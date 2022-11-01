Read full article on original website
SportsGrid
What Are Alabama's Current National Championship Odds?
Even after suffering a defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers, the Alabama Crimson Tide still control their own destiny as the stretch run looms large. Nick Saban and company are coming off a disappointing loss in the National Championship in 2021 to the Georgia Bulldogs. Despite a loss on their resume this season, they are still considered one of the top teams in the country.
tdalabamamag.com
Henry To’oto’o says Alabama’s scout team is preparing defense for LSU’s quarterback Jayden Daniels
Alabama’s defense did a good job against KJ Jefferson (Arkansas) and Will Rogers (Mississippi State), but it struggled against Quinn Ewers (Texas) and Hendon Hooker (Tennessee). Jayden Daniels, a transfer from Arizona State, brings the Crimson Tide a different challenge as LSU’s signal-caller. He has been playing his best...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban wants Alabama to maintain intensity versus LSU Tigers
Alabama head coach Nick Saban will travel to the place on Saturday he built into a success story. Saban coached at Louisiana State University from 2000 to 2004, leading the program to a BCS National Championship in 2003. Tiger Stadium, better known as “Death Valley,” reeks of hatred from his...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football opens 2022 CFP rankings outside top 4 for first time in eight years
Alabama football found itself Tuesday in a situation it has not been in for eight years. The College Football Playoff originated in 2014 to do away with the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) era. Alabama opened the inaugural installment of CFP rankings at No. 6 on Oct. 28, 2014. Since then, the lowest starting ranking for the Crimson Tide to open a week-by-week process was fifth in 2015. Nick Saban’s team opened Tuesday’s rankings for 2022 at No. 6 for the playoff.
Julian Sayin Commits, TE Duce Robinson Approaching Decision, and More in the News
Julio Gonzales recaps an eventful day in the recruiting world, including names like Julian Sayin, Duce Robinson, and Leviticus Su'a
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Commitment News
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have landed another talented quarterback prospect. This time around, it's five-star recruit Julian Sayin. Sayin committed to Alabama on Wednesday. He referred to the program as the "standard" of college football. "You think of the consistency, the standard,” Sayin said, via On3. “The...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama CB Terrion Arnold a semifinalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year
Shaun Alexander, one of the greatest players in Alabama football history, could have a second Crimson Tide player earn his Freshman of the Year Award. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year honor has been presented annually to the most outstanding freshman in college football since 2018. Will Anderson Jr., a veteran linebacker, earned the award for his freshman season in 2020. As a native Georgian, Anderson totaled 52 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, eight quarterback hurries (team-high), and a blocked field goal. He garnered Freshman All-American honors and helped the Tide secure a College Football Playoff national title.
As-expected Alabama spot in first CFP rankings has some meaning
In what has been a hard-to-figure-out season of Alabama football, the Tide’s spot in the initial College Football Rankings landed right where it was expected. The CFP selection committee placed Alabama at No. 6 in their first rankings Tuesday night, the same as Alabama’s place in Sunday’s Associated Press and coaches polls. That is the lowest Alabama has been ranked in a season’s first CFP weekly order since the Tide was also opened No. 6 in 2014, the first year of the playoff.
tdalabamamag.com
Could freshman DB Earl Little contribute for Alabama this season?
Alabama has another freshman back practicing after sustaining an injury in the summer. Earl Little Jr., a native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was one of the nation’s top defensive back recruits from the sunshine state in the 2022 class. He arrived on campus as a four-star to the Crimson Tide. Little possesses traits that will allow him to potentially be an elite defender for Alabama. His father, Earl Little Sr., played in the National Football League for the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, and Green Bay Packers. Little became a star at American Heritage High School under Patrick Surtain Sr., the father of former Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II. He has been groomed since childhood to be a successful athlete.
Alabama Football: First Playoff rankings good to Tide and SEC
Bashing the CFB Playoff Selection Committee has become a mainstay of every season. That will continue after Tuesday night’s first rankings, but Alabama football fans have nothing to complain about. The Crimson Tide is at No. 6, ahead of undefeated TCU. Alabama, already in a ‘win-out’ situation does not...
Brian Kelly Has Special Message For Nick Saban
LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media on Monday to preview the big matchup with Alabama. Kelly surprisingly had a special message for Alabama head coach Nick Saban as he opened the media session. “It’s a big day as you know, it’s Nick Saban’s birthday, so I want...
UAB basketball runs amok in easy exhibition win over Mississippi College
The season opener for the UAB basketball team is still a week away from tipping off but Jordan “Jelly” Walker and Trey “The Mayor” Jemison, along with a host of newcomers, made their intentions known in UAB’s preseason exhibition. The Blazers emptied the bench and...
wbrc.com
Sideline Playoffs Week 1 Schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Valley at Mountain Brook - Game of the Week. Southside-Gadsden at Ramsay (Legion field)
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Alabama
Alabama is a southern state with 1500 miles of rivers and lakes, including the Mobile River and the Tennessee River. These waterways have determined the course of much of Alabam’s history and development, as they have become valuable sources of income for shipping, fishing, aquaculture, and tourism industries. The largemouth bass is also the official state freshwater fish of Alabama.
Alabama company says three printed newspapers to cease next year
A media group that operates newspapers in three Alabama cities announced Thursday it would cease producing printed newspapers next year. Alabama Media Group, which publishes The Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and the Mobile Press-Register, said in a news story published on its state news site AL.com that it planned to end the distribution of printed newspapers on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
Alabama to provide $3 million to Birmingham for new amphitheater
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another hurdle has been cleared in Birmingham’s efforts to build an amphitheater as a part of the proposed Star at Uptown development. Andi Martin, public relations manager for the Alabama Tourism Department, Martin confirmed that the state will step up to help bring the $50 million project closer to fruition. Martin […]
thebamabuzz.com
3 unique food trucks you must try in Tuscaloosa
There are a number of great food trucks around the Tuscaloosa area, from fruity smoothies to specialty grilled cheese. Read on to learn more about three T-town food trucks you should try. Trust us, your taste buds will be thanking you. Blenz Bowls. Starting off with Blenz Bowls, this healthy...
WTOK-TV
Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see an adjustment on their December bills. Beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $10 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. Earlier this year, Alabama Power also announced a $6 monthly rate increase.
Proposed Curriculum Changes at University of Alabama Draw Fire After Professor’s Viral Tweet
A series of proposed curriculum changes at the University of Alabama is drawing fire online after a professor criticized them in a Tweet last week. As background, the University created a task force in 2018 to examine its General Education curriculum requirements -- the classes all students at UA are required to take, regardless of their majors and minors.
