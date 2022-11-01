Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
A top edge rush target in the 2023 class sheds light on decision timeline
It’s pretty clear that Ohio State is doing their last heavy lifting in the 2023 recruiting class along the defensive line with just a few spots up for grabs. Now set with interior guys in this cycle after the commitment of Kayden McDonald on Monday, all eyes are on the defensive end position and the big three of Damon Wilson, Keon Keeley and Matayo Uiagalelei. Each has long been in the thick of things, but time is starting to run down on their uncommitted statuses with the December signing period getting closer.
landgrantholyland.com
Ask LGHL: Is C.J. Stroud still the Heisman Trophy frontrunner?
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
2025 Ohio quarterback to visit the Buckeyes later this month
As the Buckeyes slotted in as the No. 2 team in the country on the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, they also saw an underclassman signal-caller reveal an upcoming stop to the Ohio State campus. Plus, a former Buckeye hoops pledge is headed to an arch-rival program after backing off of his commitment to the scarlet and gray.
landgrantholyland.com
What’s a tight end, anyway? A look at Buckeyes who have played the position under coach Ryan Day
Running teams in the Big Ten love their tight ends. Michigan, Iowa, Penn State – they put tight ends on the field, sometimes two or even three at a time. They’ll seal the corner on outside running plays. They’ll pull down the line and lead the attack into the middle. They’ll line up in the slot. They’ll line up at fullback. They’re all over the place, and they block, block, block.
2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race
With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
landgrantholyland.com
Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Northwestern shouldn’t provide much of a challenge for Ohio State
The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe:...
Eleven Warriors
Denzel Burke Says Ohio State Needed the Challenge of Playing Penn State to Prepare for Michigan, Buckeyes Recap Win over Nittany Lions
For three quarters, Penn State gave Ohio State everything it could handle. But the Buckeyes eventually pulled away from their Big Ten foe in the fourth, winning a road matchup 44-31 on Saturday. The win against Penn State is sure to give Ohio State players even more confidence moving forward...
Ohio State Football Player Admits He Took Health For Granted
Ohio State expected cornerback Jordan Hancock to play a significant role in its defense, but he sat out the first six games of the season. Hancock confirmed, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, that he suffered a hamstring injury during preseason camp. The team exuded caution in bringing him back.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: Tell us what you think is going to happen against Northwestern on Saturday
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Hevynne Bristow
It’s less than two weeks before the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team starts their Big Ten title defense season. So far this preseason, Land-Grant Holy Land’s previewed players throughout the team roster. Next up is Hevynne Bristow. The guard enters the third season in scarlet, sticking...
landgrantholyland.com
Scientifically ranking all five of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Penn State
There were a decent number of touchdowns scored by the Buckeyes against the Penn State Nittany Lions, five of them to be exact. So, since we live in a listicle world, we are breaking them down, scientifically, of course. And since this is my column, I reserve the right to...
Ohio State Football Star Makes Decision On Basketball Career
One Ohio State defensive lineman has made his decision on whether he wants to play football or basketball going forward. JT Tuimoloau, who was recruited by the Buckeyes in the 2021 recruiting class, said that he wants to stay with football, even though he really wanted to play both sports.
What’s up with the development of Ohio State football’s freshman wide receivers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’ve reached that point in the season where it’s fair to start wondering how some of the freshmen in Ohio State football’s wide receiver room are doing. Given how the past few years have gone, it’s fair to expect that at least one would...
landgrantholyland.com
Column: New month, new goals for the Buckeyes
It’s officially November, AKA TTUN month! The season has absolutely flown by and the Buckeyes have had an extremely impressive one through the first nine weeks. However, there is always room to improve of course, so here is a fresh set of goals for the team. Get the running...
landgrantholyland.com
Game Notes: No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Notre Dame College
Monday’s Halloween night exhibition was scary, mostly for Notre Dame College. In a game that wasn’t expected to be close, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team took care of business to the tune of a 118-33 scoreline. While the game doesn’t count in any sort of standings, there are notes from the Scarlet & Gray’s performance. Here are the things that stood out.
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
landgrantholyland.com
Bucketheads Podcast: Big Ten men’s basketball preview
‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts |...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Thinks Ohio State Should "Absolutely" Be Among the Top Four Teams in CFP Rankings, Says Miyan Williams' Injury is "Not Serious"
Fresh off of Saturday's triumphant win over Penn State, Ryan Day took to the podium at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to address a number of topics at his first press conference of the week. The Buckeye head coach reviewed Ohio State's latest win, previewed its forthcoming road matchup with...
landgrantholyland.com
Silver Bullets Podcast: Penn State Rewind and Northwestern Preview
For the second consecutive week, Ohio State’s offense took a little while to get warmed up, but then it was absolutely fine. Also for the second straight week, the defense forced key turnovers to effectively prevent the Buckeyes’ opponents from being able to take advantage of the offense’s slow start. We break down Ohio State’s 44-31 road win over the Penn State Nittany Lions, including a first half that seemed much tighter than it needed to be. We checked in on our score predictions to see how well we prognosticated the game, and poured over the statistical data to see if our picks to click actually... well, clicked.
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 1, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
