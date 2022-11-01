Read full article on original website
I'm a travel writer who's been to all 50 states. Here are the 7 I think are the most overrated.
I've been all over the United States. Here are some states that I don't think live up to all of the hype, from Arizona to Colorado.
The Most Expensive Hotel in the US Is Not Where You’d Expect
In February 2020, U.S. News announced its 10th annual new hotel rankings. The Four Seasons portfolio has five properties in the top 17 alone, which made the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World in the number five spot feel less than noteworthy. That said, a new study has...
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Mexico City
CDMX locals share the faux pas they often see visitors commit, and recommend what to do instead.
Holiday air travel is set to be one of the most expensive on record
Thinking of flying for the holidays this year? Expect to pay more for airfare than at any other time in recent years. Thanksgiving airfare prices are currently averaging $281 round trip, up 25% from last year, according to travel booking group Hopper. For Christmas travel, airfare prices are averaging $435 round trip, up 55% from last year and 19% higher than in 2019.
Is It Cheaper To Book Your Holiday Vacation in Advance or Last Minute?
Experts from all over the travel industry are bracing for a hectic holiday season. "Consumers are looking to make up for moments lost during the pandemic and travel more than ever before," said Lauren...
Good Reasons to Move to Florida, According to a Travel Magazine
It's no secret that Florida is one of the most popular moving destinations in the United States. In the summer of 2022, the real estate website Redfin found that Florida topped the country as the most popular location for relocating homebuyers. In particular, Miami and Tampa were Florida's most popular cities for those looking to relocate, also according to Redfin.
travelnoire.com
Travelers Over 60 Are Taking The "Gray Gap Year"
When you think of taking a gap year, many envision a teenager, fresh out of high school, embarking on a year-long journey before entering “the real world.” Gap years have rebranded, and the over-60 crowd is now taking part. Recent research has shown that almost four out of...
These Are the Top U.S. Travel Destinations, According to Gen Z
With a decrease in COVID-related restrictions inspiring the rise of revenge travel, it’s clear that plenty of people are packing their bags in pursuit of a change of scenery these days, even in spite of rising travel costs across the board. But if there’s anyone who knows the power of finding great travel deals on a budget, it’s Gen Z, a generation of natural pros at using social media to scope out deals and steals.
America’s Next Hot Destination Is This Midwestern City
Where do I begin to convince you of this city’s wonders? Shall I take you inside the Nelson-Atkins, inarguably one of the best art museums in the country? Or should we start with the food? Or the magnificent homes, or the friendly people? Or, perhaps, I can persuade you to take a closer look at Kansas City by pointing out that my job allows me to go to my favorite cities every year—Paris, Mexico City, São Paulo, Los Angeles, and so on—and, yes, Kansas City is one I always visit.Now, I usually only stay overnight as Kansas City’s my preferred...
Pirate ship that’s a ‘tiny house on water’ is now an Airbnb in Virginia. Take a look
A pirate ship that went on the market earlier in 2022 and looked like something out of “The Goonies” is now a short-term vacation rental in Callao, Virginia. It’s called The Jolly Lodger and it can be a fun family adventure for $292 per night, the listing on Airbnb notes.
Idaho8.com
From NC to DC: Capitol Christmas tree harvested from Pisgah National Forest
HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Each Christmas, a tree from one of America’s national forests is chosen to stand in front of the U.S. Capitol. The honor this year goes to the Pisgah National Forest. Removing the 78-foot red spruce Wednesday took a lot of careful planning...
Fox40
These are California’s most popular natural landmarks, according to poll
There are nine National Parks in California — more than any other state. With more than 270 state parks, recreation areas and landmarks, there’s a ton of places to visit in the Golden State. But a new poll conducted by a luxury expedition company found that the most...
Idaho8.com
US airlines are cutting flights ahead of the 2022 holiday season
US airlines are cutting flights ahead of the 2022 holiday season. When the world shut down during the spread of COVID-19 in 2020, travel largely shut down with it. Many airlines received significant bailouts and assistance from the United States government to stay afloat while almost everyone remained grounded at home. Now as countries shift into COVID-19 recovery and travel has returned to something close to its pre-pandemic status—with many people embarking on what has been referred to in the industry as “revenge travel“—the airline industry is struggling to catch up and adjust to current conditions.
cohaitungchi.com
The Perfect West Coast Road Trip Itinerary
This post was written in partnership and paid for by Hum by Verizon. All opinions are my own. There’s nothing more American than a road trip! In fact, there are at least 25 American Road Trips that I think are essential to do before you die! One of them is the great west coast road trip.
CNBC
The best credit cards to use for all your Amtrak and international train travels
There's nothing like watching the world pass you by from a train window, seeing the landscapes change, contemplating the vast scenery around you and passing the time curled up with a good book or chatting with your fellow travelers in the dining car. There's an old-school sort of wonder to it all, whether you're traveling around the U.S. on Amtrak — some journeys are more scenic than others — or riding the rails internationally.
