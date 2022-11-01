Read full article on original website
As rain overspreads the area after a cold front moves through, we’ll feel the temperatures slowly fall off. After the initial drop Thursday night, we’ll see the 40s become the mainstay and some subtle drops continue for Friday and Saturday. At times into Saturday the temps may drop into the 30s to help spur on some snowflakes mixing in with raindrops.
Nothing feels as good as waking up from a slumber warm, cosy, and nestled in your duvet. Imagine that in haircut form, and you have yourself the sleepy fringe. The cut is perfect for autumn, adding some welcome insulation against the cold for our foreheads as well as introducing some delicious texture. What sets it apart is the slinky, lash-skimming length, which creates a dreamy curtain across eyelids. Plus, it adds some heavy, plush drapery that feels sultry, romantic, and…well, sleepy.
Italian footwear brand 3JUIN has just unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, presenting a deeply saturated assortment of chunky boots, sleek heels and thigh-high stompers. The array of shoes appear in a curated color palette that expertly pairs uber-bright shades of purple and green, alongside soothing creams and strong blacks. Never skimping on edge, the FW22 collection features the chic Lidia boot. The ankle-high shoe arrives in a decadent “Amethyst” shade as it stands tall on its ultra-skinny heel.
