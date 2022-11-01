CLEMSON – Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had a reminder for fans about Tuesday's initial rankings release for the College Football Playoffs. "Doesn't matter," Swinney said. Clemson is expected to be outside the top four – likely fifth, where the Tigers are in the polls – when the list is revealed during a 7 p.m. show on ESPN. This will be the first of six weekly rankings, ending with the national semifinalists being selected on Dec. 4.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO