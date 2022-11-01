ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

blufftontoday.com

Could freshman Cade Klubnik lead Clemson football to win at Notre Dame if necessary?

CLEMSON – Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik came off the sidelines two weeks ago to help Clemson football rally for a victory. Klubnik added spark if not stats as the Tigers got past previously unbeaten Syracuse, 27-21. He was credited with pumping up an offense deflated under struggling D.J. Uiagalelei but attempted only four passes with a sack and averaged 2.5 yards on six runs.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney: Early ranking for playoffs 'doesn't matter'

CLEMSON – Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had a reminder for fans about Tuesday's initial rankings release for the College Football Playoffs. "Doesn't matter," Swinney said. Clemson is expected to be outside the top four – likely fifth, where the Tigers are in the polls – when the list is revealed during a 7 p.m. show on ESPN. This will be the first of six weekly rankings, ending with the national semifinalists being selected on Dec. 4.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson has most favorable path to hold spot in College Football Playoffs

Clemson, fourth in the initial College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, has the most favorable schedule to stay at least that high and make the national semifinals. Tennessee was No. 1, followed respectively by Ohio State and Georgia. Michigan was fifth, Alabama sixth and TCU seventh. Alabama is the...
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football 'difference-maker' Barrett Carter back from concussion

CLEMSON – Clemson will have one of its top defensive players back on the field at Notre Dame. Barrett Carter, a sophomore standout at strong-side linebacker and nickel back, did not play last week in the 27-21 win against Syracuse because of a concussion. He was cleared for practice this week following an open date.
CLEMSON, SC

