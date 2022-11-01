Read full article on original website
Wichita Falls Ranks in Top Five Cheapest Places to Live in Texas for 2022
Would love to be number one on this list one day, but I will settle for top five. Let's be honest, two reasons we LOVE living in Wichita Falls is the cost of living and also lack of traffic. I wish some of you people knew how to drive on the roads, but that will be a story for another day. Let's talk about our cost of living because Wichita Falls got a shout out from The Council of Community and Economic Research in their latest report.
Halloween is Ruined, McDonald’s Buckets Sold Out in Wichita Falls
I was ready for a nostalgic Halloween and sadly it was ruined. I remember being a kid on Halloween. So much fun trick or treating, dressing up as something awesome like a Street Shark, and watching horror movies. Something that I also remember doing on Halloween is going to McDonald's to get their sweet Happy Meals.
Cell Phone Tower in The Wichita Mountains? It is Possible
I am truly on the fence about this and I know this will piss A LOT of people off. As of right now, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is just looking for public input on a plan they're thinking about putting into place. They're proposing a permit to allow a 320-foot cell tower located within Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. According to KOCO, the tower would be located southeast of the intersection of State Highway 49 and State Highway 115. The area it would affect would be about 3.5 acres of the property.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 4, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Mike McClure Seeks ‘Providence’ on First New Great Divide Album in 20 Years: ‘It’s Full Circle’
"I'm trying to find hope." Mike McClure is chatting on the phone from his home in Seymour, Texas, and preparing to celebrate the release of a new record with The Great Divide, a band he started in Stillwater, Okla., in 1992, and a band that broke up a decade later. It seems surreal to McClure that he's doing press for a new Great Divide album in 2022.
