Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Madison Police Assisting FBI with Investigation

We continue to follow breaking news in Madison where a large number of FBI agents and Madison Police officers are present. Mason Dixon Bakery Participates In 'Shop Local-Oply'
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Police assisting FBI in Madison neighborhood

Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE Bill Byrd. Candidate Bill Byrd talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE James Desta. Updated: 4 hours ago. Candidate James Desta talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 4...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Huntsville man punched, spit on officer, police say

A Huntsville man was arrested Wednesday after police say he punched, scratched and spit on a police officer. According to a Huntsville police spokesperson, the incident happened in the 500 block of Eastbrook Drive shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. A police officer responded to a fight call. According to police,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

New Trail Opens for Hikers & Bicyclists

The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge provides 35,000 acres of wetlands and wildlife habitat in Morgan County. Alabama House District 25 Up for Grabs. The race for Alabama House District 25 is between Democrat Mallory...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

FBI, Police descend on home in Madison neighborhood on Wednesday

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Police officers, armored vehicles and the FBI descended on a street in Madison on Wednesday. Loud booms could be heard coming from a home in the Pebblebrook subdivision near Gooch Lane and Wall Triana Highway The Madison Police Department assisted the FBI in the “court-ordered action.”
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation

Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE James Desta. Candidate James Desta talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 4 BOE Shatika Armstrong. Updated: 4 hours ago. Candidate Shatika Armstrong talks about the upcoming election. Elderly couple loses home in Limestone Co. fire.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified

A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Alabama House District 25 Up for Grabs

The race for Alabama House District 25 is between Democrat Mallory Hagan and Republican Phillip Rigsby. The race for Alabama House District 25 is between Democrat Mallory Hagan and Republican Phillip Rigsby. Arts Huntsville and Orion Amphitheater Teaming up …. Now that the pumpkins can be put away, it’s time...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

News 19 Gives a Deep Dive on State Amendment 2

The Amendment would allow the state, a county, or a municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure. The Amendment would allow the state, a county, or a municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Two People Found Dead After Reported Burglary in Decatur

Decatur Police are continuing to investigate a homicide following a call about a burglary overnight. Alabama House District 25 Up for Grabs. The race for Alabama...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Police, FBI respond to Madison home for 'law enforcement action'

The FBI and Madison Police Department are at the scene of a home on Rolling Lea Place. An FBI spokesperson said agents were there for a "court-authorized law enforcement action" but did not provide additional detail. Madison Police Department said it is assisting the FBI. Stick with WAAY 31 for...
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Local Students Collecting Water for Jackson Mississippi

The students at Sheffield Junior High School are working with a local nonprofit to collect bottled water. Mason Dixon Bakery Participates In 'Shop Local-Oply'. A...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Man Charged in Huntsville Murder

The Huntsville Police Department has charged Ronnie Cupps with murder after his wife was found deceased at a residence in the 2000 block of Boardman Street on Sunday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

