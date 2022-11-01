ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

5-5-8, FIREBALL: 2

(five, five, eight; FIREBALL: two)

The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:. 1st:5 California Classic-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:47.92. (1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 47.92) ¶ To...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cw39.com

Central Texans Feel Lucky With $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This Halloween, adults are all about the treats with the Powerball jackpot now reaching one billion dollars. This is the 38th drawing since August 6th for one lucky winner to take home millions of dollars. Now a billion, players are taking notice. “This is...
TEXAS STATE
K-Fox 95.5

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
iheart.com

Missing Texas Teacher Found Alive And Safe In New Orleans

A missing Texas teacher is safely reunited with her family after turning up alive and well in Louisiana. The Louisiana State Police found Reynolds in New Orleans and confirmed her status with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. At the request of her family, the sheriff's office says no further information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
