Salt Lake City, UT

kslsports.com

Utes Earn High Nod In Big-PAC Power Poll Week Nine

SALT LAKE CITY – The shorthanded Utes overcame a slew of injuries and defeated Washington State last Thursday to maintain their top-five spot in week nine the Big-PAC Power Poll. BYU meanwhile lost its fourth straight game and faces another tough challenge this weekend in Boise State. Here’s a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football vs. Utah score predictions

Arizona’s gauntlet of tough opponents continues Saturday when it takes on the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City. Ranked 14th in the first College Football Playoff standings, Utah (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12) has won 12 consecutive games at Rice-Eccles Stadium and has beaten the Wildcats five straight times. Arizona (3-5, 1-4) is a 17.5-point underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
TUCSON, AZ
kslsports.com

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Exhibition Win Over Ottawa

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball begins the 2022-23 season with an exhibition victory over Ottawa. The Cougs rolled 109-69 over the NAIA squad. Here are some takeaways from BYU’s blowout win. Spencer Johnson earns his first start. It was an exhibition, but there was no reason to think...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Drops Use Of Kanye West Song At Home Basketball Games

PROVO, Utah – Kanye West will no longer “power” up the Marriott Center before BYU basketball home games. For nearly a decade, Kanye West’s song “Power” has been a staple in pregames for BYU’s student section, The ROC. BYU students have locked arms and swayed back and forth while singing the song.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

KSL Sports Rewind: 5A/6A Football Tournament Breakdown

SALT LAKE CITY – With three rounds remaining, the KSL Sports Rewind team gave a breakdown of the 5A and 6A state football tournaments. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped the first two rounds of the tournaments, along with looking ahead to the final three rounds.
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

Utah Basketball Wins Convincingly In Exhibition Against Westminster

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball wrapped up exhibition play Wednesday night in convincing fashion against Westminster, 93-58. While the Runnin’ Utes still clearly have things to work on, their energy and athleticism were undeniable in their route of the Griffins. Leading the way was guard Rollie Worster with 13...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Vs. Ottawa: Live Updates, Highlights, And Analysis

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tips off the 2022-23 season with an exhibition game against the Ottawa Spirit tonight. Ottawa is an NAIA team from Arizona. Ottawa University is headquartered in Kansas, but the campus is based in Surprise, Arizona. KSL Sports is live on location at the Marriott...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Backup Quarterback Bryson Barnes Has Respect Of Teammates, Coaches

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s backup quarterback Bryson Barnes was put into a difficult situation last Thursday according to head coach Kyle Whittingham when starter Cam Rising took himself out of the Utes’ game against Washington State just minutes before kickoff. Barnes for his part, has never leaned into how difficult it is to not know you are starting until the 12th hour, instead simply insisting it’s all about being prepared like you are starting every week. It’s that attitude that has earned him trust and respect from both his teammates and coaches.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Defeats Ottawa 109-69 In Lone Exhibition Game

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball defeated Ottawa University (Arizona), 109-69 at the Marriott Center. The new-look Cougars shot 59% from the field and 48% from three-point range as they cruised to a blowout victory over one of the top teams in the NAIA. BYU basketball updates. Starting Lineups. BYU...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah High School Volleyball Championships Streaming Guide: 5A-6A

SALT LAKE CITY – Two champions will be crowned in volleyball this weekend with the 5A and 6A tournaments taking place at the UCCU Center in Orem, Utah. KSLSports.com will have every match streamed live, here. *Note: As tournaments progress throughout the day, games will have later start times....
OREM, UT
herosports.com

FCS: What’s At Stake For No. 5 Weber State vs. No. 2 Sac State?

A Top 5 FCS showdown occurs this weekend in the Big Sky when No. 5 Weber State hosts No. 2 Sacramento State. Weber State is 7-1 overall, featuring a 35-7 FBS win over Utah State, one non-counter win against Western Oregon, two then-ranked wins over No. 24 EWU and No. 11 Montana, one now-ranked win against No. 16 Montana, and its lone loss to No. 3 Montana State. Weber’s current Massey strength of schedule is No. 10.
OGDEN, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

Tony Finau Mayakoba Golf Classic Tee Times, Pairings Announced

SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau will play alongside Harris English and Sebastián Muñoz throughout the opening two rounds of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. On Thursday, November 3, Finau will tee it up for the first time in the 2022/23 PGA Tour season at 10:19 a.m. and on Friday he will begin off the 10th tee at 5:39 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Body Found in South Jordan Along Jordan River Parkway Trail

South Jordan, Utah —Matt Pennington, Public Relations Officer for South Jordan Police Department has verified to Utah Stories that a young man’s body was found hanging from a bridge off of the Jordan River Parkway Trail. The body was discovered early Sunday morning at 9:30 AM. A passerby...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

Locations announced for six temples in North, South America

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

We still can’t afford houses in Utah

Insights on the challenges for young prospective homebuyers, from high prices to interest rates. Dejan Eskic and his wife were ready to make the leap from renting to buying, but once they started looking, they realized it wasn’t going to be easy. With home prices rising, Eskic says he and his wife ended up living with in-laws for 18 months to find the right home and save up enough money.
UTAH STATE

