District 13 in the South End of the Louisville Metro includes...
Wave 3
Printing error results in amendment missing from single absentee ballot
Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 13. Updated: 5 hours ago. District 13 in the South End of the Louisville Metro includes...
Wave 3
LMPD chief calls for judicial transparency
Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. District 13 in the South End of the Louisville Metro includes Auburndale, Fairdale, Commerce Crossings, Renaissance Business Park, Okolona, and Yorktown. How JCPS students are...
Metro Council proposal could add more hurdles for residents who are unsheltered
The proposal would ban people from camping on city property for more than 12 hours or having belongings in public walkways.
Wave 3
UofL to learn NCAA infractions committee rulings on Thursday
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”. Louisville Urban League welcomes new president. Updated: 4 hours ago. Louisville Urban...
Wave 3
LMPD revised special order
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus. JCPS is experiencing a bus driver shortage, and the parent who shared the video is concerned the district is hiring anyone just to fill those vacancies. Updated: 5 hours ago. The candidates for the open seat told us...
Wave 3
Louisville Urban League welcomes new president
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dr. Kish Cumi Price will succeed Sadiqa Reynolds as the President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League. After seven years of creating significant growth and community impact, Reynolds announced her departure from the league in July. Dr. Price is now the second woman to lead the organization in its 101-year-old history.
Wave 3
The Well Incubator opens in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s newest incubator, The Well, opened Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting. The Well is a nonprofit co-working space designed for Louisville’s black and minority entrepreneurs. Owner Kena Samuels Smith said she was in a lot of entrepreneurs footsteps when she started her accounting...
Wave 3
How JCPS students are being trained to fill depleted workforces in Louisville
Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 13. Updated: 5 hours ago. District 13 in the South End of the Louisville Metro includes...
wdrb.com
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
wdrb.com
Proposed ordinance encouraging work with second chance Louisville businesses to be heard Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman has a plan to give more opportunities to people who've committed crimes. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey says the second chance ordinance is designed to support businesses that hire people who are convicted of a crime. Under the ordinance, the city would make a...
Wave 3
Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”. Louisville Urban League welcomes new president. Updated: 4 hours ago. Louisville Urban...
Wave 3
Norton Healthcare already seeing a rise in flu cases
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”. Louisville Urban League welcomes new president. Updated: 4 hours ago. Louisville Urban...
Wave 3
Lawmakers press case for Louisville juvenile detention center
UofL students excited for men’s basketball team’s future following IARP ruling. Students on UofL's campus talk about their optimism now that the five year wait for a punishment by the IARP is now over. ‘Move into a brighter future’: UofL admins react to IARP ruling. Updated: 3...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Four candidates vying for JCPS District 1 seat
UofL students excited for men’s basketball team’s future following IARP ruling. Students on UofL's campus talk about their optimism now that the five year wait for a punishment by the IARP is now over. ‘Move into a brighter future’: UofL admins react to IARP ruling. Updated: 3...
Comments / 0