KOAT 7
Journal poll shows changes in Congressional District races
Our state's second congressional district race is almost neck and neck. In a new poll released by the Albuquerque Journal, Democrat Gabe Vasquez is leading current representative Yvette Herrell. Our KOAT political analyst Brian Sanderoff says the democrat's lead is because of recent redistricting. Our state has three congressional districts,...
KOAT 7
'A breath of fresh air': Why one political ad is sticking out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Most campaign ads you've seen on the airwaves during this midterm election have been two candidates attacking each other. But one ad recently released, may have some doing a double take. “Hello. I'm Stephanie Garcia Richard. And I'm Jeff Byrd. And we're in the final days...
KOAT 7
Here's how some New Mexico counties are voting this midterm election
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are several tight races in New Mexico's 2022 midterm election, and voters are well aware of it. As of Tuesday morning, almost 260,000 people have early voted. Though the numbers aren't surprising to KOAT political expert, Rhiannon Samuel. "It's really anyone's game," she said. KOAT...
KOAT 7
'Better Call Raul' attorney general campaign ad fact check
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As we near mid-term election day, you may see more campaign ads on the airwaves. But one ad centered around the race for attorney general, is stirring the political pot. “I had a good day until I got caught carjacking an old lady. Better Call Raul,”...
KOAT 7
Horses are being found dead as feds are rounding them up to control overpopulation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds, if not thousands, of wild horses are roaming the New Mexico desert and are being rounded up and, at times, shot and left for dead. The federal government says New Mexico is overcrowded with them, but advocates say they're wrong and should be left alone.
KOAT 7
Day of the Dead celebrations in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Día de Muertos is a colorful Mexican tradition. It's a day to remember and commemorate death. “It's a celebration that takes something that could sometimes be kind of scary and turns it into something beautiful and festive,” said Rob Martinez, the New Mexico state historian.
KOAT 7
Boy honored for saving girl from drowning at campground pool in New Hampshire
BEVERLY, Mass. — A Massachusetts boy is being recognized for his actions over Labor Day weekend, which helped save the life of an 8-year-old girl in New Hampshire. Dennis Dantas, a 12-year-old, was at the Adventure Bound Camping Resort in New Hampton on Sept. 3 when he noticed the girl underwater in the pool.
KOAT 7
A couple more fine fall days before the next powerful fall storm arrives
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are a couple more days of nice fall weather before a storm arrives on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be an impact day for much of New Mexico as strong wind gusts will be seen throughout New Mexico. The strongest winds will be in central and eastern New Mexico and will range between 40 and 50 miles per hour with some places reaching 60 miles per hour.
KOAT 7
Department of Health reports first flu cases of they season in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO — The New Mexico Department of Health has reported the first positive flu tests of the season. Related video above: UNM doctor shows how easily germs can spread the flu. The Department of Health says positive tests have been reported across the state by clinical labs and...
