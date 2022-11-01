ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

5-3-1, FB: 3

(five, three, one; FB: three)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:. 1st:5 California Classic-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:47.92. (1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 47.92) ¶ To...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Do you have the winning Powerball ticket?

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you didn’t have the chance to grab your Powerball ticket for Wednesday night, you are out of time for this drawing. For those of you who did stand in line with thousands of others you may be the lucky winner of the Powerball Jackpot. Right now, the grand prize stands at $1.2 billion dollar, which equals a cash value of $596.7 million dollars.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
GREER, SC
WMBF

South Carolina continues to break early voting records

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina continues to break early voting records in the lead-up to the general election. The South Carolina State Election Commission said Wednesday, Nov. 2 saw 50,000 ballots cast at early voting centers, breaking records. In total 383,000 people have voted early. An additional 48,000 absentee ballots have been returned out of the 63,000 issued.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina reports record numbers for early voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s election leaders say they have seen record numbers when it comes to early voting for the November 8 midterms. “The record for most voters voting early in one day was broken again with almost 50,000 ballots cast at early voting centers yesterday,” said officials with the South Carolina Election […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

South Carolina shatters single-day early voting record

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over 430,000 people have voted early in the 2022 South Carolina midterm election, state officials announced Thursday. Wednesday, Nov. 2, saw another single-day record for advance voting with almost 50,000 ballots being cast statewide. By the end of the day Wednesday, over 383,000 people had cast a ballot at early voting locations in South Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

North And South Carolinians Rush To Get In On $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot

Halloween could be a real treat for someone tonight, as the Powerball jackpot has topped the $1 billion mark. No one matched all the numbers in Saturday’s drawing, which was for a paltry $825 million. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery website, the top prize is now $1 billion. To win, players must match five numbers plus the Powerball number.
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina launches 2022-23 season theme

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley announced “DNA” as the Gamecocks’ 2022-23 season theme at the team’s exhibition game Monday night at Colonial Life Arena. The program develops an annual theme to amplify the team’s goals and mindset for the season ahead.
COLUMBIA, SC
kiss951.com

College Students Facing Mold Issues at Colleges Across South Carolina

In the past few years, things have seemed to go from bad to worse when it comes to college students and their problems. When you head off to college, the joy and excitement of being on your own for the first time and moving into a dorm can be so exciting. But for some students across the state, there has been an even bigger issue to face… MOLD! The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina is calling it “Mold U.”
CHARLESTON, SC
247Sports

The latest on Lloyd and other injured Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd has been a little banged up. On Tuesday, the third-year running back detailed what’s going on with an injury that limited him to seven carries for 30 yards against Missouri a few days earlier. “Honestly, it was a great tackle from the...
COLUMBIA, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Smith named S.C. Mr. Football finalist

Barnwell’s Tyler Smith has been named as one of seven finalists for South Carolina’s 2022 Mr. Football Award. The award is presented each year to South Carolina’s best high school football player. The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association has narrowed the list down to the State’s seven best, including Dutch Fork’s Jarvis Green, Clinton’s Bryson James, Spartanburg’s Raheim Jeter, Camden’s Xzavier McLeod, Lexington’s Jonah Norris, South Florence’s LaNorris Sellers, and Barnwell’s Tyler Smith.
BARNWELL, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

South Carolina possibly getting windier and wetter next week

A large non-tropical area of low pressure will likely develop in the southwestern Atlantic this weekend and track toward the Southeast U.S. It is expected to be very broad and disorganized at first, but if certain conditions are present, development into a sub-tropical or tropical system is possible early to mid-next week.
FLORIDA STATE
WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C. diesel crunch could push prices higher on everything

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia officials are responding to the diesel fuel shortage that’s expected to hit the Southeast, including Georgia and South Carolina. The shortage could mean higher prices for everything. An official supply alert says “poor pipeline shipping economics and historically low diesel inventories are combining to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy