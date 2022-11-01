ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan football team falls to Harker Heights in regular season finale

KILLEEN — There was no need to worry about sharing titles for Harker Heights on Thursday as they topped the Bryan Vikings 49-14. The Knights entered the game having already clinched the top spot in District 12-6A but were needing a win or a Temple loss to Copperas Cove on Thursday to win the title outright.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Conroe Covenant 106, Allen Academy 56

Conroe Covenant’s Nate Eichenhorst scored three of his four touchdowns in the first seven minutes as the Cougars scored the game’s first 46 points en route to a 106-56 victory over the Allen Academy Rams in TAPPS 6-man Division II District 5 play on Friday night at Baker Field.
CONROE, TX

