Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
During Taylor Swift's first late night interview since the release of her record-breaking album "Midnights," the singer-songwriter teases a possible upcoming tour while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.
Taylor Swift's Net Worth Is More Than Your Wildest Dreams & Her New Album Will Add To It
Taylor Swift is one of the most successful musicians in the world with no plans to slow down, and that's good news for her net worth. Having released not one, but two albums in 2020, the All Too Well singer will surely add to her already impressive financial empire with her 10th studio album, Midnights.
wegotthiscovered.com
Swifties call for Department of Justice to destroy Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift’s touring announcement
Mere hours after Taylor Swift announced she was going back on the road for her sixth concert tour, officially titled The Eras Tour, the internet erupted with complaints from fans trying to snag presale tickets on Ticketmaster after the site all but crashed upon impact. Long considered the world’s largest...
Taylor Swift Takes on Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumors and More on ‘Midnights’ Album
Taylor Swift’s new album “Midnights” is here, and there is a lot to unpack. She had previously shared that the tracks were "a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams." Among the tracks is one that addresses...
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift Announced Her First Tour In Nearly Four Years
Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.
thebrag.com
Taylor Swift Sends Fans Into a Frenzy After Surprise Performance: 'Heaven'
Taylor Swift shocked fans when she made a surprise appearance at the Bon Iver concert in London on Wednesday. They performed their track "exile" from Swift's 2020 Folklore album for the first time live, sending fans into a frenzy. The band, led by Justin Vernon, was playing a series of...
SMU Daily Campus
Taylor Swift Has Finally Let Me Down
Let’s get something straight right off the bat: I am a big fat diehard Swiftie. Since before I can remember, Taylor Swift has been a key player in my life story. Her debut album was the first CD I owned to put in my karaoke player as a kid, choreographing performances to “Our Song” for my mom and an imaginary sold out stadium over and over again. Her concerts serve as core memories for me, her album releases constitute listening parties as if I’m celebrating a best friend’s birthday, and her presence always slaughters any chance of looking cool when it’s time for Spotify Wrapped.
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans At Bon Iver’s London Concert To Sing ‘Exile’: Watch
Fans will tell you it’s hard to make a Bon Iver concert better than it already is. But Taylor Swift proved them wrong when she took the stage in London on Wednesday, October 26th, for a surprise performance of “Exile!” A video began circulating Wednesday evening via TikTok, showing fans go wild as Taylor calmly appears onstage, mid-performance, while Bon Iver sings the beloved song. In the clip, Taylor wore what appeared to be a black jumpsuit with strappy stilettos, and stood on a platform to join Bon Iver, giving a demure wave. The audience erupted in near hysterics, with one fan audibly screaming “What the f***!” However, when Taylor began singing, a reverent hush fell over the crowd. The TikTok user who uploaded the video provided background on the clip in the form of an onscreen caption.
Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces US tour; lineup includes 2 shows in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field. In a special announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," the "Midnights" singer said she will be embarking on tour again with music from all her "musical eras of my career."
AOL Corp
Taylor Swift monopolizes the top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 for 'Midnights': 'I am in shambles'
Taylor Swift's Midnights is a hit around the clock. The singer is reacting to news that she's breaking records with her latest studio album, which was released on Oct. 21. She's the first artist ever to claim the entire top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 list in one week. This hasn't happened in the chart's 64-year history.
Taylor Swift bringing 'The Eras Tour' to Nissan Stadium next May
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Calling all Swifties!. Taylor Swift's upcoming tour will be making a stop in Nashville next year. The Eras Tour will be at Nissan Stadium on May 6. Swift will be accompanied by special guests Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE. This marks her first tour since "Reputation" in 2018.
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in Line
Taylor Swift is launching her spring "Eras" tour in Arizona, coming to Glendale, AZ to a likely sold-out State Farm Stadium in Glendale on March 18, 2023. The tickets are going on sale online on Nov. 18 on Ticketmaster. There is also a way to cut in line to get the tickets.
Taylor Swift Is Coming To Tampa on April 15 - And There's a Way to Get Tickets Early
Taylor Swift is bringing her spring "Eras" tour to Tampa, Florida on April 15, 2023, to a likely sold-out Raymond James Stadium. Ticketmaster is putting the tickets on sale on Nov. 18. But there is a way to get the tickets earlier.
Taylor Swift returning to Gillette Stadium for 2 concerts this spring
FOXBORO, Mass. — Musical star Taylor Swift is returning to Gillette Stadium for a pair of concerts this spring. Swift will perform in Foxboro on May 19 and May 20 as part of the United States leg of “The Eras Tour.”. Swift, who recently released a new album...
Ticketmaster has Taylor Swift fans seeing red as Swifties get shut out of tour presale
Website errors, constant browser refreshing and hours-long waits that lead to dead ends. Welcome to Ticketmaster on the day Taylor Swift announced her next tour. Early Tuesday morning, Swift revealed on “Good Morning America” that she will be hitting the road in 2023 for her “Eras” tour and that fans can register for the presale event on Ticketmaster.
