ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are a couple more days of nice fall weather before a storm arrives on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be an impact day for much of New Mexico as strong wind gusts will be seen throughout New Mexico. The strongest winds will be in central and eastern New Mexico and will range between 40 and 50 miles per hour with some places reaching 60 miles per hour.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO