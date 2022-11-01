Clippers at Rockets: Wednesday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

Photo by Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Rockets (1-7) collapsed late and lost a heartbreaker to the Clippers (3-4) on Monday in Los Angeles. Two nights later, they have a shot at redemption in a rematch at Toyota Center in Houston.

For the Rockets, it’s their first time facing former teammate John Wall since his contract was bought out during the offseason. Wall, who could receive a tribute video, did not play in Monday’s game due to injury management on the second night of a back-to-back.

If Houston is to break its four-game losing streak, a huge priority will be better defense against Clippers star Paul George. A perennial All-Star candidate, George scored a game-high 35 points in Monday’s win. He went 15-of-26 shooting (57.7%) and 5-of-10 on 3-pointers (50.0%), including two big buckets in the final 40 seconds. He recorded 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 6 steals to lead the comeback.

The good news for Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun and the rest of the young Rockets is that Los Angeles will again be somewhat short-handed. Superstar forward Kawhi Leonard remains out due to right knee injury management. Veteran forward Robert Covington is absent, as well. He is in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

When and How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Wednesday, Nov. 2 Time: 7 p.m. Central

7 p.m. Central TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (1-7)

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

Los Angeles Clippers (3-4)

Guard: Reggie Jackson

Guard: Luke Kennard

Forward: Paul George

Forward: Marcus Morris Sr.

Center: Ivica Zubac

Projected lineups are based on each team’s starters on Monday.

Injury reports

Houston’s latest injury report lists Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle soreness), Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness), and TyTy Washington (left knee sprain) as out for Wednesday’s game. Meanwhile, the Clippers are again without Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) and Robert Covington (health and safety protocols).