Columbus, OH

landgrantholyland.com

A top edge rush target in the 2023 class sheds light on decision timeline

It’s pretty clear that Ohio State is doing their last heavy lifting in the 2023 recruiting class along the defensive line with just a few spots up for grabs. Now set with interior guys in this cycle after the commitment of Kayden McDonald on Monday, all eyes are on the defensive end position and the big three of Damon Wilson, Keon Keeley and Matayo Uiagalelei. Each has long been in the thick of things, but time is starting to run down on their uncommitted statuses with the December signing period getting closer.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ask LGHL: Is C.J. Stroud still the Heisman Trophy frontrunner?

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

2025 Ohio quarterback to visit the Buckeyes later this month

As the Buckeyes slotted in as the No. 2 team in the country on the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, they also saw an underclassman signal-caller reveal an upcoming stop to the Ohio State campus. Plus, a former Buckeye hoops pledge is headed to an arch-rival program after backing off of his commitment to the scarlet and gray.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

What’s a tight end, anyway? A look at Buckeyes who have played the position under coach Ryan Day

Running teams in the Big Ten love their tight ends. Michigan, Iowa, Penn State – they put tight ends on the field, sometimes two or even three at a time. They’ll seal the corner on outside running plays. They’ll pull down the line and lead the attack into the middle. They’ll line up in the slot. They’ll line up at fullback. They’re all over the place, and they block, block, block.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race

With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Admits He Took Health For Granted

Ohio State expected cornerback Jordan Hancock to play a significant role in its defense, but he sat out the first six games of the season. Hancock confirmed, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, that he suffered a hamstring injury during preseason camp. The team exuded caution in bringing him back.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Asks: Tell us what you think is going to happen against Northwestern on Saturday

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Hevynne Bristow

It’s less than two weeks before the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team starts their Big Ten title defense season. So far this preseason, Land-Grant Holy Land’s previewed players throughout the team roster. Next up is Hevynne Bristow. The guard enters the third season in scarlet, sticking...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: New month, new goals for the Buckeyes

It’s officially November, AKA TTUN month! The season has absolutely flown by and the Buckeyes have had an extremely impressive one through the first nine weeks. However, there is always room to improve of course, so here is a fresh set of goals for the team. Get the running...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Game Notes: No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Notre Dame College

Monday’s Halloween night exhibition was scary, mostly for Notre Dame College. In a game that wasn’t expected to be close, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team took care of business to the tune of a 118-33 scoreline. While the game doesn’t count in any sort of standings, there are notes from the Scarlet & Gray’s performance. Here are the things that stood out.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Bucketheads Podcast: Big Ten men’s basketball preview

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts |...
landgrantholyland.com

Silver Bullets Podcast: Penn State Rewind and Northwestern Preview

For the second consecutive week, Ohio State’s offense took a little while to get warmed up, but then it was absolutely fine. Also for the second straight week, the defense forced key turnovers to effectively prevent the Buckeyes’ opponents from being able to take advantage of the offense’s slow start. We break down Ohio State’s 44-31 road win over the Penn State Nittany Lions, including a first half that seemed much tighter than it needed to be. We checked in on our score predictions to see how well we prognosticated the game, and poured over the statistical data to see if our picks to click actually... well, clicked.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 1, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
COLUMBUS, OH

