Alabama has another freshman back practicing after sustaining an injury in the summer. Earl Little Jr., a native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was one of the nation’s top defensive back recruits from the sunshine state in the 2022 class. He arrived on campus as a four-star to the Crimson Tide. Little possesses traits that will allow him to potentially be an elite defender for Alabama. His father, Earl Little Sr., played in the National Football League for the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, and Green Bay Packers. Little became a star at American Heritage High School under Patrick Surtain Sr., the father of former Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II. He has been groomed since childhood to be a successful athlete.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO