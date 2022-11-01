ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Taylor Swift Announced Her First Tour In Nearly Four Years

Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.
ARIZONA STATE
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
SMU Daily Campus

Taylor Swift Has Finally Let Me Down

Let’s get something straight right off the bat: I am a big fat diehard Swiftie. Since before I can remember, Taylor Swift has been a key player in my life story. Her debut album was the first CD I owned to put in my karaoke player as a kid, choreographing performances to “Our Song” for my mom and an imaginary sold out stadium over and over again. Her concerts serve as core memories for me, her album releases constitute listening parties as if I’m celebrating a best friend’s birthday, and her presence always slaughters any chance of looking cool when it’s time for Spotify Wrapped.
Rolling Stone

See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift

William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans At Bon Iver’s London Concert To Sing ‘Exile’: Watch

Fans will tell you it’s hard to make a Bon Iver concert better than it already is. But Taylor Swift proved them wrong when she took the stage in London on Wednesday, October 26th, for a surprise performance of “Exile!” A video began circulating Wednesday evening via TikTok, showing fans go wild as Taylor calmly appears onstage, mid-performance, while Bon Iver sings the beloved song. In the clip, Taylor wore what appeared to be a black jumpsuit with strappy stilettos, and stood on a platform to join Bon Iver, giving a demure wave. The audience erupted in near hysterics, with one fan audibly screaming “What the f***!” However, when Taylor began singing, a reverent hush fell over the crowd. The TikTok user who uploaded the video provided background on the clip in the form of an onscreen caption.
6abc Action News

Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces US tour; lineup includes 2 shows in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field. In a special announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," the "Midnights" singer said she will be embarking on tour again with music from all her "musical eras of my career."
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy