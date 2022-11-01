Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
blufftontoday.com
Could freshman Cade Klubnik lead Clemson football to win at Notre Dame if necessary?
CLEMSON – Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik came off the sidelines two weeks ago to help Clemson football rally for a victory. Klubnik added spark if not stats as the Tigers got past previously unbeaten Syracuse, 27-21. He was credited with pumping up an offense deflated under struggling D.J. Uiagalelei but attempted only four passes with a sack and averaged 2.5 yards on six runs.
blufftontoday.com
Here’s why Clemson football vs. Notre Dame clash could be decided by a blocked kick
CLEMSON – The winner of Saturday night’s game between Clemson and Notre Dame could be determined by a blocked kick. Notre Dame and Clemson rank first and fourth, respectively, in FBS in blocked kicks this season. The Fighting Irish have blocked five punts, which is the most by...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football's DJ Uiagalelei returns to Notre Dame, where he burned the Irish and expectations soared
CLEMSON – Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei returns this week to the place where he seized the college football world’s attention and raised expectations, perhaps unfairly, about what was to come. Uiagalelei as a freshman made his second career start two years ago at Notre Dame, filling in for...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney: Early ranking for playoffs 'doesn't matter'
CLEMSON – Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had a reminder for fans about Tuesday's initial rankings release for the College Football Playoffs. "Doesn't matter," Swinney said. Clemson is expected to be outside the top four – likely fifth, where the Tigers are in the polls – when the list is revealed during a 7 p.m. show on ESPN. This will be the first of six weekly rankings, ending with the national semifinalists being selected on Dec. 4.
blufftontoday.com
Clemson has most favorable path to hold spot in College Football Playoffs
Clemson, fourth in the initial College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, has the most favorable schedule to stay at least that high and make the national semifinals. Tennessee was No. 1, followed respectively by Ohio State and Georgia. Michigan was fifth, Alabama sixth and TCU seventh. Alabama is the...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football 'difference-maker' Barrett Carter back from concussion
CLEMSON – Clemson will have one of its top defensive players back on the field at Notre Dame. Barrett Carter, a sophomore standout at strong-side linebacker and nickel back, did not play last week in the 27-21 win against Syracuse because of a concussion. He was cleared for practice this week following an open date.
Comments / 0