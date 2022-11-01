Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WHNT-TV
New Trail Opens for Hikers & Bicyclists
The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge provides 35,000 acres of wetlands and wildlife habitat in Morgan County.
WHNT-TV
Alabama House District 25 Up for Grabs
The race for Alabama House District 25 is between Democrat Mallory Hagan and Republican Phillip Rigsby.
WHNT-TV
Arts Huntsville and Orion Amphitheater Teaming up for New Christmas Event
Now that the pumpkins can be put away, it's time to get out those Christmas trees because the holidays are just around the corner.
WHNT-TV
News 19 Gives a Deep Dive on State Amendment 2
The Amendment would allow the state, a county, or a municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure.
WHNT-TV
Madison Police Assisting FBI with Investigation
We continue to follow breaking news in Madison where a large number of FBI agents and Madison Police officers are present.
WHNT-TV
Heavy Police Presence on Bob Wallace Avenue
Authorities arrested a man on felony warrants on Tuesday.
WHNT-TV
Two People Found Dead After Reported Burglary in Decatur
Decatur Police are continuing to investigate a homicide following a call about a burglary overnight.
WHNT-TV
Tuscumbia Man Charged in Dog Fighting Investigation
A Tuscumbia man is facing several counts of animal-cruelty-related charges following a recent investigation.
WHNT-TV
Many New Restaurants Now Open in Town Madison
Another business has opened its doors over at Town Madison. Taco Mama opened today, joining other recently opened businesses like Prohibition, Panera, and Chipotle.
WHNT-TV
Local Organization Hosts Health Fair for Rural Seniors
The Care Center partnered with seniors' organizations to host a health fair in New Hope.
WHNT-TV
Habitat For Humanity Helps Families Build Homes
Habitat for Humanity helps those in need by providing new homes at affordable rates for middle to lower-class working families.
WHNT-TV
"Wreaths for Veterans" Needs More Volunteers
"Wreaths for Veterans" volunteers say with the holidays quickly approaching, they need more hands in Huntsville to make sure each of the thousands of fallen soldiers in the area has a wreath on their grave.
WHNT-TV
Man arrested for murder of missing Marshall County man
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities have charged a man with the murder of a missing person. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims confirmed deputies arrested Christopher Stracener on October 24 in connection to the death of James Tracy Denson. Denson was reported missing in September. Authorities found human remains...
WHNT-TV
Salvation Army Seeks Volunteers for Holiday Season
The Salvation Army needs your help this holiday season.
WHNT-TV
How to Spot an Impersonator in Your Text Messages
Scammers have long used social media to impersonate people you know and trust, but recently they've been using a new tactic: text messages with a spoofed caller id - claiming to be your mom or dad.
