KOAT 7

Journal poll shows changes in Congressional District races

Our state's second congressional district race is almost neck and neck. In a new poll released by the Albuquerque Journal, Democrat Gabe Vasquez is leading current representative Yvette Herrell. Our KOAT political analyst Brian Sanderoff says the democrat's lead is because of recent redistricting. Our state has three congressional districts,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

'A breath of fresh air': Why one political ad is sticking out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Most campaign ads you've seen on the airwaves during this midterm election have been two candidates attacking each other. But one ad recently released, may have some doing a double take. “Hello. I'm Stephanie Garcia Richard. And I'm Jeff Byrd. And we're in the final days...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Here's how some New Mexico counties are voting this midterm election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are several tight races in New Mexico's 2022 midterm election, and voters are well aware of it. As of Tuesday morning, almost 260,000 people have early voted. Though the numbers aren't surprising to KOAT political expert, Rhiannon Samuel. "It's really anyone's game," she said. KOAT...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

'Better Call Raul' attorney general campaign ad fact check

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As we near mid-term election day, you may see more campaign ads on the airwaves. But one ad centered around the race for attorney general, is stirring the political pot. “I had a good day until I got caught carjacking an old lady. Better Call Raul,”...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Day of the Dead celebrations in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Día de Muertos is a colorful Mexican tradition. It's a day to remember and commemorate death. “It's a celebration that takes something that could sometimes be kind of scary and turns it into something beautiful and festive,” said Rob Martinez, the New Mexico state historian.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

A couple more fine fall days before the next powerful fall storm arrives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are a couple more days of nice fall weather before a storm arrives on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be an impact day for much of New Mexico as strong wind gusts will be seen throughout New Mexico. The strongest winds will be in central and eastern New Mexico and will range between 40 and 50 miles per hour with some places reaching 60 miles per hour.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

