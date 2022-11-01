Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Death investigation in South Huntsville early Thursday morning
Multiple police cruisers are on the scene of what appears to be an active investigation in South Huntsville.
WHNT-TV
Madison Police Assisting FBI with Investigation
We continue to follow breaking news in Madison where a large number of FBI agents and Madison Police officers are present. We continue to follow breaking news in Madison where a large number of FBI agents and Madison Police officers are present. Mason Dixon Bakery Participates In ‘Shop Local-Oply’
Neighbors afraid after man, woman killed in reported Decatur burglary: ‘I felt safe. Not anymore’
Neighbors and a resident of the Southeast Decatur home where a man and woman were fatally shot Tuesday morning said they’re worried about their safety following the incident. Decatur police identified the shooting victims as Lucia Guardo Mayo, 34, and Uriel Cruz Mayo, 40. They were killed at 1604...
WAFF
Police assisting FBI in Madison neighborhood
Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE Bill Byrd. Candidate Bill Byrd talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE James Desta. Updated: 4 hours ago. Candidate James Desta talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 4...
Double murder suspect wants new attorney over ‘lack of trust’
Double murder suspect Ricardo Bass is requesting a new attorney, citing a "lack of trust" in his current defense.
Huntsville man punched, spit on officer, police say
A Huntsville man was arrested Wednesday after police say he punched, scratched and spit on a police officer. According to a Huntsville police spokesperson, the incident happened in the 500 block of Eastbrook Drive shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. A police officer responded to a fight call. According to police,...
WHNT-TV
New Trail Opens for Hikers & Bicyclists
The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge provides 35,000 acres of wetlands and wildlife habitat in Morgan County. The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge provides 35,000 acres of wetlands and wildlife habitat in Morgan County. Alabama House District 25 Up for Grabs. The race for Alabama House District 25 is between Democrat Mallory...
WAFF
FBI, Police descend on home in Madison neighborhood on Wednesday
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Police officers, armored vehicles and the FBI descended on a street in Madison on Wednesday. Loud booms could be heard coming from a home in the Pebblebrook subdivision near Gooch Lane and Wall Triana Highway The Madison Police Department assisted the FBI in the “court-ordered action.”
Husband attacked wife with claw hammer, report says
New details have emerged about what police say appeared to be a domestic-related murder in Huntsville over the weekend.
WAFF
Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation
Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE James Desta. Candidate James Desta talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 4 BOE Shatika Armstrong. Updated: 4 hours ago. Candidate Shatika Armstrong talks about the upcoming election. Elderly couple loses home in Limestone Co. fire.
‘Unconstitutional’ policies caused fatal police shooting in Alabama, lawyers say
The City of Huntsville continues to defend a former police officer serving time for murder after he was convicted of shooting and killing a man in 2018.
Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified
A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
WHNT-TV
Alabama House District 25 Up for Grabs
The race for Alabama House District 25 is between Democrat Mallory Hagan and Republican Phillip Rigsby. The race for Alabama House District 25 is between Democrat Mallory Hagan and Republican Phillip Rigsby. Arts Huntsville and Orion Amphitheater Teaming up …. Now that the pumpkins can be put away, it’s time...
WHNT-TV
News 19 Gives a Deep Dive on State Amendment 2
The Amendment would allow the state, a county, or a municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure. The Amendment would allow the state, a county, or a municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure.
Alabama woman charged with boarding school bus, spitting on driver she thought yelled at child
A woman who allegedly boarded a Decatur school bus last month and had an altercation with the driver who she thought was yelling at her child was arrested Monday and charged with four misdemeanors. Decatur resident Amanda Michelle Goins, 37, was arrested by Decatur police and booked into the Morgan...
WHNT-TV
Two People Found Dead After Reported Burglary in Decatur
Decatur Police are continuing to investigate a homicide following a call about a burglary overnight. Two People Found Dead After Reported Burglary in …. Decatur Police are continuing to investigate a homicide following a call about a burglary overnight. Alabama House District 25 Up for Grabs. The race for Alabama...
WAAY-TV
Police, FBI respond to Madison home for 'law enforcement action'
The FBI and Madison Police Department are at the scene of a home on Rolling Lea Place. An FBI spokesperson said agents were there for a "court-authorized law enforcement action" but did not provide additional detail. Madison Police Department said it is assisting the FBI. Stick with WAAY 31 for...
WHNT-TV
Local Students Collecting Water for Jackson Mississippi
The students at Sheffield Junior High School are working with a local nonprofit to collect bottled water. Local Students Collecting Water for Jackson Mississippi. The students at Sheffield Junior High School are working with a local nonprofit to collect bottled water. Mason Dixon Bakery Participates In ‘Shop Local-Oply’. A...
Man arrested after hospital bomb threat
The Boaz Police Department (BPD) has arrested a man after a bomb threat was called into Marshall Medical Center South.
WHNT-TV
Man Charged in Huntsville Murder
The Huntsville Police Department has charged Ronnie Cupps with murder after his wife was found deceased at a residence in the 2000 block of Boardman Street on Sunday. The Huntsville Police Department has charged Ronnie Cupps with murder after his wife was found deceased at a residence in the 2000 block of Boardman Street on Sunday.
Comments / 0