I wrote the headline to expound on a point that Jacob Hester has been pushing on the radio waves this week. For more than a decade, both teams have made this their bye week. And for more than a decade, it truly felt like Alabama was the program who truly took advantage of the bye week by creating adjustments and different looks/gameplans/player focuses coming into this match up. And then last year happened. And it mainly happened out of necessity, but it was the first time LSU came with a curveball that his holiness the grand potentate Nick Saban himself simply could not adjust to within the game. I don’t think we need to completely overhaul our defensive front and alignment, but I would love to see how the Kelly regime treats this game in terms of new chess moves.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO