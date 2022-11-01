Read full article on original website
Texas A&M women's basketball team making the transition under Joni Taylor
The pieces might not be falling into place as fast as first-year Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor would like, but they are moving at record pace. “Our motto is becoming, and that’s what we truly are doing,” Taylor said earlier this week at a press conference.
Tennessee Fan Goes Viral for ‘GameDay’ Mustard Chug (Video)
One fan took out all the stops for the big SEC game on Saturday.
Bryan football team falls to Harker Heights in regular season finale
KILLEEN — There was no need to worry about sharing titles for Harker Heights on Thursday as they topped the Bryan Vikings 49-14. The Knights entered the game having already clinched the top spot in District 12-6A but were needing a win or a Temple loss to Copperas Cove on Thursday to win the title outright.
Conroe Covenant 106, Allen Academy 56
Conroe Covenant’s Nate Eichenhorst scored three of his four touchdowns in the first seven minutes as the Cougars scored the game’s first 46 points en route to a 106-56 victory over the Allen Academy Rams in TAPPS 6-man Division II District 5 play on Friday night at Baker Field.
