Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars to retire due to ‘crippling degenerative disease’
Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars has announced his retirement from touring, citing health issues.The 71-year-old founding member of the Los Angeles heavy metal band will no longer go on tour, although he will remain a member of the four-piece group.In a statement provided to Variety, Mars’s rep wrote: “Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS), he will no longer be able to tour with the band.“Mick will continue as a member of the band,...
Here’s What John 5 Sounds Like Playing Motley Crue Songs
Now that John 5 is officially in Motley Crue, the next question is what will it sound like? Luckily, you don't have venture too far to get an idea as John 5 has already rocked out some Motley Crue material in the past. Yes, John 5 is stepping into significant...
Mötley Crüe Breaks Silence After Mick Mars’ Exit: Replacement Guitarist Finally Revealed
Many fans were saddened after Mick Mars announced that he would be retiring from touring, and now his bandmates are speaking out about the matter as well as announcing his replacement guitarist; who could it be?. In a statement, the band collectively said they accept the legendary musician's decision to...
Fans React to Motley Crue Guitarist Mick Mars’ Retirement From Touring
Motley Crue fans are responding now that longtime guitarist Mick Mars has announced his retirement from touring with the veteran rock band. (Mars will still be considered a Motley Crue member.) The guitarist made the announcement on Wednesday (Oct. 26) in an official statement. His longtime battle with ankylosing spondylitis,...
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Mike Nesmith Said This One Monkees Deep Cut Was the ‘Most Requested’ During His 2012 Solo Tour
Mike Nesmith revealed that during his 2012 solo tour, his first in 21 years, one deep cut from The Monkees 5th album was the most requested by fans.
Dolly Parton wants to re-record Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven with Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for her forthcoming rock album
Country legend Dolly Parton says she'll make good on her promise to record a rock album, and she'd like some input from Robert Plant and Jimmy Page. Dolly Parton says that she's "looking forward" to recording her first ever rock album, and she'd like former Led Zeppelin duo Robert Plant and Jimmy Page to join her on a planned re-recording of Stairway To Heaven, a song she originally covered in a bluegrass style on her 2002 album Halos & Horns.
Watch Corey Taylor absolutely, definitely, undisputedly neither confirm nor deny Slipknot are playing Download 2023
"That'll get people p**sed off" says Corey Taylor, as he addresses rumours about Slipknot playing Download Festival next year
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
Motley Crue Officially Name John 5 as New Touring Guitarist, Release Statement
The rumors were true and now Motley Crue have officially announced that Mick Mars is retiring from the band, while also naming John 5 as their new guitarist. The 71-year-old Mars, an original member, has served as Motley Crue’s lead guitarist since their formation in 1981, with singers Vince Neil and his one-time replacement John Corabi having contributed additional guitar on occasion. It’s one of the most significant lineup changes in the band’s history, as they’ve long prided themselves on still touting the original four members at such a late stage in their career.
Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists
Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
Mike Nesmith Says ‘Dishonest,’ and ‘Debilitating’ Albums Cheated Fans of ‘The Monkees’
Mike Nesmith once said that 'dishonest' albums cheated fans of 'The Monkees' who believed the band was playing their own music during their first two successful LP's.
Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single
For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
Equipment from Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts to go under the hammer in US
Music equipment used at the two recent concerts in tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins are due to go up for auction.A collection of guitars, cymbals and drum skins, signed by musicians who performed at the gigs including Dave Grohl and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, will form part of the sale.The concerts took place in September, one at London’s Wembley Arena and the second at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.Like the two events, proceeds from the sale, organised by Julien’s Auctions, will be split between the charities Music Support and MusiCares, which help musicians in times of...
Watch Cliff Burton Jam ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ in His Pre-Metallica Band
The late Cliff Burton's songwriting contributions to Metallica sometimes seem under-appreciated. But before the early Metallica bassist tragically died in a 1986 tour bus crash, Burton infused Metallica's arrangements with a musical flair all his own. That much is unmistakable in a video of Burton competing in a 1981 "Battle...
Autographed Instruments From Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts Set for Charity Auction
Instruments autographed by many of the all-star artists that took part in the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will be auctioned off next week to raise money for MusiCares. Hawkins’ Foo Fighters bandmates — including Dave Grohl — as well as guests like Stewart Copeland, Krist Novoselic, Joan Jett, Kesha, John Paul Jones, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Queen’s Brian May, and Roger Taylor, are among the rock legends to sign a bevy of guitars, basses, drum heads, and cymbals for the charity auction, which will take place as part of Julien’s Auctions’ Icons and Idols event starting Nov. 11. The signature-filled instruments include...
Sammy Hagar says he and Alex Van Halen “don’t talk” anymore
Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has discussed the rumoured Van Halen tribute concert, expressing his interest but claiming drummer Alex Van Halen will not return his messages. Back in April, former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted leaked news of the planned tribute concert to the public, saying he had been...
