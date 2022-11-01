Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
Cynthia Bailey Shares 'Final Straw' Before Split From Mike Hill
Cynthia Bailey revealed she's currently on good terms with estranged husband Mike Hill, but added that their friendship had suffered, and thus the ultimate reason why they're heading for a divorce. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star joined Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on their Two Ts in a Pod...
WUSA
'Love Is Blind' Star Nancy on Andrew's Eye Drop Tears and the One Question She Asked All Her Dates (Exclusive)
Spoiler Alert: If you haven't watched the first 10 episodes of Love Is Blind season 3, proceed with caution. Nancy Rodriguez is the leading lady of her own story on season 3 of Love Is Blind. The 32-year-old real estate investor has proven she isn't afraid to go after what she wants or to speak her mind.
WUSA
'9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein Marries 'The Flash' Actress Jessica Parker Kennedy
9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein and The Flash actress Jessica Parker Kennedy have tied the knot. The couple said "I do," Rubinstein revealed Wednesday on Instagram, linking to photos of him and his wife as they showed off their sparkly wedding bands. Rubinstein, who plays Rob Lowe's son, T.K., on...
WUSA
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Reveal Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Wedding Left Them ‘Hyperventilating Crying’ (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert: If you have not yet watched episode 10 of Love Is Blind season 3, "Approaching the Altar," please proceed with caution. If you were gasping during Raven Ross and SK Alagbada's wedding ceremony on season 3 of Love Is Blind, you weren't alone. ET speaks with Love Is...
WUSA
Anisha Ramakrishna on Keeping Her Marriage Off 'Family Karma' and What It Means for Her Reality TV Future
Signing yourself up for a reality show means signing away your privacy, to an extent. Family Karma star Anisha Ramakrishna says, there are workarounds. It's something she learned firsthand while filming season 3 of the Bravo fan-favorite series, all while secretly falling in love. "I think it's very difficult to...
Comments / 0