Huntsville, AL

UAH Hosts Shorter Monday in GSC Tournament First Round Matchup

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville volleyball team hosts a first-round matchup for the 2022 Gulf South Conference Volleyball Championships as the fifth seed against eighth-seeded Shorter on Monday at 6 p.m. at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall. The Chargers earned the right to host in the first...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
No. 24 UAH Drops Season-Opener to No. 4 Nova Southeastern at SCB Hall of Fame Classic

LAKELAND, Fla. | The No. 24 University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team opened the 2022-23 campaign with a 101-81 loss to No. 4 Nova Southeastern on Saturday afternoon as part of the 2022 Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. UAH starts the season 0-1, while NSU improves to 1-0. UAH is back in action at 10 a.m. CT on Sunday against No. 6 Lincoln Memorial to wrap up play at the 2022 SCB Hall of Fame Classic hosted by Florida Southern.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
UAH Set for GSC Championships Saturday at Montevallo

MONTEVALLO, Ala. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's and women's cross country teams are set to compete at the 2022 Gulf South Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday morning hosted at Montevallo. The men's 8k race starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by the women's 5k competition at 9:30 a.m.
MONTEVALLO, AL
UAH Tops Mississippi College in Five Sets on Thursday Night

CLINTON, Miss. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville volleyball team topped Mississippi College 3-2 (25-16, 26-28, 16-25, 25-21, 15-13) on Thursday night on the road Gulf South Conference action. UAH improves to 14-15 (8-7 GSC), while MC slides to 22-6 (11-4 GSC). Senior Ally Kennis had a strong all-around...
CLINTON, MS

