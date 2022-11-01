ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Evening” game were:

3-7-7-0-1

(three, seven, seven, zero, one)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:. 1st:5 California Classic-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:47.92. (1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 47.92) ¶ To...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Mills, LePage debate for a final time in race for governor

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage made reference to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ comment about inflation being “a distraction” in their final debate Thursday evening, attempting to show she was out of touch at a time of high energy, gasoline and food costs. The incumbent defended her track record through the tumultuous pandemic and vowed to help struggling Mainers while urging voters not to return to the “fighting, dysfunction and stalemate” that she said marked LePage’s eight years in office. “We can’t go back to instability and infighting that stands in the way of solving problems,” she said. The debate sponsored by WMTW-TV, WABI-TV and WAGM-TV at the University of Southern Maine touched on a number of topics including abortion, immigration, child protection, schools and COVID-19 testing, among others.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Lee distances himself from false claims on ballot proposal

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday distanced himself from a claim attributed to him falsely alleging that employees will be forced to pay union dues if the state’s so-called right-to-work law is not enshrined in the state constitution. Last week, organizers behind the proposed constitutional amendment posted a message they said came from the Republican governor. The statement included a long list of reasons supposedly from Lee on why the amendment would benefit Tennessee, but it also had Lee warning that if the amendment fails “hard-working Tennesseans will be FORCED to fall in line, pay union dues, and join organizations that give payouts to political cronies.” “I didn’t make that tweet,” Lee told The Associated Press at a campaign stop. The tweet was posted Oct. 25 by the Vote Yes on 1 committee, where Lee serves as the state chairman. The group did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Albertsons $4B payout to shareholders amid merger paused

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge in Washington state has temporarily blocked Albertsons from paying a $4 billion dividend to investors as part of the grocery retailer’s proposed merger with rival Kroger. On Thursday, King County Superior Court Commissioner Henry Judson approved a motion by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson to temporarily block the dividend until the court can more fully consider whether the payment violates antitrust laws, The Seattle Times reported. The dividend was scheduled to be paid Monday. The proposed merger would combine two of the nation’s largest grocery chains. Some critics worry that could mean reduced competition, higher food prices and the closure of under-performing locations, including some in Washington state. Albertsons, which owns Safeway, and Kroger, which owns QFC and Fred Meyer, are among the biggest players in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Judge scolds mother convicted in Qanon kidnapping plot

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the Qanon conspiracy theory was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation. During her trial in August, Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she was involved in planning a raid on the foster home where her then 7-year-old son lived in the fall of 2019. She had lost custody of him earlier that year after being accused of medical child abuse — lying about him having seizures and other...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

FBI warns of 'broad' threat to synagogues in New Jersey

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The FBI said on Thursday it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that promoted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship. The nature of the threat was vague. The FBI’s Newark office released a statement urging synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility,” but wouldn’t say anything about who made the threat or why. The alert was posted after officials discovered an online threat directed broadly at synagogues in New Jersey, a law enforcement official said. The posting did not target any specific synagogue by name, the official said. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Messages left with the FBI’s Newark office weren’t returned.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose

GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the day deputies responded to a 4:30 a.m. report of the boy’s apparent overdose and, hours later, to the girl’s death at different homes in Galliano, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release. Investigators believe both thought they were taking Percocet, a brand of oxycodone, said Capt. Brennan Matherne, a spokesperson for Webre. Sergio Perez, 18, of Cut Off, was arrested Thursday night and Anthony Francis, 21, of Larose, on Monday, Webre said.
GALLIANO, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy