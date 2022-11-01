Nothing feels as good as waking up from a slumber warm, cosy, and nestled in your duvet. Imagine that in haircut form, and you have yourself the sleepy fringe. The cut is perfect for autumn, adding some welcome insulation against the cold for our foreheads as well as introducing some delicious texture. What sets it apart is the slinky, lash-skimming length, which creates a dreamy curtain across eyelids. Plus, it adds some heavy, plush drapery that feels sultry, romantic, and…well, sleepy.

8 DAYS AGO