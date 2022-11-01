Read full article on original website
Kansas State vs. Texas: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Location: Manhattan, Kan. Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play), Brock Huard (Analyst), Allison Williams (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1)...
GPC 3-2-1: Kansas State dials up discipline with an attitude to match
Week 10 of the college football season and a few matchups are enough to leave fans salivating toward the game prospects. Primetime matchups include Alabama vs. LSU, Clemson at.
How to watch, live stream, preview Texas at Kansas State
The Longhorns are back on the road this weekend as No. 24 ranked Texas heads to Manhattan, Kansas to face No. 13 ranked Kansas State. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his team are still seeking their first road win of the 2022 season and will need to end their road game woes Saturday in order to keep their hope of competing for a Big 12 title alive.
Morning Brew: Kansas State stars Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah were two players few schools wanted
In today's Morning Brew, Kansas State stars Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah were two players few Power Five schools wanted.
Five takeaways from Kansas State’s 76-49 basketball exhibition victory over Washburn
Some thoughts on Jerome Tang’s first exhibition game with the Kansas State men’s basketball team.
Alcohol played part in Emporia State football player’s drowning
GRAND LAKE – The death of an Emporia State football player who jumped off a cliff on Grand Lake last summer was an accidental drowning, according to a medical report released Thursday. Brexten Green, from Cashion, died July 2, in the Dripping Springs arm of Grand Lake. His body was recovered in approximately 31 feet […]
Flagship Video: What Texas is up against in facing Kansas State
The Flagship Podcast opens the week with an exclusive opponent preview as we welcome in KC Sports Network reporter John Kurtz for an in-depth look at what the Longhorns will face on the road in Manhattan, Kansas when Texas takes on No. 13 ranked Kansas State. Let us know your thoughts in the comments and be sure to subscribe to the Horns247 YouTube channel and click the bell for notifications on all of the latest Texas videos.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KAKE TV
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
WIBW
Kansas National Guard to induct 7 into Hall of Fame
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 2-year hiatus, the Kansas National Guard will induct seven members into its Hall of Fame. The Kansas National Guard says its Hall of Fame will host an induction ceremony for seven new members at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Nickell Armory, 2722 S. Topeka Blvd.
First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance
Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
North Carolina man arrested after flying to Kansas to meet minor, sheriff says
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A North Carolina man is in custody after allegedly flying to Kansas to meet a young child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Derrick Yarnell Mayfield, 20, of Henderson, North Carolina on Oct. 31 in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Drive. Deputies were alerted to a possible […]
Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
Topeka tiger makes 7,000 mile journey to new home
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A tiger born at the Topeka Zoo landed in her new home more than 7,000 miles and an ocean away on Wednesday. The Topeka Zoo said that Zayana has now been welcomed into the Auckland Zoo in New Zealand. She was sent there to take part in an international breeding and advocacy […]
winespectator.com
Turning Tables: Wine Dive Expands to a Third Kansas Location
Wine Dive + Kitchen, a Best Award of Excellence–winning restaurant group with locations in Wichita and Manhattan, Kan., opened a new location in early September in Lawrence, home of the University of Kansas. At the same time, the Wichita restaurant was renovated to include a wine cellar, a private dining space and a new bar.
KVOE
Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia
Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
Topeka salesman ordered to pay over $72K
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County man has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 after failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Justin Bogina, 40, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County District Court on one count of felony theft, according to the AG’s office. […]
Kansas voters confused by misleading messages
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
Police report suspicious death in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating what they call a suspicious death in southwest Topeka. Officers responded to a call for service just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of SW 28th Street. When they arrived, police found one person dead and medical personnel on the scene. The […]
Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
