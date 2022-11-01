ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NBC News

Holiday air travel is set to be one of the most expensive on record

Thinking of flying for the holidays this year? Expect to pay more for airfare than at any other time in recent years. Thanksgiving airfare prices are currently averaging $281 round trip, up 25% from last year, according to travel booking group Hopper. For Christmas travel, airfare prices are averaging $435 round trip, up 55% from last year and 19% higher than in 2019.
L. Cane

Good Reasons to Move to Florida, According to a Travel Magazine

It's no secret that Florida is one of the most popular moving destinations in the United States. In the summer of 2022, the real estate website Redfin found that Florida topped the country as the most popular location for relocating homebuyers. In particular, Miami and Tampa were Florida's most popular cities for those looking to relocate, also according to Redfin.
travelnoire.com

Travelers Over 60 Are Taking The "Gray Gap Year"

When you think of taking a gap year, many envision a teenager, fresh out of high school, embarking on a year-long journey before entering “the real world.” Gap years have rebranded, and the over-60 crowd is now taking part. Recent research has shown that almost four out of...
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Top U.S. Travel Destinations, According to Gen Z

With a decrease in COVID-related restrictions inspiring the rise of revenge travel, it’s clear that plenty of people are packing their bags in pursuit of a change of scenery these days, even in spite of rising travel costs across the board. But if there’s anyone who knows the power of finding great travel deals on a budget, it’s Gen Z, a generation of natural pros at using social media to scope out deals and steals.
TheDailyBeast

America’s Next Hot Destination Is This Midwestern City

Where do I begin to convince you of this city’s wonders? Shall I take you inside the Nelson-Atkins, inarguably one of the best art museums in the country? Or should we start with the food? Or the magnificent homes, or the friendly people? Or, perhaps, I can persuade you to take a closer look at Kansas City by pointing out that my job allows me to go to my favorite cities every year—Paris, Mexico City, São Paulo, Los Angeles, and so on—and, yes, Kansas City is one I always visit.Now, I usually only stay overnight as Kansas City’s my preferred...
Idaho8.com

US airlines are cutting flights ahead of the 2022 holiday season

US airlines are cutting flights ahead of the 2022 holiday season. When the world shut down during the spread of COVID-19 in 2020, travel largely shut down with it. Many airlines received significant bailouts and assistance from the United States government to stay afloat while almost everyone remained grounded at home. Now as countries shift into COVID-19 recovery and travel has returned to something close to its pre-pandemic status—with many people embarking on what has been referred to in the industry as “revenge travel“—the airline industry is struggling to catch up and adjust to current conditions.
cohaitungchi.com

The Perfect West Coast Road Trip Itinerary

This post was written in partnership and paid for by Hum by Verizon. All opinions are my own. There’s nothing more American than a road trip! In fact, there are at least 25 American Road Trips that I think are essential to do before you die! One of them is the great west coast road trip.
CNBC

The best credit cards to use for all your Amtrak and international train travels

There's nothing like watching the world pass you by from a train window, seeing the landscapes change, contemplating the vast scenery around you and passing the time curled up with a good book or chatting with your fellow travelers in the dining car. There's an old-school sort of wonder to it all, whether you're traveling around the U.S. on Amtrak — some journeys are more scenic than others — or riding the rails internationally.

