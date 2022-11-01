LAKELAND, Fla. | The No. 24 University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team opened the 2022-23 campaign with a 101-81 loss to No. 4 Nova Southeastern on Saturday afternoon as part of the 2022 Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. UAH starts the season 0-1, while NSU improves to 1-0. UAH is back in action at 10 a.m. CT on Sunday against No. 6 Lincoln Memorial to wrap up play at the 2022 SCB Hall of Fame Classic hosted by Florida Southern.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO