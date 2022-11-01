Read full article on original website
Nevada Maintains Highest Credit Ratings During Upcoming Bond Sale for Capital Projects
(November 3, 2022) Today, Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced the State of Nevada has maintained its highest credit ratings in history from Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investor Services, and S&P Global Ratings. With this action, all three major rating agencies have, once again, reaffirmed Nevada’s “Stable Outlook,” which is...
New Poll: Lombardo Leads by 4 Points in Nevada Governor's Race
(November 2, 2022) A new poll conducted by Emerson College Polling, The Hill and KLAS Las Vegas (KTVN's CBS Affiliate in Southern Nevada) and released today shows Joe Lombardo with a four point lead over incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak. They stand at 49% and 45% respectively. Three percent are undecided....
Emerson Poll Shows Lombardo in Lead for Governor
He’s ahead of incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak by four points. The new poll shows how voters feel about candidates for Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General as well as Question 3 on the ballot.
Latest Snow Totals
It’s been a cold and messy week with snow falling in the mountains and valley floor. Some spots got more than others, but it’s better than nothing. Places like Fernley also saw lake effect snow with this storm. This wasn’t a huge storm but places like the Sierra Snow Lab got over a foot of snow.
Caltrans Advises First Storm to Impact Mountain and Valley Travel
(November 1, 2022) Caltrans is alerting motorists to an incoming storm that may deliver up to a foot of snow in the Sierra and rain with strong winds in the Sacramento Valley area, making travel challenging this week. The first winter storm of the season is expected to deliver 12...
Red Cross Reminds Residents to Turn Back Clocks, Test Smoke Alarms Sunday
(November 2, 2022) Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday and the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada wants to remind residents that this weekend should also serve as a time to test smoke alarms and replace batteries if needed. “One of the easiest ways to protect your home and family...
Bears Snow & Lake Tahoe
These bears got extra excited when a fresh snowfall at Lake Tahoe fell and had a good time playing in the snow and scurrying up the trees, while mama bear looks on! Video by Jeff Moore.
Man wanted out of Arkansas arrested during attempted home invasion in Reno, police say
The Reno Police Department and Regional Sex Offender Authorities say they recently arrested a man during an attempted home invasion. During the investigation, it was learned that the man was wanted out of Arkansas for failing to register as a Sex Offender. In the early morning of October 27, 2022,...
