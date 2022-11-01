ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

New Poll: Lombardo Leads by 4 Points in Nevada Governor's Race

(November 2, 2022) A new poll conducted by Emerson College Polling, The Hill and KLAS Las Vegas (KTVN's CBS Affiliate in Southern Nevada) and released today shows Joe Lombardo with a four point lead over incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak. They stand at 49% and 45% respectively. Three percent are undecided....
NEVADA STATE
Emerson Poll Shows Lombardo in Lead for Governor

He’s ahead of incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak by four points. The new poll shows how voters feel about candidates for Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General as well as Question 3 on the ballot.
NEVADA STATE
Latest Snow Totals

It’s been a cold and messy week with snow falling in the mountains and valley floor. Some spots got more than others, but it’s better than nothing. Places like Fernley also saw lake effect snow with this storm. This wasn’t a huge storm but places like the Sierra Snow Lab got over a foot of snow.
RENO, NV
Caltrans Advises First Storm to Impact Mountain and Valley Travel

(November 1, 2022) Caltrans is alerting motorists to an incoming storm that may deliver up to a foot of snow in the Sierra and rain with strong winds in the Sacramento Valley area, making travel challenging this week. The first winter storm of the season is expected to deliver 12...
CHICO, CA
Bears Snow & Lake Tahoe

These bears got extra excited when a fresh snowfall at Lake Tahoe fell and had a good time playing in the snow and scurrying up the trees, while mama bear looks on! Video by Jeff Moore.

