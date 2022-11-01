Read full article on original website
CMA Awards 2015: Chris Stapleton Delivers Breakout Performance Of “Tennessee Whiskey” Alongside Justin Timberlake
It truly is mind boggling that 2015 was a whopping seven years ago. For me, I was just a senior in high school trying to figure out what in the hell I was gonna do with my life, and also in the midst of discovering the likes of Tyler Childers, Turnpike Troubadours, Sturgill Simpson, and more, after getting fed up with the overproduced, poorly written bullshit that was plaguing the radio of my tiny two door ’98 Toyota Tacoma.
Harry Styles Dresses Up as Danny Zuko for a Sweet Olivia Newton-John Tribute
Harry Styles loves to celebrate “Harryween” whether he’s on tour or not. This year, the special annual Halloween concert took place right in the middle of the pop star’s 15-date residency at Los Angeles’s Fabulous Forum. On Monday, October 31, he enjoyed his first West Coast Harryween and made it into a celebration of an iconic singer who was lost this year: Olivia Newton-John.
WATCH: Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford Pack On The PDA At Paramore Concert
In a video captured by ALT 98.7, Eilish can be seen watching the concert from the balcony of the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, rocking out in a black graphic tee. If you look a little closer, you can see Rutherford standing behind her, reaching out to hold her hands on the balcony railing.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Jennifer Lawrence reveals she almost called off wedding to husband Cooke Maroney due to phobia of commitment: 'I'll never be taken down!'
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she nearly called off her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney over her phobia of commitment. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winner said that she is 'so happy' that she didn't cancel the nuptials with her now 38-year-old art gallerist husband in a new interview with the New York Times.
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
During Taylor Swift's first late night interview since the release of her record-breaking album "Midnights," the singer-songwriter teases a possible upcoming tour while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.
Valerie Bertinelli seemingly reacts to Matthew Perry make-out story with Taylor Swift song: 'I’m the problem'
Valerie Bertinelli appears to be addressing Matthew Perry's recent confession that the two had a "make-out session" while she was still married to the late Eddie Van Halen. Bertinelli took to TikTok on Wednesday and uploaded a video of her smiling and waving as Taylor Swift’s "Anti-Hero" played in the background.
Taylor Swift becomes first musician to claim entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift scored a 10 out of 10 to become the first artist in history to claim the Top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US, with tracks from her latest album, Midnights. Billboard reported on Monday that Swift has surpassed Drake, who had held the...
Janet Jackson & Her Former Choreographer Paula Abdul Reunite In Qatar: Photos
Janet Jackson and Paula Abdul reunited at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards in Qatar on Wednesday, Oct. 26 — and posed for the cutest pictures to commemorate it! In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, Janet, 56, and Paula, 60, looked stunning in show-stopping outfits. The younger sister of the late Michael Jackson donned a fitted blazer dress by British designer Alexander McQueen that featured a wide belt to show off her hourglass figure. She paired the look with black boots and wore a tailored button-down blouse underneath.
Taylor Swift: Midnights becomes biggest album of 2022 after one week
Taylor Swift has set a number of new records with her 10th studio album, Midnights, which was released on 21st October. With UK sales of 204,000, it had the biggest first week of any album this year, almost doubling the numbers of the previous title-holder, Harry’s House, the third solo album by Harry Styles. Midnights also had the highest first-week streams of the year: 72.5m, again beating Styles’ figures of 53.9m. On the day of its release, it broke global Spotify records for the most streams of a single album in one day.
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Halsey thanks Alanis Morissette for helping her write ‘the best f–k you’ songs
Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as the inspiration behind her “best f–k you” songs. While performing at the Hollywood Bowl for the “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles Saturday night, the singer thanked the headliner for influencing her songwriting over the years. “[She taught me]...
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans At Bon Iver’s London Concert To Sing ‘Exile’: Watch
Fans will tell you it’s hard to make a Bon Iver concert better than it already is. But Taylor Swift proved them wrong when she took the stage in London on Wednesday, October 26th, for a surprise performance of “Exile!” A video began circulating Wednesday evening via TikTok, showing fans go wild as Taylor calmly appears onstage, mid-performance, while Bon Iver sings the beloved song. In the clip, Taylor wore what appeared to be a black jumpsuit with strappy stilettos, and stood on a platform to join Bon Iver, giving a demure wave. The audience erupted in near hysterics, with one fan audibly screaming “What the f***!” However, when Taylor began singing, a reverent hush fell over the crowd. The TikTok user who uploaded the video provided background on the clip in the form of an onscreen caption.
Swifties, rise! Taylor Swift is taking ‘Midnights’ on the road with U.S. stadium tour
Taylor Swift is taking “Midnights” on the road. Just a day after making Billboard history, the “Lavender Haze” singer announced Tuesday on “Good Morning America” that she will embark on her sixth concert tour. “Good morning, America, it’s Taylor,” she said. “I wanted to...
Harry Styles 'Hopelessly Devoted To You' Cover Sent Fans Crying Over Touching Tribute
There's nowhere to hide, Harry Styles just became the ultimate Danny Zuko last night at the annual "Harryween" concert in Inglewood, California!. Styles, who is currently embarking on his arena-filling "Love On Tour" 2022 concerts, sent everyone at the Kia Forum last night crying, and screaming their hearts off on his oustanding cover of a 1978 hit classic.
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras Tour’ of U.S. Stadiums
Taylor Swift announced Tuesday morning her long-rumored return to the road, with an outing dubbed the “Eras Tour” scheduled to hit U.S. stadiums beginning in March 2023 and running into August, with international dates set to be revealed later. The support acts are very much all about the...
Keith Urban Praises Taylor Swift’s Latest Collection: “I Think It’s One Of Her Best Albums Ever”
Move over Swifties – Keith Urban might be Taylor Swift’s biggest fan. The country hitmaker would be the first person to attest that Swift is far from the musician that opened for him on his 2009 Escape Together Tour. Urban witnessed the songstress blossom into a world-renowned phenomenon and believes her latest album, “Midnights” is her best work to date.
Taylor Swift monopolizes the top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 for 'Midnights': 'I am in shambles'
Taylor Swift's Midnights is a hit around the clock. The singer is reacting to news that she's breaking records with her latest studio album, which was released on Oct. 21. She's the first artist ever to claim the entire top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 list in one week. This hasn't happened in the chart's 64-year history.
Shania Twain Says She's Feeling 'Empowered' as She Announces 2023 Album Queen of Me and Tour
"I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power," Twain wrote on Instagram about the album The queen of country pop is back, y'all! On Friday morning, Shania Twain announced she'll be releasing her sixth studio album Queen of Me on Feb. 3. In addition, she'll embark on a 49-date world tour! The Queen of Me tour will kick off on April 28 in Spokane, Washington, and she'll hit major cities across North America and Europe. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell,...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Features a Rotation of Unique Opening Acts
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' kicks off in 2023. The artist shared who will be opening for her during the tour, and it's quite a mix of up-and-comers and established musicians.
